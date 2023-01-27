Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The scariest serial killer of the 70’s.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Related
Fox40
New Raising Cane’s location to open in Sacramento area this spring
(KTXL) — A new location of the fried chicken fingers chain Raising Cane’s is expected to open in the Sacramento area in the next few months. Raising Cane’s is known for its minimalistic menu which offers only chicken fingers, its signature dipping sauce and a limited number of sides.
saccityexpress.com
Photo of the Day: 1/31/23
After City College commissioned HGA Sacramento to design the new Lillard Hall in April 2019, it is officially open to students and staff during the spring semester 2023. The new building features six lecture spaces, 15 office spaces, three workspaces, a tutoring space and 12 lab spaces for science classes.
tourcounsel.com
Arden Fair | Shopping mall in Sacramento, California
Arden Fair is a two-level regional shopping mall located on Arden Way in Sacramento, California, United States. It consists of over 165 tenants, encompassing over 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. It currently maintains the traditional chain anchors Macy's and JCPenney. It is operated by Macerich. Arden Fair...
Mayor Darrell Steinberg is piloting a reparations program for Black Sacramento residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Last week, the California Reparations Task Force held meetings in San Diego. During the hearings, Sacramento’s mayoral team discussed their reparations pilot project. Sacramento is following suit as cities across the county are starting to push for reparations at a local level including San Francisco,...
Fox40
Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need
A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Body camera footage released of Tracy Police officer …. Police Chief Sekou Millington says that...
Luke Bryan to perform in two Northern California cities for 2023 tour
(KTXL) — Country singer Luke Bryan will perform in the Sacramento region this summer. The country music star will take the stage at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on July 21. The Wheatland stop will be part of Bryan’s 36-city tour, which kicks off on June 15 in Syracuse, New York. •Video Player Above: GoldenSky […]
Trails, parks and outdoor areas near Sacramento to stretch your legs and get some fresh air
(KTXL) — With hundreds of parks, endless miles of walking and hiking trails and beautiful waterways the Sacramento region has a lot of great places to explore on a nice day. Between Sacramento, Placer and El Dorado counties, there are countless places to stretch your legs and take in some fresh air. El Dorado County […]
KCRA.com
1 killed in shooting near Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting in Sacramento on Sunday that happened around noon. The shooting took place near the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard, and the victim was taken to a hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento police said that he died there.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Demanding police accountability at Tyre Nichols vigil, Tesla catches fire on HWY 50, Davis Peet’s unionizes
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
7x7.com
6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California
Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
Fox40
Pickles and Olives
Pickles and Olives catering is a Sacramento base full service catering company that specializes in American and Eastern European dishes. They listen to the clients and tailor a menu to their interests. Give them to schedule for a tasting. We service the greater Sacramento Region as well as the bay area.
Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center
(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after receiving reports that minors were stuck on a ride. When crews […]
Man killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting near the Sacramento Executive Airport has left one man dead, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. The shooting happened around 11:53 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. After arriving at the scene, officers said they found one person with one gunshot wound.
Police: 1 injured after shooting in Vacaville apartment complex
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A man was injured in a Vacaville shooting Tuesday evening, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at an apartment complex near Alamo Lane and Alamo Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to officials. The victims condition is currently unknown.
Getting Answers: Does Sacramento have a specialized police unit like Memphis unit that killed Tyre Nichols?
SACRAMENTO -- The five officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols were part of the now-disbanded "Scorpion Unit" within the Memphis Police Department. The specialized unit was short for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, but complaints about excessive policing rolled in shortly after its inception. In the weeks now following Nichols' death, CBS13 viewers asked if police departments within the Sacramento region utilized a similar specialized unit for patrolling. In Stockton, there's no such group. In areas with multiple incidents, a spokesperson told CBS13 it's an "all hands on deck" approach,...
Sacramento Police investigating shooting in South Sacramento
(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after noon in South Sacramento. According to police, the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no further information at this time.
KCRA.com
3 Sacramento-area restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat list for 2023
Some Sacramento-area restaurants and fast food made an appearance on Yelp’s Top 100 list for 2023. According to Yelp, the list is made using Yelpers’ submissions for their favorite dining spots that are also ranked by ratings, reviews and geographic representation. West Coast Taco Bar in Sacramento came...
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
SacRT to close some light rail stations in phases as it awaits modern train cars
(KTXL) — Sacramento’s public transportation system SacRT is closing several light rail stations the first weekend of February in order to remodel a station that will meet the requirements of the system’s new trains that are being built. •Video Above: Sacramento laundromat provides free services to people in need SacRT will remodel the 59th St. […]
nevadacountyfair.com
Crab, Shrimp and Pasta Feed March 4th
It’s back! The Fairgrounds Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser, March 4. Join the Foundation at its 11th annual fundraiser, an All-You-Can-Eat Crab, Shrimp, and Pasta Feed, on Saturday, March 4, in Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 pm, and dinner service begins at 6 pm. Before dinner, appetizers will be served in the lounge, allowing patrons to participate in a raffle of marvelous gift baskets and special ticket packages to the 2023 Nevada County Fair and the Draft Horse Classic.
Comments / 0