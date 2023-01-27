ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

abcnews4.com

Home left badly damaged after Tuesday morning fire in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is back open after a structure fire Tuesday morning in the 5800 block of North Rhett Avenue. An official with the Hanahan Fire Department said that as of 5:50 a.m., the fire is out. Crews responded after dispatch received multiple 911 calls shortly before...
HANAHAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Burning trash fire spreads to nearby Colleton County property

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An unattended trash pile fire burned acres of forest, before reaching a neighbor’s property in Colleton County on January 17.  Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe the fire was started by children burning a trash pile at a residence on Robin Drive.  According to CCFR, crews were dispatched to an outdoor fire […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation breathes new life into historic West Columbia funeral home location

West Columbia – McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, a family-owned funeral and cremation service company based in Charleston, announces its expansion into the historic State Street Chapel of West Columbia and is now open for business. Many will remember this location as the original Thompson Funeral Home, located at 200 State Street.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Firefighters battle early-morning structure fire in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Fire Department is advising drivers to avoid a portion of North Rhett Avenue where they are battling a structure fire. The fire was reported in the 5800 block of North Rhett Avenue before 4 a.m., firefighters say. The roadway was blocked in both directions as of shortly after 5 a.m. and officers were diverting traffic in the area.
HANAHAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

ATV crash leaves 1 dead in Berkeley County

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in a crash involving an ATV Friday evening. First responders were dispatched to the area of Old Hagan Avenue in Huger just before 9:00 p.m. for an ATV accident with injuries. “While units were still responding, an updated coordinate location was given that showed the location being […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Huger Man Killed in 4-Wheeler Accident: Coroner

HUGER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed while operating a 4-wheeler. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, the ATV driver is Christian Walker Foster, 22, of Huger. Hartwell said his office was contacted Friday at 10:17 p.m. in reference to a 4-wheeler accident on Old Hagen Avenue in Huger in a wooded area. Foster was pronounced […] The post Huger Man Killed in 4-Wheeler Accident: Coroner appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
HUGER, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston County non-profits among recipients of Dominion Energy grants

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded environmental stewardship grants to five non-profit organizations in Charleston County. According to a Jan. 31 press release, Dominion Energy awarded over $236,000 environmental stewardship grants to 15 organizations across South Carolina for environmental programs / projects. More...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Tractor trailer flips over in ditch on Koester Road in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Drivers in Ladson may have needed to find an alternative route Monday morning after a dump truck tractor trailer flipped onto its side on Koester Road. ABC News 4's Trooper Bob was on scene shortly after 5:30 a.m. and reported that the truck was in the progress of being towed shortly after 6:30 a.m.
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO seeks information after reported shooting at Zaxby’s in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a man was left with gunshot wounds outside a Zaxby’s in North Charleston Friday night.  According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews were dispatched to a Zaxby’s on Rivers Avenue around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a possible shooting.  A man reported to detectives that he was […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

