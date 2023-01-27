ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Cumberland Trail homeowners, seeking relief from Bordeau Metals' rendering operation, meeting next week as county, others take a closer look

 4 days ago
More than 40 homes line The Trail off Booze Mountain Road with some of them backing up to the site where Bordeau Metals is rendering the remnants of Georgia Power’s Plant Hammond, a task scheduled to take up to five years. The yard sign invites residents to a private meeting on Monday to discuss potential next steps. John Druckenmiller

The view along Superior Drive represents development done right. Motoring south from Industrial Boulevard off U.S. 27 and then taking the first right, you begin to see a series of success stories.

There’s the spanking new logistics center for Summit Hill Foods (formerly Southeastern Mills), complete with freshly planted trees just off the road. Nearby is the just-built campus of Sunrise Manufacturing.

Take a left at Enterprise Drive and you’re greeted by the park-like exterior of F&P Georgia. Neighbors and developers will tell of the extra steps taken and hundreds of thousands of dollars spent by F&P to stifle as much sound and as many vibrations as possible. All done, we’re told, to be good neighbors to nearby residents.

But keep heading a few more feet along Enterprise and you see the gates, the trucks, the dirt and the heavy machinery recently installed to reclaim whatever is recyclable from the remnants of Plant Hammond some 14 zig-zag miles to the north and west. Bordeau Metals bought the 18 acres for $4.5 million from the Development Authority of Floyd County with a five-year plan to finish the Plant Hammond decommissioning and then leave a “pad ready” spot for a more permanent industry — one likewise needing heavy industrial zoning.

Residents of the Cumberland Trail neighborhood, with 40 or so homes lining both sides of The Trail with some backing up to the Bordeau site, want it gone.

They knew they lived a tree strand away from an industrial park — but one that has followed a good neighbor policy since day one — until now. Some have lived there since the late 1990s and they’re already tired of the noise, concerned about the possibility of pollutants and worried about their homes currently valued at up to $255,000. Who would want to buy their homes if a move is needed, they ask.

Around a dozen residents attended Tuesday’s Floyd County Commission meeting with leaders seeking relief from elected leaders. They were told the county’s “hands are tied,” similar to what residents of Summerville Park heard several years ago when a developer wanted to place a hotel just off nearby Martha Berry. A last-minute deal was cut to sell the site for an eventual senior housing development.

That won’t happen in this case — but something else could be brewing. Since Tuesday’s meeting, one homeowners said a county commissioner is assuring them that they’re looking into the issue.

For now, perhaps up to 60 Cumberland Trail residents will meet in private Monday evening to discuss possible next steps. And they’re not alone.

And at Friday’s Development Authority of Floyd County meeting, County Manager Jamie McCord told members that meetings are being scheduled for next week with Georgia Power, Bordeau Metals and area residents. The state Environmental Protection Division also has been notified about complaints of hazardous materials — no hazardous materials have yet to be documented — and staff members plan to visit the site, McCord told the authority.

County and development authority members also will tour the site in coming weeks.

“We’re following the rules; it’s just a little unpleasant,” McCord said Friday of the county’s part in all this. “It’s unfortunate when you have (suburban residential) and (heavy industrial zoning) side by side.”

That comment is one you’re going to hear in future rezoning requests because of similar concerns. The most recent one was to rezone the 132.5-acre former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital site, now called the Battey Business Complex — to accommodate heavy industrial even though it is in the middle of a mostly residential zone. Despite protests, city commissioners approved the rezoning, with provisions.

Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

