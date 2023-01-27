Family Support Services holds candlelight vigil to support human trafficking victims

Amarillo’s Family Support Services held a candlelight vigil amongst cold Panhandle winds Thursday evening at an event billed as "The Light to End Human Trafficking" outside its offices near Interstate 40.

The event featured speakers telling stories of human trafficking victims to the crowd that came out to show their support and get more information on the trafficking crisis and what they can do to support these victims.

Ashli Jordan, an anti-trafficking services coordinator with Family Support Services, spoke about the event, which was to bring local awareness to human trafficking and its effect on the victims.

“With January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month, we are hosting this event to bring awareness to victims and survivors of human trafficking over the past year,” Jordan said.

She said that with human trafficking, it's really hard to see the total amount of people that it affects, since many victims of human trafficking do not come forward. She said that events like this make it more acceptable for victims to possibly come forward with their experiences.

Jordan said that if people want to find out more or volunteer to help, they should find out more information at https://www.facebook.com/freedominthe806.

