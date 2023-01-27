For nearly 20 years, Christie Serniak has loved being a nurse at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant. As tends to be the case in health care, there have been plenty of ups and downs — this is, after all, a world in which life begins and ends. But, over the past couple of […] The post ‘Everyone is exhausted and burned out’: McLaren Central nurses authorize potential strike appeared first on Michigan Advance.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO