HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Fire Department is advising drivers to avoid a portion of North Rhett Avenue where they are battling a structure fire. The fire was reported in the 5800 block of North Rhett Avenue before 4 a.m., firefighters say. The roadway was blocked in both directions as of shortly after 5 a.m. and officers were diverting traffic in the area.

HANAHAN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO