Two northwest suburban churches to become one

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago has made a decision on the fates of a couple of northwest suburban parishes.

The Archdiocese of Chicago said that on July 1, St. Cecilia Church in Mount Prospect and St. Colette Church in Rolling Meadows will become one parish.

However, both churches will remain open. They’ll just be run by one pastor and one parish team. Both churches will have a regular mass schedule as decided by the pastor. Both churches will keep their names, but the united parish will get a new name.

The local community will be able to submit five names to Cardinal Cupich who will make the final decision.

