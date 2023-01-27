ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

DiMartino leads in endorsements for DA

OSWEGO — As district attorney candidates crisscross the county seeking support ahead of the crucial county Republican Party endorsement vote next month, attorney Anthony DiMartino has taken an early lead in town committee endorsements. Committee chairs in Hannibal, Granby, Albion, Hastings and the town of Oswego said their members...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Former councilor challenges Fulton mayor

FULTON — Tom Kenyon, a lifelong resident of Fulton who served as the 1st Ward councilor for 14 years, is running for Mayor Deana Michaels’ seat in November. “The people in Fulton are not happy with the mayor that’s in there now, and most of the council,” Kenyon said in an interview. “They’ve been calling me, and I said, ‘you know what? I’m going to throw my hat in the ring because I don’t like the way we’re headed either.’”
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Potential recruits attend 911 Center open house

The Oswego County 911 center hosted an open house recently to encourage members of the public to consider a career as a telecommunicator. At the open house, 911 staff answered questions and used simulators to demonstrate the actual process of answering calls and dispatching emergency services.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Varsity roundup: Fulton swimming tops Weedsport

Fulton 94, Weedsport 59: Behind seven first-place finishes, the Fulton swimming and diving team picked up a 94-59 victory over Weedsport on Friday. Bryce Rogers won two events for the Red Raiders. He took the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.85. Rogers recorded a 53.83 to win the 100 butterfly.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Section III releases locations, seeds for wrestling tournaments on Saturday

SYRACUSE — Locations and seeds have been announced for the Section III Wrestling Class Tournaments scheduled for Saturday. Oswego and Fulton, which are part of Class A, will compete at Indian River. Mexico will wrestle at Central Valley Academy as part of Class B. Hannibal, in Class C, will travel to Little Falls for its tournament.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

New round of ARPA funding on tap for county

OSWEGO — County legislators are considering approving $294,204 in pandemic relief money for six projects, the sixth round of such funding and the first one this year. Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021, including $350 billion in aid to state and local governments.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Syracuse University announces 2023 football schedule

SYRACUSE — Syracuse University has announced the 2023 slate for the Orange football team. Syracuse will host six games during the season, and will also face three divisional winners from last season (the ACC Atlantic, ACC Coastal and Big Ten West).
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Panel OK’s funding for county’s first disc golf course

SCRIBA — Oswego County could soon build its first disc golf course as the sport continues to grow in popularity with diehard players and casual enthusiasts. The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee on Monday approved $20,000 in internal American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

After many delays, indoor waterpark is almost ready

OSWEGO — Splash Indoor Waterpark and Resort is now set to arrive in the Port City this summer, an Oswego business owner helming its development said Tuesday. The new year-round aquatic attraction, at 92 E. 1st St., was previously scheduled to open this winter, but supply-chain issues and administrative hiccups involving state agencies have pushed the date to the summer, said Shane Broadwell, who is working on the project and is a partner of Broadwell Hospitality Group. The project is marketed as a partnership with the Clarion Hotel, also owned by the business group.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton schools try new approach to discipline

FULTON — The Fulton City School District has introduced a new way to deal with discipline problems. “The reason was actually twofold,” said Elizabeth Tiffany, director of student support services for FCSD. “To correct behavior and create a better culture in our schools.”
FULTON, NY

