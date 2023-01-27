ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saccityexpress.com

Photo of the Day: 1/31/23

After City College commissioned HGA Sacramento to design the new Lillard Hall in April 2019, it is officially open to students and staff during the spring semester 2023. The new building features six lecture spaces, 15 office spaces, three workspaces, a tutoring space and 12 lab spaces for science classes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Arden Fair | Shopping mall in Sacramento, California

Arden Fair is a two-level regional shopping mall located on Arden Way in Sacramento, California, United States. It consists of over 165 tenants, encompassing over 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. It currently maintains the traditional chain anchors Macy's and JCPenney. It is operated by Macerich. Arden Fair...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need

A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Body camera footage released of Tracy Police officer …. Police Chief Sekou Millington says that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Luke Bryan to perform in two Northern California cities for 2023 tour

(KTXL) — Country singer Luke Bryan will perform in the Sacramento region this summer.  The country music star will take the stage at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on July 21. The Wheatland stop will be part of Bryan’s 36-city tour, which kicks off on June 15 in Syracuse, New York.  •Video Player Above: GoldenSky […]
WHEATLAND, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed in shooting near Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting in Sacramento on Sunday that happened around noon. The shooting took place near the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard, and the victim was taken to a hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento police said that he died there.
SACRAMENTO, CA
7x7.com

6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California

Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
NAPA, CA
Fox40

Pickles and Olives

Pickles and Olives catering is a Sacramento base full service catering company that specializes in American and Eastern European dishes. They listen to the clients and tailor a menu to their interests. Give them to schedule for a tasting. We service the greater Sacramento Region as well as the bay area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center

(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after receiving reports that minors were stuck on a ride. When crews […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting near the Sacramento Executive Airport has left one man dead, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. The shooting happened around 11:53 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. After arriving at the scene, officers said they found one person with one gunshot wound.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Police: 1 injured after shooting in Vacaville apartment complex

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A man was injured in a Vacaville shooting Tuesday evening, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at an apartment complex near Alamo Lane and Alamo Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to officials. The victims condition is currently unknown.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Does Sacramento have a specialized police unit like Memphis unit that killed Tyre Nichols?

SACRAMENTO -- The five officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols were part of the now-disbanded "Scorpion Unit" within the Memphis Police Department. The specialized unit was short for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, but complaints about excessive policing rolled in shortly after its inception. In the weeks now following Nichols' death, CBS13 viewers asked if police departments within the Sacramento region utilized a similar specialized unit for patrolling. In Stockton, there's no such group. In areas with multiple incidents, a spokesperson told CBS13 it's an "all hands on deck" approach,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigating shooting in South Sacramento

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after noon in South Sacramento. According to police, the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no further information at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
nevadacountyfair.com

Crab, Shrimp and Pasta Feed March 4th

It’s back! The Fairgrounds Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser, March 4. Join the Foundation at its 11th annual fundraiser, an All-You-Can-Eat Crab, Shrimp, and Pasta Feed, on Saturday, March 4, in Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 pm, and dinner service begins at 6 pm. Before dinner, appetizers will be served in the lounge, allowing patrons to participate in a raffle of marvelous gift baskets and special ticket packages to the 2023 Nevada County Fair and the Draft Horse Classic.
GRASS VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy