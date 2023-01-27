Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Frigid temps, wind to create dangerous conditions in High Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Roads are icy, temperatures are in the single digits Monday morning at Lake Tahoe and officials are warning High Sierra winds will create dangerous conditions in the backcountry. All schools are running a regular schedule on Monday except in Incline Village where classes will...
Another Winter Storm Brings Chilly Temperatures And More Rain. Snow Is Possible At Lower Elevations
The National Weather Service reports "there is some concern about accumulating snow across the Antelope Valley foothills and maybe a dusting on the AV valley floor."
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowy Sunday ahead for Lake Tahoe; Cold temps to follow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s going to be windy and snowy to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe followed by cold temperatures that officials say may be the coldest some areas have seen in a decade. A cold, winter storm will push into the region early Sunday...
FINAL FORECAST: Rain and Snow to Move into Arizona Later Monday into Tuesday; Models Finalized Inside
A storm system that will impact California later today and mostly Monday will affect Arizona later in the period, Monday, and go through Tuesday, bringing a round of rain and mountain snow. Although not as cold of a system as the last one, the winner this time in terms of the most rain will be the Yuma (Southwest Arizona) forecast areas, a rarity for this time of year so keep reading on for the AZWF rain and snow models.
sierranewsonline.com
Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
FOX Reno
Winter weather prompts school delays in northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe Basin
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A number of schools and college campuses across northern Nevada will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 30 due to winter weather. All Washoe County schools, including those in Incline Village, will start two hours later. In addition to the delay, all winter bus stops will be in effect.
Wind advisories issued across Sacramento region with expected near-freezing temperatures
(KTXL) — As the Sacramento Valley prepares for below-freezing and near-freezing temperatures, wind advisories have also been issued for the area. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols According to the FOX40 Weather Center, a wind advisory has been issued in the Central Sacramento Valley, the southern Sacramento Valley, the Northeast […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Drive that economic engine’: Snow is big business for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lift lines are long and businesses are reaping the benefits of abundant snowfall at Lake Tahoe. With plenty of snow falling in the basin from a series of storms in December and January, resorts are seeing tons of skiers and riders while dealing head-on with difficulties.
Tahoe deep freeze; Sierra braces for coldest temperatures in decade
TRUCKEE -- Across the Tahoe Basin, residents were bracing for the arrival Sunday night of some of the coldest temperatures in years as a deep freeze descends on Northern California.The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to plug to minus-9 at Truckee, minus-7 at South Lake Tahoe and minus-16 at Bridgeport overnight. And that's not taking into account the wind chills whipped up by 50 mph winds.It will be even colder at the ski resorts across the region that are over 7,000 feet."This afternoon will begin the temperature tumble, and the gusty northeast winds of 30-45 mph will create some unpleasant...
eastidahonews.com
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
ktalnews.com
Rain, thunder, showers, a chill, and sun by Friday
As expected, it has been a dreary and damp day for most of our area. Sorry to say that the outlook for Saturday night through Thursday looks a bit worse. A surface low with an attendant cold front has begun its eastward trek across Texas and Oklahoma and eventually will move into the ArkLaTex. We are getting plentiful moisture on the heels of a gusty south wind. The low-level jet stream will also yield abundant moisture and warm air. The wind today has been rather gusty and may continue into the overnight hours. Thunderstorms will likely increase late this evening and especially into the overnight hours. This will be due to a disturbance that will head northeast across our area ahead of our approaching cold front. As if this were not enough rain and storms, there will be likely development again Sunday.
KCRA.com
California plans to increase water deliveries after winter storms. Here's a look at reservoir levels
After weeks of stormy weather earlier this month, California's Department of Water Resources is getting a better idea of how the state's water supply may be shaping up for the coming spring and summer. The department is planning to increase certain water deliveries, which is a good sign. Water managers...
WWEEK
Wind Chill Could Be Life-Threatening Tonight, County Officials Warn as They Open Shelters
Multnomah County officials warned that overnight lows and high winds this weekend could be life-threatening to people sleeping outdoors, and pledged to open four severe weather shelters tonight. The National Weather Service’s Portland office says tonight could see a dusting of snow in scattered locations across the Willamette Valley—but the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow at Tahoe; Frigid temps to follow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
More than 40 million people are under winter weather alerts from Texas to West Virginia, with significant icing likely
More than 40 million people from Texas to West Virginia are under winter weather alerts Monday as a system threatens heavy precipitation, significant icing and bitter cold, with roads due to be treacherous and quick frostbite possible in places.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Molokai remains under flood advisory even as heavy rains lighten
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory on Molokai has been extended until 3:15 p.m. as rain continues to fall on saturated ground, maintaining a high threat for more runoff. The rest of the state, meanwhile, is also seeing rain, and remains under a flood watch. The National Weather Service reported...
Three Lesser Known California National Parks
Pinnacles National Park is located in central California and was established as a national park in 2013. It is known for its unique rock formations, scenic vistas, and diverse plant and animal life. Here are some highlights of the park:
Deadline on water cutback plans looms for states using Colorado River water
As water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell continue to drop, the Federal Bureau of Reclamation called for the submission of water cutback plans — and the deadline is Monday.
The ancient, egg-shaped Lake Winnipesaukee mystery stone is drilled with an extremely precise hole from top to bottom
The Lake Winnipesaukee mystery stone is considered to be an out-of-place artifact found in a town near Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. The mystery stone was first discovered in 1872 when construction workers found a lump of clay while they were digging a hole near the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee.
East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow
Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
