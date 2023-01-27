Madison Square Garden Company’s controversial policy to remove lawyers who are litigating against the company from its venues is facing further pressure, as three New York lawmakers have introduced a new bill to try and ban the practice at MSG’s sporting events. State senators Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Liz Krueger and assembly member Tony Simone introduced the bill on Monday, attempting to amend a previously existing state civil rights law dating back to the 1940s. The current language of that law specifies that theaters, music halls and concert halls cannot deny entry to a ticket holder who arrives at a...

