ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

New York Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Outlaw Madison Square Garden’s Lawyer Ban

Madison Square Garden Company’s controversial policy to remove lawyers who are litigating against the company from its venues is facing further pressure, as three New York lawmakers have introduced a new bill to try and ban the practice at MSG’s sporting events. State senators Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Liz Krueger and assembly member Tony Simone introduced the bill on Monday, attempting to amend a previously existing state civil rights law dating back to the 1940s. The current language of that law specifies that theaters, music halls and concert halls cannot deny entry to a ticket holder who arrives at a...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy