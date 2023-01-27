Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Home left badly damaged after Tuesday morning fire in Hanahan
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is back open after a structure fire Tuesday morning in the 5800 block of North Rhett Avenue. An official with the Hanahan Fire Department said that as of 5:50 a.m., the fire is out. Crews responded after dispatch received multiple 911 calls shortly before...
Outdoor fire leaves 2 buildings damaged, acres burned in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Walterboro residents and fire crews worked to contain an outdoor fire that burned several acres and damaged two buildings on January 20. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), crews responded to a reported fire in the woods along Wolfe Creek Road just after 2:30 p.m. CCFR says a bystander reported the […]
Burning trash fire spreads to nearby Colleton County property
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An unattended trash pile fire burned acres of forest, before reaching a neighbor’s property in Colleton County on January 17. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe the fire was started by children burning a trash pile at a residence on Robin Drive. According to CCFR, crews were dispatched to an outdoor fire […]
Soda City Biz WIRE
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation breathes new life into historic West Columbia funeral home location
West Columbia – McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, a family-owned funeral and cremation service company based in Charleston, announces its expansion into the historic State Street Chapel of West Columbia and is now open for business. Many will remember this location as the original Thompson Funeral Home, located at 200 State Street.
live5news.com
Firefighters battle early-morning structure fire in Hanahan
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Fire Department is advising drivers to avoid a portion of North Rhett Avenue where they are battling a structure fire. The fire was reported in the 5800 block of North Rhett Avenue before 4 a.m., firefighters say. The roadway was blocked in both directions as of shortly after 5 a.m. and officers were diverting traffic in the area.
Jean’s Angels rolls out new mobile shower trailer for area homeless
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday on a new mobile shower trailer designed to help the tri-county’s homeless population. Katrina Carpenter, who founded Jean’s Angels mobile shower trailer, said the idea behind the initiative was to try and meet the needs of our homeless population, specifically the lack of access […]
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Investigators searching for 16-year-old boy who disappeared
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Investigators in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Aaron Martin Andrew Nelson, 16, was reported as missing from his home in Georgetown early Tuesday. He was last seen wearing a grey Champion shirt and blue jeans.
ATV crash leaves 1 dead in Berkeley County
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in a crash involving an ATV Friday evening. First responders were dispatched to the area of Old Hagan Avenue in Huger just before 9:00 p.m. for an ATV accident with injuries. “While units were still responding, an updated coordinate location was given that showed the location being […]
abcnews4.com
Moncks Corner residents short of options after announcement of future Berkeley YMCA sale
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Family YMCA opened in 1994, and for three decades, has strived to provide low-cost programs for families. This location serves more than 3,000 members and program participants, and provides health and wellness services for everyone from infants to senior citizens. However,...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-month-old baby not seen in several days
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry need your help finding a missing 15-month-old baby. According to the North Charleston Police Department, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was last seen being picked up by his mother for visitation on January 25 around 11:45 a.m. Police...
Huger Man Killed in 4-Wheeler Accident: Coroner
HUGER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed while operating a 4-wheeler. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, the ATV driver is Christian Walker Foster, 22, of Huger. Hartwell said his office was contacted Friday at 10:17 p.m. in reference to a 4-wheeler accident on Old Hagen Avenue in Huger in a wooded area. Foster was pronounced […] The post Huger Man Killed in 4-Wheeler Accident: Coroner appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Charleston County non-profits among recipients of Dominion Energy grants
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded environmental stewardship grants to five non-profit organizations in Charleston County. According to a Jan. 31 press release, Dominion Energy awarded over $236,000 environmental stewardship grants to 15 organizations across South Carolina for environmental programs / projects. More...
abcnews4.com
Tractor trailer flips over in ditch on Koester Road in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Drivers in Ladson may have needed to find an alternative route Monday morning after a dump truck tractor trailer flipped onto its side on Koester Road. ABC News 4's Trooper Bob was on scene shortly after 5:30 a.m. and reported that the truck was in the progress of being towed shortly after 6:30 a.m.
abcnews4.com
1 injured in shooting in parking lot of North Charleston-area Zaxby's
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Friday night. Deputies responded to the parking lot of Zaxby's, located at 6924 Rivers Ave., at around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to the sheriff's office.
1 in custody following vehicle pursuit, crash on Rivers Avenue
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following a brief vehicle pursuit and crash along Rivers Avenue. A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation shortly after 3:00 p.m. near Rivers Avenue and Eagle Drive. The suspect vehicle did […]
live5news.com
Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
CCSO seeks information after reported shooting at Zaxby’s in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a man was left with gunshot wounds outside a Zaxby’s in North Charleston Friday night. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews were dispatched to a Zaxby’s on Rivers Avenue around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a possible shooting. A man reported to detectives that he was […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in triple shooting at Moncks Corner bar
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man shot and killed at a bar in Moncks Corner Friday night. The coroner's office identified the victim as Ryan Joseph Bukoskey, 36, of Moncks Corner. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Bar...
abcnews4.com
Homes on Georgetown Co. road hit by bullets twice in 5 days, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Georgetown deputies are investigating a shooting; they said someone shot into a home on Meadow Street Monday night while people were inside. Deputies were dispatched shortly after 11 p.m. No one was hurt. A witness told deputies a man wearing a hoodie was seen...
Comments / 0