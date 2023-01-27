GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI – Alcohol is believed to be a factor in an Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash that killed one person and injured another. According to troopers from the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post, the crash occurred on Trail No. 2 near Ramsay in Gogebic County’s Wakefield Township at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 29.

GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO