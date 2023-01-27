Read full article on original website
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges, according to Tyre Nichols.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The CreatureJeremy BrowerNorth Syracuse, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com
DiMartino leads in endorsements for DA
OSWEGO — As district attorney candidates crisscross the county seeking support ahead of the crucial county Republican Party endorsement vote next month, attorney Anthony DiMartino has taken an early lead in town committee endorsements. Committee chairs in Hannibal, Granby, Albion, Hastings and the town of Oswego said their members...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Former councilor challenges Fulton mayor
FULTON — Tom Kenyon, a lifelong resident of Fulton who served as the 1st Ward councilor for 14 years, is running for Mayor Deana Michaels’ seat in November. “The people in Fulton are not happy with the mayor that’s in there now, and most of the council,” Kenyon said in an interview. “They’ve been calling me, and I said, ‘you know what? I’m going to throw my hat in the ring because I don’t like the way we’re headed either.’”
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Potential recruits attend 911 Center open house
The Oswego County 911 center hosted an open house recently to encourage members of the public to consider a career as a telecommunicator. At the open house, 911 staff answered questions and used simulators to demonstrate the actual process of answering calls and dispatching emergency services.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Fulton swimming tops Weedsport
Fulton 94, Weedsport 59: Behind seven first-place finishes, the Fulton swimming and diving team picked up a 94-59 victory over Weedsport on Friday. Bryce Rogers won two events for the Red Raiders. He took the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.85. Rogers recorded a 53.83 to win the 100 butterfly.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Section III releases locations, seeds for wrestling tournaments on Saturday
SYRACUSE — Locations and seeds have been announced for the Section III Wrestling Class Tournaments scheduled for Saturday. Oswego and Fulton, which are part of Class A, will compete at Indian River. Mexico will wrestle at Central Valley Academy as part of Class B. Hannibal, in Class C, will travel to Little Falls for its tournament.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
With a ‘desire to finish,’ Oswego boys hockey wins on annual Teal Night over CBA
OSWEGO — It was a night that meant a little more than hockey. But a win over a league opponent doesn’t hurt, either. The Oswego boys varsity hockey team took a 7-4 victory over Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday on the Bucs’ annual Teal Night.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Wrestling wrap-up: Two Oswego County wrestlers claim podium spots at state tourney
SYRACUSE — Two area wrestlers made it to the podium in the first-ever NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational at SRC Arena on Friday. In the 165-pound weight class, Mexico’s Renee Kinikin claimed the crown in her weight class.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
New round of ARPA funding on tap for county
OSWEGO — County legislators are considering approving $294,204 in pandemic relief money for six projects, the sixth round of such funding and the first one this year. Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021, including $350 billion in aid to state and local governments.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Mexico swimming and diving defeats South Jefferson
Mexico 98, South Jefferson 85: In a tight meet through all 12 events, the Mexico boys swimming and diving team pulled out a 98-85 win over South Jefferson on Monday. The Tigers had 10 first-place finishes to secure the victory.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Syracuse University announces 2023 football schedule
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University has announced the 2023 slate for the Orange football team. Syracuse will host six games during the season, and will also face three divisional winners from last season (the ACC Atlantic, ACC Coastal and Big Ten West).
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Panel OK’s funding for county’s first disc golf course
SCRIBA — Oswego County could soon build its first disc golf course as the sport continues to grow in popularity with diehard players and casual enthusiasts. The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee on Monday approved $20,000 in internal American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
After many delays, indoor waterpark is almost ready
OSWEGO — Splash Indoor Waterpark and Resort is now set to arrive in the Port City this summer, an Oswego business owner helming its development said Tuesday. The new year-round aquatic attraction, at 92 E. 1st St., was previously scheduled to open this winter, but supply-chain issues and administrative hiccups involving state agencies have pushed the date to the summer, said Shane Broadwell, who is working on the project and is a partner of Broadwell Hospitality Group. The project is marketed as a partnership with the Clarion Hotel, also owned by the business group.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton schools try new approach to discipline
FULTON — The Fulton City School District has introduced a new way to deal with discipline problems. “The reason was actually twofold,” said Elizabeth Tiffany, director of student support services for FCSD. “To correct behavior and create a better culture in our schools.”
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Keeping the win streak alive: Laker men’s basketball wins 14th consecutive contest
OSWEGO — With its third triple-digit performance in their last four games, the Oswego State men’s basketball team won its 14th straight game, defeating SUNY Potsdam, 103-78, on Saturday. In their second game of the weekend, the Lakers relied heavily on their offense to overcome a lackluster defensive...
