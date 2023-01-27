Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Police release disturbing details about family found dead in West Manchester Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are releasing new, disturbing details about the tragic deaths of three family members in West Manchester Township, York County. "There are a number of us who have multiple decades of police experience and we've discussed that," said Detective Timothy Fink of the West Manchester Township Police Department. "We've all come to the conclusion that none of us have encountered anything quite like this before."
Police searching for former Wendy's employee accused of pointing gun at ex-coworkers
MOUNT JOY, Pa. — The Northwest Regional Police Department (NWRPD) is searching for a man accused of pointing a gun at his former co-workers. The search for Julian Knight, 20, began after an alleged incident at his former place of work, a Wendy's in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County.
Unlikely friendship: Harrisburg councilman and intruder who tried to break into his nonprofit office
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Early Saturday morning, Harrisburg City Councilman Ralph Rodriguez got a notification from his doorbell camera. The video captured someone in a mask and plastic gloves trying to break into the offices of All You Can, Inc. a nonprofit Rodriguez runs in Harrisburg’s Allison Hill neighborhood.
Lancaster County man arrested on several weapons, drug charges following traffic stop
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers initiated a traffic stop on the 400 block of S. Christian Street for a registration violation. Tylik Payne-Hunter (pictured above) and Jaekwon...
Central Pa. law enforcement weigh in on Tyre Nichols incident
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After Memphis police released 67 minutes of video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols prior to his death, law enforcement agencies in southcentral Pa. responded. "I watched the video and I was appalled by it," Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association President Kerry Nye said. "That...
Camp Hill man accused of conspiring to fraudulently obtain, distribute prescription medications
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Camp Hill man is facing federal charges after authorities say he conspired to use stolen identities and the DEA registration numbers of healthcare providers to order fraudulent prescriptions at several pharmacies. Zedan RaShwan, 24, has been charged with wire fraud, conspiracy, and aggravated identity theft,...
Police say two missing teens found safe
Adrianna Flora and Lily Dissinger were brought home early this morning, officers said. Previously: York County police are searching for two teenage girls. Adrianna Flora, 14, was last seen after school around 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. According to her grandmother, Flora left the home with two backpacks, stating...
Police: Lancaster County woman stole $4,600 worth of lottery tickets
DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman is facing theft charges after police say she stole more than $4,600 worth of lottery tickets from her former place of employment. Barbara Jean Fisher, 58, of East Earl, is charged with theft by unlawful taking in connection to the alleged incident, according to East Cocalico Township Police.
Lancaster County family charged with drug offenses, animal neglect after raid of their Manheim home
MANHEIM, Pa. — A Lancaster County family has been accused of drug dealing and animal neglect following a raid of their Manheim home by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, authorities said Friday. Austin Breland, 21, Jordan Breland, 24, Heide Breland, 46, and Scott Breland, 49, all of the...
Police: York County man pointed gun at neighbor during confrontation
FELTON, Pa. — A York County man has been charged with terroristic threats and reckless endangerment following an incident Thursday night in East Hopewell Township, according to State Police. Timothy Kauffman, 37, of Felton, was charged after police say he pointed a firearm at a neighbor during a confrontation...
Family dog fatally shot while on a walk, family speaks out
FLEETWOOD, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission said a case of mistaken identity caused a Berks County family to lose their dog after it was shot while out for a walk with its owner. Hunter, an 8-year-old malamute mix, was a beloved pet of the Heller family. He was...
Harrisburg used car dealership shut down, charges filed against owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The owners of a Harrisburg used car dealership are facing multiple charges following a police investigation. Ilham Driouich, 25, and Anas Soubai, 29, the owners of Power Auto Sales LLC, located at 7841 Paxton St., obtained nearly $75,000 by allegedly selling unroadworthy cars and falsifying inspections.
Lancaster Bureau of Police giving away free gun locks
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is showing their commitment to firearm safety by giving away free gun locks, while supplies last. The locks can be picked up 24 hours a day at the police station, located at 39 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster. "The Lancaster City...
1 dead in Franklin County 2-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Waynesboro man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Friday evening. State police say Brandon J. Rock, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. On Friday, around 5:30 p.m., a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five...
Police: Lancaster man arrested following alleged Christmas Eve stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Manheim Township Police Department charged a Lancaster man with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed a victim on Christmas Eve. Roger Martinez-Lopez, 19, of Lancaster, is accused of stabbing his victim in the back shortly after 11 p.m. on Dec. 24. According to police, Martinez-Lopez...
Police investigating Dauphin County car fire that spread to home
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are investigating a fire that occurred in Swatara Township. According to Swatara Township Police, on Friday, Jan. 27 at 9:27 a.m., officers responded to a car crash along the 900 block of S. 29th Street. At the scene, one of the cars...
Mifflin County Regional Police Department adds mental health response to force
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Mental health concerns are gaining more attention across the country. "It's been a national issue in recent years and we looked at that quite a bit over the last couple of years," said Chief David Clemens of the Lewistown Borough Police Department. That's why Lewistown...
Cumberland County nonprofit working to provide 'lifesaving device' to individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing
CARLISLE, Pa. — If there’s a house fire, we all hope that we’ll hear the smoke alarms, whether we're awake or asleep. But for someone who’s deaf or hard of hearing, that’s not possible. When they’re sleeping, a flashing light on a fire alarm might...
Man sentenced to nine years in jail for obstructing Franklin County triple-murder investigation
A Maryland man was sentenced to over nine years in prison Wednesday for obstructing a federal investigation into a Franklin County triple homicide. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mark Johnson, 36, from Baltimore, was sentenced to 110 months in jail after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation.
State Police: Two pronounced dead at scene of York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 26, 7:45 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, two people died as a result of a head-on collision on Delta Road yesterday. The office reports that a woman driving in the northbound lane lost control of her car and crossed over into opposing traffic, striking the deceased's vehicle head-on.
