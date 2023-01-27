ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Police release disturbing details about family found dead in West Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are releasing new, disturbing details about the tragic deaths of three family members in West Manchester Township, York County. "There are a number of us who have multiple decades of police experience and we've discussed that," said Detective Timothy Fink of the West Manchester Township Police Department. "We've all come to the conclusion that none of us have encountered anything quite like this before."
Police say two missing teens found safe

Adrianna Flora and Lily Dissinger were brought home early this morning, officers said. Previously: York County police are searching for two teenage girls. Adrianna Flora, 14, was last seen after school around 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. According to her grandmother, Flora left the home with two backpacks, stating...
Lancaster Bureau of Police giving away free gun locks

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is showing their commitment to firearm safety by giving away free gun locks, while supplies last. The locks can be picked up 24 hours a day at the police station, located at 39 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster. "The Lancaster City...
1 dead in Franklin County 2-vehicle crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Waynesboro man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Friday evening. State police say Brandon J. Rock, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. On Friday, around 5:30 p.m., a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five...
Man sentenced to nine years in jail for obstructing Franklin County triple-murder investigation

A Maryland man was sentenced to over nine years in prison Wednesday for obstructing a federal investigation into a Franklin County triple homicide. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mark Johnson, 36, from Baltimore, was sentenced to 110 months in jail after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation.
State Police: Two pronounced dead at scene of York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 26, 7:45 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, two people died as a result of a head-on collision on Delta Road yesterday. The office reports that a woman driving in the northbound lane lost control of her car and crossed over into opposing traffic, striking the deceased's vehicle head-on.
