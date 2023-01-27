ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Two northwest suburban churches to become one

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eaXAH_0kTktcNl00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago has made a decision on the fates of a couple of northwest suburban parishes.

The Archdiocese of Chicago said that on July 1, St. Cecilia Church in Mount Prospect and St. Colette Church in Rolling Meadows will become one parish.

However, both churches will remain open. They’ll just be run by one pastor and one parish team. Both churches will have a regular mass schedule as decided by the pastor. Both churches will keep their names, but the united parish will get a new name.

The local community will be able to submit five names to Cardinal Cupich who will make the final decision.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evan Crosby

9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M

Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Vandals throw bricks and rocks at Lincoln Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bricks thrown at a Lincoln Park home twice in 10 days.The family is left wondering why their home is seemingly targeted by vandals. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from West Lincoln Park with the strange case leaving the family confused and frightened. You can still see the damage on the outside of the home, a cardboard patch where the window was shattered by one of those bricks. The family inside said they've been left with thousands of dollars worth of damage and something much harder to replace: their sense of safety. Around 9:00 p.m. on January 19th, Sudesh Kulkarni and...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges

A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades. Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse …. A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse...
CHICAGO, IL
investorsobserver.com

Okay Cannabis Wants To Wake & Bake in Wheeling Illinois

This story was republished with permission from Crain’s Chicago Business and written by Ally Marotti . The Chicago restaurant group behind West Town Bakery is teaming up with a new dispensary that’s opening in suburban Wheeling next month, and it’ll be part bakery and cafe, part marijuana shop.
WHEELING, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Village board honors Brookfield business owner

Betty LeClere, owner of Betty’s Flowers & Gifts, 9138 Broadway Ave. in Brookfield, was given special recognition in December by the Brookfield Village Board for her more than 20 years as a local business owner and her involvement in the community. After Village President Michael Garvey announced the honor...
BROOKFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Church vandalized in Ukrainian Village

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A church in Ukrainian Village was vandalized. Sunday night, windows were boarded up at Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral.Overnight, Father Alexander Koranda confirmed he is the one who found the damage along with the rocks thrown inside. The church has filed a police report and Chicago police are now looking for the person who did it.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy