ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

Washington nonprofit seeks to plant, protect trees

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZGC9_0kTkxGjN00

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT)- ReLeaf Washington is working to plant and protect trees throughout the city.

One of the organization’s goals is to plant 1,000 trees locally. ReLeaf Washington has also been working with the City of Washington to make sure the trees they plant do not interfere with utilities. ReLeaf plants trees like live oaks, cypress, maple trees and others. The organization’s overall mission is to help the local environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eGxAy_0kTkxGjN00

Watch the video above to see ReLeaf member Heather Thienpont speak about the mission of ReLeaf Washington, the history of the organization, and ReLeaf’s upcoming plans.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
publicradioeast.org

Recycling temporarily suspended in the City of Greenville

Recycling has been suspended in Greenville. Because of unscheduled equipment maintenance, ECVC is temporarily unable to process recycled material collected by the city, so the collection of recycling is suspended until further notice. Officials say blue carts that are placed at the curb will not be picked up while this...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Carnie Hedgepeth progressing ‘so far beyond’ expectations during recovery

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is “continuing to progress past what any of the doctors ever imagined him to be” while recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident last June, according to acting Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Chris Newkirk. Hedgepeth returned home in October after receiving treatment at a rehab […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

ENC stores fined for overcharging customers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Pitt County seeks community’s advice on new rec centers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County is building two new recreation centers, and they want your input. Tuesday night, they’re getting the community’s help on what they want to see in the centers. They will be focusing on the new Rec. Center North of the Tar River. “It’s a great time for the public to […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
The Daily South

This North Carolina Non-Profit Uses Retired School Buses As Mobile Food Pantries

Flash back to peak pandemic, circa 2020 and 2021. With a large percentage of restaurants closed or pivoting only to service via takeout, countless pounds of milk, fruits and vegetables had to be dumped, plowed over or tossed due to disruptions in the supply chain. At the same time, millions of Americans were struggling to afford enough food to feed their families.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Recycling pickup in Greenville put on hold

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re a Greenville resident and you recycle, you will have to wait for it to be picked up again. The city has suspended recycling collections until further notice. Those with the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, which conducts recycling services, say they’re having maintenance issues with their equipment. “We’ve had a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County upgrades Crime Stopper Software

New technology will soon be available to Beaufort County citizens through an app. New technology will soon be available to Beaufort County citizens through an app. Sober Curious trend aims to help with underage drinking, …. A trend on social media called Sober Curious is impacting many across the country...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County doing Kinston building inspections after agreement

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People needing inspections in Kinston will now be headed to county offices. The Lenoir County government and the City of Kinston have entered into an interlocal agreement to do inspection services for all residents of Lenoir County. The county said the goal is to make...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Temporary shellfish closures announced in Carteret County

State officials announced Monday the immediate temporary closure of shellfish waters. The temporary closures are due to rainfall and resultant runoff. Division of Marine Fisheries Director Kathy B. Rawls, upon the recommendation of State Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson, Department of Health and Human Services, announced the temporary closures. It...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious death of a Whitakers man. Michael Coburn’s body was found late Saturday evening by raccoon hunters in a wooded area near Bellamy Lake Road in Enfield. The 59-year-old man was positively identified late Monday...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

Former weatherman, ‘WITNey the Hobo’ Dick Ellis dead at 78

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fixture at WITN back in the 1960s has passed away. Dick Ellis died Saturday at the VA Medical Center in Durham. He was 78. A native of Wilson, at age 19, Ellis began his television career as the 11:00 p.m. weatherman at WITN. He was the youngest person doing the weather on TV at the time.
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Sunday is 20 years since deadly Kinston pharmaceutical explosion

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Twenty years ago on Sunday, the deadly explosion at the West Pharmaceutical Services plant happened. The explosion at the Kinston facility killed six workers and injured dozens of others. The fire burned for two days. It was determined by the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard in an investigation that a build-up […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Suspect in Washington County murder arrested in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in a murder that happened in Washington County last weekend was captured in Greenville, officials said Tuesday. Raven Williams was captured, arrested and taken into custody late Monday by members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department. She was […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New playground equipment is being installed in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Out with the old and in with the new. That’s what’s going on at Fairfield Park in Kinston. The Kinston-Lenoir Parks and Rec Department is putting in new equipment for kids to play on. There will be some upgraded playground favorites like slides and monkey bars. The playground will also feature […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville PD, local ministries holding prayer vigil Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police Department, along with local ministries, are holding a prayer vigil Wednesday “to join in unity to pray for peace in these difficult times.” The vigil will begin at noon Wednesday on the front steps of the Center for Public Safety, located at 200 Marine Blvd. It is open to […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Lenoir Co. missing teenager found

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy