Prison Sentence for Man Found Guilty of Online Solicitation of a Minor
District Attorney Micheal Murray reported that on Friday, January 27, 2023, a Brown County jury convicted Justin Wichner, 38, of Online Solicitation of a Minor. Wichner was sentenced to five years’ incarceration in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division and received a $5,000 fine from the jury.
Farris Holcomb
Funeral service for Farris Holcomb, 83 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
Clydale Hampton
Clydale Hampton passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. Visitation with family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, Texas from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 2, 2023. Chapel service will be at the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, 2:00 PM, Friday, February 3, 2023 with interment at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early officiated by Pastors, Dalton Mathis and Jimmy Mize.
Linda Beth Head
Linda Beth Head, 79, passed away on January 22nd, 2023. Linda was born May 27th, 1943, in Rogers, Texas. In her early childhood years, she lived in Rosebud, Texas, and later her family moved to Houston where she graduated John H. Reagan High School. While in Houston she worked for the State and met her future husband, Robert, who she married on February 7, 1970. While living in Houston they were blessed with two children, Kerri and Michael. In the early 1980’s Linda, her husband, and her children moved to Durango, CO to experience the outdoors and the beauty of living near the mountains.
Arrest for money laundering, possession made in Early
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Thursday:. On January 26th at 8:10 a.m. an Early Police Officer stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of Early Blvd. The officer approached the vehicle and could smell a strong odor of marijuana. The driver stated he had a couple...
WebXtra: Bend’s Barefoot Camp offers Texans place where nature thrives
Some of you, like me, may have seen this tip for cleaning sterling silver or silverplate mentioned in other places, but have never tried it. I decided to give it a shot here on the Kitchen Care segment so we’d know once and for all how well ... or not... it works, and if it’s as easy as it’s claimed to be. (Note: If you try this hack, do so at your own risk.)
Randall R. Russell
Funeral service for Randall R. Russell, 71 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
WINTER WEATHER CANCELLATIONS, DELAYS
Brownwood Lions golf at Lampasas postponed – Rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7. Cross Plains ISD – No school today, no athletic events tonight. Panther Creek CISD – Classes will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m. today, conditions have worsened. Millsap at Early high school district basketball games have...
Richard Harris
Richard Harris, age 65, of Brownwood passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, in San Saba County. Funeral Services for Richard will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel of San Saba with Macy Ledbetter and Mike Harris officiating; burial will follow at Wallace Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba.
City of Brownwood Updates Hours of Operation
The following information was released at mid-afternoon on Tuesday, January 31, concerning hours of operation for various City of Brownwood services. Due to continued precipitation and freezing temperatures, the City of Brownwood will be adapting its hours of operation. The following adjustments are announced for Wednesday, February 1st. Emergency services...
Hendrick closing multiple outpatient services in light of inclement weather
ABILENE, Texas — Hendrick Health will be closing or delaying many of its outpatient services over the next few days in light of inclement weather. This includes both the Abilene and Brownwood campuses. Track crime, special events and more in your neighborhood with AlertNest & KTXS.
DriveTexas.org providing up-to-date driving conditions
DriveTexas.org, an online service from the Texas Department of Transportation, provides up-to-date driving conditions throughout the state. Visit DriveTexas.org and enter your location to find out the driving conditions in your immediate area with a winter storm looming on Brown County and the surrounding area.
Two fatalities in Friday wreck on FM 45 near Richland Springs
KWTX.com out of Waco reported Saturday morning that Texas DPS troopers responded to a major crash between two pick-up trucks Friday afternoon in San Saba County that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred around 4:06 p.m. on FM 45, roughly half a mile south of FM 2997 in San...
Abilene, Brownwood city closures & delays during winter weather
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – City offices across Abilene and Brownwood will be scarce during winter weather conditions, expected to last through midday Wednesday. Abilene Offices with the City of Abilene closed for business at 10:00 a.m. Monday due to the weather. The Solid Waste fleet was also canceled Monday. The city said it is […]
Brenda Kay Stephens, 74, of Lake Brownwood
Brenda Kay Stephens, age 74, of Lake Brownwood, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. A memorial service for Brenda will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 11:00 AM at Lake Brownwood First Baptist Church. Brenda was born on September 4, 1948 to...
DPS provides additional details on Monday’s accident at US 183, FM 2126
The Texas Department of Public Safety provided additional details Tuesday afternoon regarding Monday morning’s two-vehicle accident at the intersection of US Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126. According to the DPS, the accident took place at 7:38 a.m. A Ford pickup truck driven by Dorothy Smith Porter, 56, of...
Travel Strongly Discouraged Due to Winter Weather
BROWNWOOD – The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District has treated Interstate-20, most US and State Highways, bridges, and overpasses due to expected wintry precipitation and deterioration of travel conditions today through Wednesday. Crews continue to monitor and retreat roadways. According to the National Weather Service (NWS),...
Local residents support community cats at ‘Cats on Canvas’
Love ‘em or hate ‘em we are going to fix them! This is the goal of TNR Brownwood. On Thursday, January 19 friends gathered at the Brownwood Art Association to enjoy an evening of fine wine, food, art and auction. The event was hosted by TNR Brownwood, to raise funds for it’s Trap Neuter Release program for community (feral) cats of Brownwood. TNR is nationally known as the humane way to control cat population by spay/neuter of cat colonies.
Early’s McCullough, Comanche’s Wilkerson chosen for THSCA 3A Super Elite Team
Early Longhorn senior linebacker Caleb McCullough and Comanche Indian sophomore running back Sawyer Wilkerson were chosen this week to be members of the Texas High School Coaches Association Class 3A Super Elite Team. According to the THSCA website, Super Elite Teams consist of high school players nominated by current professional...
56 positive COVID results reported in the last week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 56 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 56 positives this week, 9 were PCR, and 47 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 27 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 3 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
