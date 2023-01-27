There's a lot of excitement and intrigue around the future of the DC Universe, especially now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced their plans for the franchise. One of the biggest questions has been exactly which actors from the existing big-screen canon will stay in their roles, especially as the saga is recasting some characters and sticking with others. Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince / Wonder Woman is among the portrayals whose future remains unclear, especially now that Patty Jenkins' iteration of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward. Gunn and Safran recently teased that the door is open for Gadot to continue appearing in the franchise — but if that's not the case, the newly-announced Paradise Lost series could be the perfect way to explain her recasting.

