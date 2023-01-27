ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

13 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses

By Annette Cary
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

The Benton Franklin Health District gave failing grades in 13 inspections of restaurants and other businesses that sell food and drinks for the week of Jan. 14 to 20.

One Kennewick restaurant failed with the worst grade of the week and then failed its followup inspection the next day.

In the 59 inspections conducted, the district’s food safety team awarded 17 perfect scores, including to school cafeterias, a long-time Tri-Cities burger joint, a bakery and a favorite with kids.

In the district’s routine inspections, businesses or organizations that receive 35 points for the more serious red violations are required to have additional inspections and must meet a tougher standard on those.

They must have fewer than 25 red points and a limited number of repeat problems to pass followup inspections.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness, such as improper temperature control of food, lack of handwashing or bare-hand contact with foods.

Blue violations are low risk factors related to the cleanliness and physical condition of an establishment.

The Tri-Cities-based health district has ramped up food inspections in recent months as fewer resources have been needed for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inspection results are posted online so residents can look up the status and any violations of individual restaurants.

Go to bit.ly/BFHDinspections . Click on the business name and then on the date of the inspection on the right half of the next page. Look for the “Violations” tab.

Call 509-460-4205 with questions or concerns.

Failed inspections

Antojos , 10 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 20 (45 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Inadequate handwashing facilities, storage or improper use of time as a control, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Columbia Market (Restaurant), 1831 W. Cartmell St., Pasco, Routine Jan. 18 (80 Red, 2 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper hot holding (<130°F), room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding (>45°F).

Country Mercantile (Kiosk/IceCream/Espresso), 5015 Ava Way, Richland, Routine Jan. 20 (60 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Improper handwashing, inadequate handwashing facilities, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Farm Grounds Coffee , 190704 Highway 221, Paterson, Re-inspection Jan. 20 (45 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Inadequate handwashing facilities, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding.

Guadalajara Style Mexican Food , 10 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 20 (40 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Inadequate handwashing facilities, improper hot holding (<130°F), lacking a proper consumer advisory.

La Posada Mexican Grill , 3150 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 19 (100 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, improper handwashing, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper hot holding (< 130°F), room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding (42-45°F).

La Posada Mexican Grill , 3150 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Follow-up Jan. 20 (85 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding (<130°F), improper cold holding (42-45°F).

Pacific Pasta & Grill , 603 Goethals Dr., Richland, Follow-up Jan. 18 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper cold holding (>45°F), improper cold holding (42-45°F).

Proof , 924 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Follow-up Jan. 17 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper cold holding (>45°F).

Rattlesnake Mountain Brewing Co. , 2696 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, Routine Jan. 19 (60 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100%, improper hand washing, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding (42-45°F).

Sageport Grille , 1633 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, Routine Jan. 19 (35 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding (>45°F).

Taqueria El Quetzal ,, Event, Routine Jan. 20 (75 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper hot holding (<130°F), lack of conformance with approved procedures.

The Chicken Shack , 4390 Van Giesen St., West Richland, Routine Jan. 18 (35 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Food Worker Cards not 100%, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding (42-45°F).

Passed inspections

Barracuda Coffee Co. , 2171 Van Giesen St., Richland, Re-inspection Jan. 18 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Black Rock Coffee Bar , 496 George Washington Way, Richland, Re-inspection Jan. 18 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Bombshell Sweets , 10 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick, Routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Burger Ranch , 808 Vineyard Drive, Kennewick, Follow-up Jan. 17 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Chuck E. Cheese , 6340 W. Rio Grande Ave., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 20 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Columbia Market (Store), 1831 W. Cartmell St., Pasco, Routine Jan. 18 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Country Mercantile , 5015 Ava Way, Richland, Routine Jan. 20 (Bakery 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Restaurant 25 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 10 Red, 5 Blue)

Crumbl Cookies (Bakery), 5025 Road 68, Pasco, Routine Jan. 20 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Divots Golf , 2450 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, Routine Jan. 19 (5 Red, 5 Blue)

Ellen Ochoa Middle School , 1801 E. Sheppard St., Pasco, Routine Jan. 19 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

FBLA Student Store (Concession), 1500 Patterson Road, Prosser, Routine Jan. 20 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Fruta La Piconsita , 10 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 20 (15 Red, 7 Blue)

Garfield Mart , 30 S. Garfield St., Kennewick WA 99336, Routine Jan. 17 (Deli 5 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Head Start/Martin Luther King , 205 S. Wehe Ave. Pasco, Routine Jan. 19 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Hills Restaurant & Lounge , 24 Vista Way, Kennewick, Routine Jan. 19 (30 Red, 0 Blue)

Jet Mart Conoco , 1001 N Volland St., Kennewick WA 99336, Routine Jan. 17 (Deli 0 Red, 5 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

La Villa (Food Service), 214 N. Fourth Ave. Pasco, Follow-up Jan. 20 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Lee’s Tahitian Restaurant , 2724 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Routine Jan. 18 (Restaurant 20 Red, 7 Blue) (Lounge 15 Red, 2 Blue)

Maverik , 4306 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 17 (Deli 20 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 10 Red, 0 Blue)

Metro Mart , 1015 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Routine Jan. 20 (Food service 10 Red, Blue) (Store 5 Red, 0 Blue)

Nueva Esperanza Leadership Academy , 3713 E A St., Pasco WA 99301, Routine Jan. 19 (0Red, 0 Blue)None No Red or Blue Violations Noted (0 points)

Pacific Mini Mart (Store), 18 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 17 (20 Red, 0 Blue)

Paterson Elementary School , 51409 W. Prior Ave., Paterson, Routine Jan. 20 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Prosser High School , 1500 Patterson Road, Prosser, Routine Jan. 20 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Rocco’s Pizza , 6415 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Routine Jan. 20 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Rudy’s Pepperblends (Demo), Event, Routine Jan. 20 (10 Red, 5 Blue)

Smokin’ Boar Sausages , 10 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 20 (5 Red, 5 Blue)

Southern Belles Espresso , 412 Riverstone Drive, Richland, Routine Jan. 18 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Sub Coffee Shop , 2760 Crimson Way, Richland, Routine Jan. 18 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Subway , 4820 N. Road 68, Pasco, Routine Jan. 20 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Sun Market Firehouse Subs , 6255 Keene Road, West Richland, Routine Jan. 18 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Sun Market (Store), 6255 Keene Road, West Richland Routine Jan. 18 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Thai City Restaurant , 4096 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, Routine Jan. 18 (30 Red, 0 Blue)

The Kozy Kup , 955 Northgate Drive, Richland, Routine Jan. 18 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Tipsy Tavern , 414 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Routine Jan. 17 (20 Red, 0 Blue)

Viera’s Bakery , 6411 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Routine Jan. 20 (5 Red, 5 Blue)

Virgie Robinson Elementary School , 125 S. Wehe Ave., Pasco, Routine Jan. 19 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Whittier Elementary School , 616 N. Wehe Ave. Pasco, Routine Jan. 19 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

