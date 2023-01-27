ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

rhinotimes.com

Council Discusses Ordinance To Regulate Short Term Rentals

Short term home rentals such as those pioneered by Airbnb have become ubiquitous. You can go just about anywhere in the world and find a place to rent from Airbnb, Vrbo or one of the other services. Airbnb was founded in 2008, but in Greensboro “short term home rental” is...
rhinotimes.com

Where Is Earl Jones When You Need Him?

What Greensboro needs right now is Earl Jones back on the City Council. Some people, or to be more precise anyone with a good memory, might find that statement odd considering the source. Jones and I disagreed on a lot when he was on the City Council from 1983 to...
rhinotimes.com

Register of Deeds Passport Operation Is Going Gangbusters

A decade ago, if you had gone to the Guilford County Register of Deeds Office and asked for a passport, they would have told you that you were in the wrong place. However, seven years ago, Guilford County Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen added the service to the long list of existing deeds office services, and now, in 2023, he’s kind of amazed at the immense popularity of the offering.
rhinotimes.com

Bank Withdrawal From Golden Gate Brings New Starbucks

Golden Gate Shopping Center in Greensboro has gone through quite a few transitions in the 22 years of the current century. Coffee lovers will be glad to hear that, as part of the latest change, construction crews are now hard at work turning the center’s former Wells Fargo branch into the city’s next Starbucks coffee establishment.
