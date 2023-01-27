Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Stepping Into The Light – Previewing ‘Silver Surfer: Ghost Light’ #1
“Toni Brooks and her family have moved into the quiet town of Sweetwater. But nothing is quite what it seems with their new home. What mystery did Toni and her family unravel that would call upon the Sentinel of the Spaceways—the Silver Surfer?! And just who or what is GHOST LIGHT? Eisner award winner John Jennings and artist, Valentine De Landro (Bitch Planet) introduce a new Marvel superhero 54 years in the making!”
comicon.com
Peach Momoko Covers Marvel’s Star Wars For Women’s History Month
If there’s something there’s no shortage of in the Star Wars Universe, it’s awesome female heroes, from Princess Leia, to Ahsoka Tano, to Rey. For Women’s History Month in March 2023, superstar artist Peach Momoko will bring eleven of these women to life across Marvel’s Star Wars titles.
comicon.com
Preview: The Secret Origin Of Avenger Prime Revealed In ‘Avengers’ #65
“AVENGERS ASSEMBLE, PART SIX: THE SECRET OF AVENGER PRIME. He is the most important Avenger in the Multiverse. He’s spent years manning a watchtower at the heart of all creation all by himself. Now his story can be told, as he suddenly finds himself no longer alone, but instead surrounded by an unbelievable gathering of heroes.”
comicon.com
Ms Marvel Steps Up In ‘Venom’ #16 Preview
“With the truth about Eddie Brock, Bedlam and the Garden of Time revealed at last, Eddie has no choice but to move heaven, earth, space and time to get back to his son. But it may all be for naught—Eddie’s greatest fears are at the precipice of being realized, as Dylan may still succumb to the darkness within him!”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty’ #9
“Captain America and his allies put their best infiltration tactics to the test to free lower Manhattan from A.I.M.’s grasp. But the battleground is not what it seems and the Outer Circle not so easily surprised. Can Steve Rogers uncover a lurking enemy—or will his friends face doom at the hands of the Outer Circle’s most deadly soldier?”
comicon.com
Kickstarting Comics: ‘Witchblade Complete Collection’ Vol. 3 Launching This Week
Top Cow Productions, Inc., have announced their latest Witchblade collection to be crowdfunded on Kickstarter is open for business. Well, open for pre-register at least. The Witchblade Complete Collection Vol. 3 will feature the following:. “a new limited collectible hardcover of iconic series and a backer only preview edition of...
comicon.com
Director Stanley Bowman Faked The Moon Landing In Dark Horse Comics’ ‘Project Monarch’ Next Fall
Michael Avon Oeming and Victor Santos are ready to get you to believe anything in their newest graphic novel, Project Monarch. Oeming and Santos team up for a new action satire pitted in the world of conspiracy theories with the two sharing work on art and coloring with Oeming writing the story.
comicon.com
Previewing Peach Momoko’s Newest Marvel Series, ‘Demon Wars: Down In Flames’ #1
“PHOENIX vs MAGIK! Things are heating up in Momoko’s Marvel Universe! The spirit world is divided. Its inhabitants, strange creatures called yokai, have chosen sides, and the two factions are on the brink of all-out war. A bird-like yokai who wields some serious firepower faces off against a club-wielding demon. Mariko Yashida finds herself right in the middle of it.No matter which side she chooses, there will be consequences not only for the spirit world, but for the human world too. Don’t miss the next installment of Peach Momoko’s epic DEMON WARS saga!”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #3
SHE’S A REAL RABBLE ROUSER! For years, she’s schemed in the shadows…now RABBLE is finally ready to unleash an assault on everything and everyone MILES MORALES loves—but why does she hate SPIDER-MAN so dang much?! What secrets from Spidey’s past still stand to be revealed? To survive her, first Spidey’ll need to survive the SCORPION. Miles. Can’t. Save. Everyone”.
comicon.com
‘Saga’ #61 Is The Latest Image Comic To Get A Second Printing
Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples’ bestselling, multiple award winning series Saga newest issue, Saga #61 has sold out and about to get a second printing. And, again, other than that, and a statement from Vaughn, that’s about it. “Fiona and I are so grateful to readers and...
comicon.com
Your First Look At Justin Jordan And Brahm Revel’s ‘Harrower’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Harrower #1, the premier issue of a brand new four-issue limited series from writer Justin Jordan, artist Brahm Revel, and letterer Pat Brosseau. There’s nothing to fear in the quaint town of Barlowe, New York–except, that is, for the Harrower. The children...
comicon.com
Into The Dreamscape Of Viv Vision: Previewing ‘Scarlet Witch’ #2
“SCARLET WITCH BATTLES DREAMQUEEN! Wanda Maximoff is no stranger to grief, so when Viv Vision stumbles through Wanda’s door, exhausted and terrified of the nightmares playing her mother’s death on repeat, Wanda dives into Viv’s dreams to find the cause of the android’s suffering. And it turns out Viv isn’t alone in her mind… Scarlet Witch faces off against DREAMQUEEN in a reality-bending battle for Viv’s freedom! PLUS! This issue includes a special super-heroic back-up story featuring Scarlet Witch and Storm celebrating Black History Month!”
comicon.com
James Gunn And Peter Safran Outline “Chapter One” Of DC Studios’ Film And TV Slate
Another DC Rebirth is on the way courtesy of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. As announced early on Tuesday, the first chapter of their realigned DC Cinematic Universe — seemingly called, simply, the DCU — will focus on gods and monsters. Starting with a new Superman film, it will quickly slide into a number of surprising character introductions and, finally, a starring role for Viola Davis‘s Amanda Waller.
comicon.com
Take A Trip To The Mind Palace: Reviewing ‘Sabretooth And The Exiles’ #3
‘Sabretooth And The Exiles’ loses none of its bite with a very trippy visual style of story that moves the characters and the storyline forward in a massive way, ramping things up towards the second act endgame. Spot-on and powerful visuals complement the grand ideas that this string of miniseries is trying to broach.
comicon.com
Cap Versus Cap: Sam And Steve Battle For The Right To Lead In ‘Captain America- Cold War’
Captain America: Cold War has been building since the dual Cap titles launched a little less than a year ago. Now, the conflict is on the horizon and it may change both Captains America forever. Colin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Carmen Carnero, Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva have guided the two...
comicon.com
Review: ‘X-Terminators’ #5 Gets Vengeance
X-Terminators started with Dazzler being betrayed by her boyfriend. It’s sort of spiraled out of control since then, but in the end it all comes back to that betrayal in the most gleeful way. Leah Williams, Carlos Gomez, Bryan Valenza, and Travis Lanham bring the team’s adventures to a...
comicon.com
Skybound Collects ‘Good Comics for Bad People: An Extra Fabulous Collection’ This Fall
Skybound announced new graphic novel, Good Comics for Bad People: An Extra Fabulous Collection, the first-ever hardcover collection from cartoonist Zach M. Stafford’s hit webcomics. And available this November 2023. “Master of the hilarious, unpredictable, and just plain weird, Zach M. Stafford’s Good Comics for Bad People marks his...
comicon.com
The Next Chapter Of Marvel’s ‘Alien’ Saga Chills In April
After Marvel Comics acquired the rights to the infamous Alien saga, they launched their first horrific dive into the famous sci-fi horror saga. Now in April, the next chapter in the Alien saga comes from a new creative team. Alien has a long history in comics. Every miniseries and ongoing...
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Season 1, Episode 8
The National Treasure franchise has a very particular tone, which is tricky to pull off. A lot of Disney franchises use this same tone in order to invoke a sense of suspenseful danger without tipping the genre into thriller territory. Even while characters are dying, the stories are still largely fun, light, and airy. Up until this point, National Treasure: Edge of History has largely been successful at mimicking this tone. It’s a good thing too as the show compared to the movie seems geared towards a younger audience. Nevertheless, this past week’s episode got a little too tense and felt off with the rest of the season.
Comments / 1