George County, MS

George County Schools breaks ground on elementary school improvements

By Cory Johnson
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – Construction has officially started on school improvements and expansions to meet the needs of growing communities in George County.

School district leaders broke ground on the first phase of major building improvements in two ceremonies Friday, Jan. 27.

A $547,000 project will renovate the gymnasium at Agricola Elementary School, which has grown from less than 400 students in 2007 to over 600 enrolled today.

Assistant Principal Tony Neal and students at Central Elementary break ground for classroom additions.
Students at Agricola Elementary break ground for gym renovations.

“Many generations have been able to be a part of this wonderful gym facility but now, with what they’re doing, succeeding generations- both those with and without disabilities- will be able to participate in the events that we hold in this facility, thanks to [the district’s] generosity, hard work and commitment to these children,” said AES Principal Lori Massey.

$2.5 million will add four classrooms and cut down on overcrowding in Central Elementary School. The building has quickly outgrown a four classroom addition finished in 2015 with over 700 students currently enrolled.

“We realized that this school went from 400 to 500 to 600. Our county is growing with students every year,” said School Board President Barkley Henderson. “We really started looking at this about two years ago. We know there’s other places in the schools that need improved. So if you represent another part of the county, just hang in and we’re gonna hopefully get there- that’s the plan.”

School enrollment in the past decade:

School 2012-2013 Enrollment 2022-2023 Enrollment
Agricola Elementary 520 609
Benndale Elementary 223 158
Central Elementary 508 714
L.C. Hatcher Elementary 375 249
L.T. Taylor Elementary 290 276
Rocky Creek Elementary 469 400
George County Middle School 710 655
George County High School 1,110 1,104
George County School District 4,205 4,165

The gym expansion at Agricola and classroom addition at Central is part of the first of four phases for planned capital improvements in the district.

In the past year, heating and air conditioning units have been a focus in the district’s buildings.  The gym at L.C. Hatcher Elementary received an HVAC system for the first time while the unit in George Co. Middle School’s gym was replaced. A new HVAC system is also going in the high school’s cafeteria and gym and the auditorium at Rocky Creek Elementary.

A new security camera system was also installed in every school and the technology lab was renovated at George Co. Middle School.

Phase Two is planned for next school year to include a cafeteria expansion at Rocky Creek, carpeting replacement throughout the high school and a cafeteria expansion or classroom addition at L.T. Taylor Elementary. Classroom additions are also on the horizon at Agricola.

“Our school district is committed to being excellent,” said superintendent Wade Whitney. “It’s in everything that we do. We want to be excellent at our buildings, test scores, we want to hire the best people. We want to produce the best students. So I think this is just part of being excellent.”

The most recent capital improvements were finished in 2015. The district took out a $7 million bond issue, and paid an additional $1.2 million, to fund four new classrooms and six restrooms at Agricola, remodeled cafeteria and four additional classrooms at Central, four new classrooms at George Co. Middle, exterior upgrades at L.C. Hatcher, new offices and commons area at L.T. Taylor, and major additions to George Co. High, including two computer labs, carpentry and welding shops, an arts building, remodeled entrance and police office.

This current phase of improvements is funded through the district’s maintenance fund. Part of the Agricola renovation is being paid for from the district’s $8.89 million allocation of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

