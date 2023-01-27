Read full article on original website
18-year-old suspect arrested weeks after Nashville convenience store shooting
After weeks on the run, an alleged shooter has been taken into custody in Davidson County.
fox17.com
VIDEO: Nashville woman walking at night heard screaming when shot three times by thieves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — *WARNING: Sound in the video attached can be sensitive for some viewers.*. A Belle Meade woman was assaulted and shot during a robbery attempt Monday night. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released surveillance video of the moment shots were fired at a 26-year-old woman who...
WSMV
Neighbor of woman shot walking in Green Hills describes finding her on porch
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a woman crawled to a neighbor for help after Metro Police say she was shot while walking in a Green Hills neighborhood. WSMV4 crews spoke to the neighbors still in shock. On Tuesday morning the blood, socks and shoes of...
WSMV
Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Korean Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
fox17.com
Metro: One person shot dead in Nashville, another transported to hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a shooting on Crowe Drive in the Bordeaux neighborhood in Nashville Tuesday afternoon, say police. Metro Police says that another person is being transported to Vanderbilt at this time. Stay with FOX 17 News for continuing coverage.
WKRN
3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting
3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. 3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Ice concerns for morning commute in Davidson County. News 2's First Alert unit is monitoring road conditions in Davidson County ahead of...
clarksvilletoday.com
Campus Police bust APSU student Samuel Grigg with 33 grams of marijuana in dorm
18-year-old APSU Student Samuel Grigg is free on a $2,500 bond after Campus Police Officer Dustin Scroggins charged him with possession of 33.8 grams of marijuana in his dorm room. The campus housing authority had alerted police they believed drugs were in the dorm room. Officers say they smelled marijuana immediately upon arrival. Grigg admitted to possessing the green leafy goodness and was transported to jail.
WSMV
Bellevue residents shocked to learn body was hidden inside apartment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bellevue residents said they are shocked and disgusted after finding out they were living next to a dead person for hours. A Bellevue apartment complex is where Metro Police said a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death and then put her body in his apartment closet.
WSMV
Woman shot during late-night walk in Green Hills
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured near Green Hills on Monday night. According to MNPD officers at the scene, a 26-year-old woman was walking just after 11 p.m. on Monday when a dark-colored sedan approached her and two people emerged in an attempt to rob her.
WSMV
Several face charges as part of Metro Police’s street racing initiative
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were charged on Saturday night as part of Metro Police’s street racer enforcement initiative. Metro Police said officers moved in to disperse a few hundred vehicles that had gathered in the rear parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Pike. Hijazi Bourini,...
WKRN
Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty
Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved …. Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. 1 dead,...
Woman shot while walking in Green Hills neighborhood; Photos of getaway car
Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area.
Man found dead following Cherokee Avenue stabbing, Metro Police say
Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was killed in a stabbing and then his body was discovered by a passerby along Cherokee Avenue on Saturday.
WSMV
Nashville mom who lost her son after 2017 traffic stop heads to funeral of Tyre Nichols
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Many are preparing to head to Memphis Wednesday for the funeral of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. As groups from Nashville hit the road, a local mother is offering her support after losing her son years ago. “I am like here we go again and to know this time...
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
WKRN
Convicted felon resists arrest in Madison
The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing citations, recovering a stolen car, and arresting and charging a...
'Ordeal' over for woman whose birds were seized in TWRA raid
Prosecutors have dropped all criminal charges against a woman whose birds were seized by TWRA.
WKRN
Jury reaches verdict in Caitlyn Kaufman case
Mt. Juliet man admits to threatening to kill kids’ …. More than two years after his arrest, a Mt. Juliet man has pleaded guilty to threatening and coercing multiple children into creating hundreds of sexually explicit videos. 1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash. One person is...
Street racer enforcement leads to two arrests and one stolen car recovered
As a result of MNPD Traffic's street racer enforcement initiative on Friday, two men were charged and a stolen car was recovered in separate incidents.
wpln.org
Curious Nashville: Stay back 100 feet? Here’s the truth about dump truck liability on Tennessee roads.
There’s no stress like that of driving behind a dump truck — especially if the grimy vehicle boasts signs like “Keep back 100 feet” and “Not responsible for any damage.”. So you grip the steering wheel extra tight and try to keep back. You might...
