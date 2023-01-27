Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, her office announced. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died earlier this month three days after a violent confrontation with Memphis police officers during a traffic stop. Video released last week shows shows officers savagely beating Nichols for three minutes and screaming profanities at him as he called out for his mother. The officers were seen in the video propping Nichols against a police car and exchanging fist-bumps.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO