Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Lee's Summit, Mo., man pleads guilty to armed robbery of T-Mobile store in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit man has pleaded guilty to his role in the armed robbery of a T-Mobile store in Kansas City. Derrick C. Davis, 22, faces 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of robbery and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.
KC man pushed police officer down stairs, broke his ankle
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in an assault of a police officer after the defendant caused the officer to fall down stairs and break an ankle, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Twann J. McGill Jr. 42,, faces Assault 2nd Degree and Resisting...
KMBC.com
Olathe police investigating 53-year-old Gardner woman's death at hotel as a homicide
OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are now investigating the death of a woman at a hotel as a homicide. Police were called out on Jan. 29 just before noon to the 20600 block of West 151st Street after a hotel guest failed to check out. When they arrived, they...
Olathe police rule woman's death inside hotel room as homicide
Olathe police have ruled a woman's death inside a hotel room as a homicide. On Sunday, officers responded to the room after hotel staff reported the woman didn't check out of her room.
KMBC.com
One dead after vehicle slams into dump truck on 71 Highway in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say one person has died after a car slammed into the back of a dump truck last Friday. News Chopper 9 was above that scene near 18th Street and 71 Highway. Police say the passenger in the car was pronounced dead on...
kmmo.com
KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED AFTER POLICE CHASE THROUGH PETTIS COUNTY
A Kansas City man charged with multiple felonies after trying to flee from authorities on Friday, January 27, 2023 was arraigned on Monday, January 30, 2023. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Sedalia Police attempted a vehicle stop in the area of U.S. Highway 65 and 16th Street on a silver passenger vehicle for equipment violations. The vehicle failed to yield to police as the driver traveled north. A Pettis County Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Highway 65 and Swope Road. The vehicle continued north at a high rate of speed, with little to no traffic, failing to yield. Missouri State Highway Patrol was able to deploy stop sticks in the area of Highway 65 and BB Highway, deflating both passenger side tires. However, the vehicle continued north into Saline County and ultimately west on I-70.
Kansas City police investigating shots fired into Westport CBD shop
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after someone fired a shot into Sacred Leaf in Westport early Monday morning.
Passenger dies from injuries sustained in Jan. 27 crash in Kansas City
A front seat passenger in a car that slammed into the back of a dump truck on Jan. 27 died on Tuesday from injuries suffered in the crash.
KCTV 5
Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
WIBW
Arson arrest leads officials to urge removal of cars from Lawrence parking garage
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence officials are asking residents to move their cars out of a downtown parking garage after an Ottawa man was arrested after allegedly attempting to set it on fire. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says that on Monday morning, Jan. 30, officials with the Lawrence Police Department...
KMBC.com
KCPD finds 20-year-old shot to death in a vehicle overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Sunday in Kansas City. Just before one a.m., officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in the area of Meyer Blvd. and Swope Pkwy. Upon arrival, KCPD began canvassing the area...
KMBC.com
Attempted burglary turns into homicide investigation for KCK police
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a homicide that took place during an attempted burglary. Shortly after midnight on Jan. 22, 2023, a resident called KCKPD dispatch to report intruders at their home. During that conversation, police say the homeowner reported...
Deadly workplace accident under investigation in Clay County
Clay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a worker at Martin Marietta Materials in Randolph, Missouri, died in a fall.
Spring Hill man killed in crash on 169 Highway
A Spring Hill man died after Kansas Highway Patrol troopers said he ran a stop sign and was broadsided by a tractor trailer on 169 Highway.
Resident guns down alleged burglar inside KCK home, police say
A man was gunned down after allegedly breaking into a home on Jan. 22, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Monday.
KCTV 5
KCK Police investigating homicide from Jan. 22
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Detectives with the Kansas City Kansas Police Department are investigating a Jan. 22 homicide that took place during an attempted burglary. According to police, a resident called KCKPD shortly after midnight on Sunday Jan. 22, to report intruders at their home. During that conversation, the homeowner reported that another person at the house fired a weapon, striking one of the suspects. Upon arrival, officers found the individual who had been shot dead.
Kansas City police find body in man's car after towing it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Family members and a forensic expert are questioning why Kansas City police didn't find a man's body in the cargo area of his own SUV until after they towed it to a Missouri police station earlier this month. Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr.'s death is...
KMBC.com
Leavenworth man sentenced for shooting another Kansas man in the leg
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Antoine Courtney, 30, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was sentenced to 41 months for aggravated battery after a two-day trial last month. Courtney was found guilty of shooting another Kansas man in the leg outside of a home in Leavenworth. On June 6, 2021, court records showed...
KMBC.com
City of Kansas City, Missouri Department of Transportation launch effort to stop downtown graffiti
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Kansas City and Missouri Department of Transportation recently began a campaign to eliminate graffiti from downtown Kansas City. Kansas City and MoDOT officials are asking the public for help to cleaning up. They're encouraging anyone to contact Kansas City police at 816-234-5111 when they see anyone defacing property, whether it's owned by the state of city.
ATF Kansas City responds to shooting scene at Target in Omaha, Nebraska
The ATF Kansas City assisted in responding to a shooting scene around noon Tuesday at a Target near 178th Street and West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska.
Comments / 0