Tahoe Daily Tribune

Frigid temps, wind to create dangerous conditions in High Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Roads are icy, temperatures are in the single digits Monday morning at Lake Tahoe and officials are warning High Sierra winds will create dangerous conditions in the backcountry. All schools are running a regular schedule on Monday except in Incline Village where classes will...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Snowy Sunday ahead for Lake Tahoe; Cold temps to follow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s going to be windy and snowy to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe followed by cold temperatures that officials say may be the coldest some areas have seen in a decade. A cold, winter storm will push into the region early Sunday...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Arizona Weather Force

FINAL FORECAST: Rain and Snow to Move into Arizona Later Monday into Tuesday; Models Finalized Inside

A storm system that will impact California later today and mostly Monday will affect Arizona later in the period, Monday, and go through Tuesday, bringing a round of rain and mountain snow. Although not as cold of a system as the last one, the winner this time in terms of the most rain will be the Yuma (Southwest Arizona) forecast areas, a rarity for this time of year so keep reading on for the AZWF rain and snow models.
ARIZONA STATE
sierranewsonline.com

Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX Reno

Winter weather prompts school delays in northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe Basin

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A number of schools and college campuses across northern Nevada will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 30 due to winter weather. All Washoe County schools, including those in Incline Village, will start two hours later. In addition to the delay, all winter bus stops will be in effect.
NEVADA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Tahoe deep freeze; Sierra braces for coldest temperatures in decade

TRUCKEE -- Across the Tahoe Basin, residents were bracing for the arrival Sunday night of some of the coldest temperatures in years as a deep freeze descends on Northern California.The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to plug to minus-9 at Truckee, minus-7 at South Lake Tahoe and minus-16 at Bridgeport overnight. And that's not taking into account the wind chills whipped up by 50 mph winds.It will be even colder at the ski resorts across the region that are over 7,000 feet."This afternoon will begin the temperature tumble, and the gusty northeast winds of 30-45 mph will create some unpleasant...
TRUCKEE, CA
ktalnews.com

Rain, thunder, showers, a chill, and sun by Friday

As expected, it has been a dreary and damp day for most of our area. Sorry to say that the outlook for Saturday night through Thursday looks a bit worse. A surface low with an attendant cold front has begun its eastward trek across Texas and Oklahoma and eventually will move into the ArkLaTex. We are getting plentiful moisture on the heels of a gusty south wind. The low-level jet stream will also yield abundant moisture and warm air. The wind today has been rather gusty and may continue into the overnight hours. Thunderstorms will likely increase late this evening and especially into the overnight hours. This will be due to a disturbance that will head northeast across our area ahead of our approaching cold front. As if this were not enough rain and storms, there will be likely development again Sunday.
TEXAS STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow at Tahoe; Frigid temps to follow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Molokai remains under flood advisory even as heavy rains lighten

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory on Molokai has been extended until 3:15 p.m. as rain continues to fall on saturated ground, maintaining a high threat for more runoff. The rest of the state, meanwhile, is also seeing rain, and remains under a flood watch. The National Weather Service reported...
HONOLULU, HI
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow

Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
IDAHO STATE

