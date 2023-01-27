ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSMV

Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Korean Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. 3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Ice concerns for morning commute in Davidson County. News 2's First Alert unit is monitoring road conditions in Davidson County ahead of...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Campus Police bust APSU student Samuel Grigg with 33 grams of marijuana in dorm

18-year-old APSU Student Samuel Grigg is free on a $2,500 bond after Campus Police Officer Dustin Scroggins charged him with possession of 33.8 grams of marijuana in his dorm room. The campus housing authority had alerted police they believed drugs were in the dorm room. Officers say they smelled marijuana immediately upon arrival. Grigg admitted to possessing the green leafy goodness and was transported to jail.
OLD HICKORY, TN
WSMV

Woman shot during late-night walk in Green Hills

GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured near Green Hills on Monday night. According to MNPD officers at the scene, a 26-year-old woman was walking just after 11 p.m. on Monday when a dark-colored sedan approached her and two people emerged in an attempt to rob her.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty

Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved …. Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. 1 dead,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

Convicted felon resists arrest in Madison

The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing citations, recovering a stolen car, and arresting and charging a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Jury reaches verdict in Caitlyn Kaufman case

Mt. Juliet man admits to threatening to kill kids’ …. More than two years after his arrest, a Mt. Juliet man has pleaded guilty to threatening and coercing multiple children into creating hundreds of sexually explicit videos. 1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash. One person is...
NASHVILLE, TN

