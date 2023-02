Golden Corral is celebrating its golden anniversary today and to celebrate 50 years in the restaurant industry, they are kicking off 2023 with a sweepstakes. They are giving one grand prize winner a year of free meals at Golden Corral. Fifty lucky second-prize winners will receive a $50 Golden Corral gift card, and 50 third-prize winners will receive a $25 Golden Corral gift card. In order to be eligible, you need to upload a receipt to the Rewards app between now and February 19, 2023.

28 DAYS AGO