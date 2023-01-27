ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berino, NM

200 students evacuated from Berino Elementary due to smell of oil

By Kerry Mannix
KVIA ABC-7
 4 days ago
UPDATE: Students are returning back to the Berino Elementary building after it was cleared.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Berino Elementary School is being evacuated due to the smell of oil in the school, according to a spokesperson for the Gadsden Independent School District.

About 200 students were walked to Desert Pride Academy, a neighboring school.

Local volunteer firefighters are on the scene and waiting for more equipment to determine the source of the smell.

The evacuation is a precautionary measure. There is no damage to the building.

Students and teachers will remain at Desert Pride Academy until it is deemed safe to return to Berino Elementary.

