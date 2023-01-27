Read full article on original website
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?Chibuzo NwachukuBay City, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
Michigan woman gets charged with a felony after being discovered catfishing her daughter and engaging in cyberbullying.Northville HeraldMount Pleasant, MI
EPA to clean up Edenville auto shop abandoned after 2020 flood
EDENVILLE, MI — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will remove hazardous waste from a vacant former gas station, auto repair shop and restaurant in Edenville that was flooded and never reopened after the 2020 dam failure. The agency will remove 55-gallon steel drums filled with hazardous materials from the...
gandernewsroom.com
Three Michigan Airports Land Big Upgrades with New Federal Funding
Bishop International Airport in Flint, Detroit Wayne County Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $62M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. FLINT—On rainy days, maintenance crews will strategically set up buckets across the concourse of Bishop International Airport, aiming to catch raindrops before...
Michigan boy, 13, leads effort to remove 72 tires, trash from forest
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI – A truckload of 72 tires and other trash that lingered in a forested area in Osceola County has finally been cleared thanks to the efforts of a 13-year-old boy. Cole Sherman is being recognized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for leading the cleanup...
Saginaw Township Community Schools votes to put $243M bond proposal on May ballot
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI–– In a move similar to recent improvement measures taken by nearby Saginaw Public Schools, the Saginaw Township Community School District’s Board of Education has approved a language for a $242.9 million bond proposal on the May 2 ballot. According to officials with the district...
Frankenmuth farmer to attend Biden’s State of the Union address as guest
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Frankenmuth dry bean grower and farming advocate will sit in the audience at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week. Joe Cramer will attend the Tuesday, Feb. 7, event at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. as a guest of his Congressional district’s representative, U.S. House Rep. Dan Kildee, officials said.
Body discovered in water near Holloway dam in Genesee County, sheriff confirms
An investigation is underway after authorities say they recovered a body near the Holloway Reservoir Dam in Genesee County on Monday, the Genesee County sheriff said on Monday
‘Everyone is exhausted and burned out’: McLaren Central nurses authorize potential strike
For nearly 20 years, Christie Serniak has loved being a nurse at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant. As tends to be the case in health care, there have been plenty of ups and downs — this is, after all, a world in which life begins and ends. But, over the past couple of […] The post ‘Everyone is exhausted and burned out’: McLaren Central nurses authorize potential strike appeared first on Michigan Advance.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Thumb area sheriff departments help find body in Genesee County’s Holloway Dam
The Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices joined several other area departments around 5:30 p.m. on Monday night, after Genesee County deputies learned of a body lying face-down in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. With temperatures dropping, the January 30th search had rescuers on scene throughout the evening. Borrowing...
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
Northwood University receives $100K from General Motors for high school automotive camp
MIDLAND, MI— After Northwood University announced a $100,000 donation from CDK Global Inc. for scholarships, another $100,000 has been granted by General Motors for their upcoming Full Tank Automotive camp. A release shared by the university said that the camp will be held July 11-18 with a focus on...
Want to get involved? Bay City has over a dozen board, committee vacancies to fill
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City is looking for residents interested in getting involved in their community. A number of sports are currently open on different boards and committees. Ranging from the Fire Code Board of Appeals to the city’s Board of Review, the city posted a total of 15 different vacancies spanning five boards.
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
Police officer forgives California man he had gunfight with on Bay County road
BAY CITY, MI — Having fled parole in California for Michigan, a sex offender is now heading to a Michigan prison after getting in a meth-related shootout with police along a Bay County road. Though no one was wounded, it was a confrontation the absconder was lucky to walk away from, according to his sentencing judge.
Riverbank Farm in Davison area flipped into arts and crafts spot for women
RICHFIELD TWP, MI - When Colleen Pace set out to renovate her Riverbank Farm built in 1987, the 70-year-old two-time breast cancer survivor had no previous building experience for what she envisioned. “When my husband would ask, ‘What are you going to build in here?’ I would reply, ‘I’m not...
WNEM
Bay Co. woman pleads guilty to illegally selling oil
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County woman plead guilty to violations of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act of 1994, the Department of Natural Resources said. The woman plead guilty to one felony count of false statements/omitted information, and one misdemeanor count of selling, purchasing or transportation...
Former clerk in Michigan pleads to felony for tampering with ballot box, so votes could not be counted
A Michigan woman has entered a plea to a felony charge for her alleged role in election tampering back in 2020. The Attorney Genera’s Office says Kathy Funk of Flint Township pleaded no contest to one count of Misconduct in Office.
abc12.com
Northbound I-75 reopens at Clio after crash
BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - All lanes of northbound I-75 reopened between Clio and Birch Run on Monday morning after a crash in southern Saginaw County previously closed all four lanes. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. between Burt and Birch Run roads about a mile south of...
Former candidate for Genesee County Commissioner charged in connection with Jan. 6 riot
FLINT, MI – A former candidate for Genesee County Commissioner has been charged in a federal indictment in connection with the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill in 2021, according to online court records. Isaac A. Thomas, who ran against Amy Miller in the Republican primary election for the...
abc12.com
Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Great Lakes Bay Region for Saturday night and Sunday morning. Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. It includes...
Ithaca mourns the loss of Brady Hessbrook; family plans to create ‘B#4 Foundation’ in his honor.
ITHACA, Mich. (WLNS) – The Hessbrook last name is well known in the Michigan high school football community. With Terry Hessbrook as head coach, the program won five state championships and went on a 69-game winning streak from 2010 to 2014. On Friday, the Hessbrook family suffered a defeat way worse than any loss on […]
