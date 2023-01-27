ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

gandernewsroom.com

Three Michigan Airports Land Big Upgrades with New Federal Funding

Bishop International Airport in Flint, Detroit Wayne County Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $62M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. FLINT—On rainy days, maintenance crews will strategically set up buckets across the concourse of Bishop International Airport, aiming to catch raindrops before...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan Advance

‘Everyone is exhausted and burned out’: McLaren Central nurses authorize potential strike

For nearly 20 years, Christie Serniak has loved being a nurse at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant. As tends to be the case in health care, there have been plenty of ups and downs — this is, after all, a world in which life begins and ends.  But, over the past couple of […] The post ‘Everyone is exhausted and burned out’: McLaren Central nurses authorize potential strike  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Bay Co. woman pleads guilty to illegally selling oil

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County woman plead guilty to violations of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act of 1994, the Department of Natural Resources said. The woman plead guilty to one felony count of false statements/omitted information, and one misdemeanor count of selling, purchasing or transportation...
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Northbound I-75 reopens at Clio after crash

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - All lanes of northbound I-75 reopened between Clio and Birch Run on Monday morning after a crash in southern Saginaw County previously closed all four lanes. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. between Burt and Birch Run roads about a mile south of...
CLIO, MI
abc12.com

Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Great Lakes Bay Region for Saturday night and Sunday morning. Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. It includes...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
