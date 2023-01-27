Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Out Tengen's Flamboyant Style
If there is one thing we know about the Sound Hashira, it is that the fighter is flamboyant. Tengen Uzui was not shy about his love for all things flashy when he showed up in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, after all. The manga and anime made sure to give the slayer all the limelight he could want after being introduced. And now, one cosplaying is channeling that spirit in a viral Instagram post.
ComicBook
Viral Gundam Cosplay Brings Witch From Mercury's Aerial to Life
The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise recently caught fire with even more fans than ever before with its newest series, The Witch From Mercury, and one awesome cosplay has gone viral by bringing its main Gundam unit, Aerial, to life and took it out snowboarding! Although Mobile Suit Gundam has been running for a very long time with a number of new TV anime series, feature films, and specials under its belt, it wasn't until last year that the it really took off with fans. This was due to the strength of the anime's newest series, The Witch From Mercury.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Hypes Year of the Rabbit With New Bulma Funko
Nearly a month has passed since the new year arrived, and 2023 is shaping up to be an interesting one for anime. Between recent delays and upcoming premieres, there is a lot keeping the industry afloat. Of course, the year is also keeping IPs on their toes thanks to the Year of the Rabbit. Plenty of series are celebrating the zodiac, and Dragon Ball is joining in with its own Bulma tribute.
ComicBook
DC Studios' Paradise Lost Is the Perfect Way to Recast Wonder Woman
There's a lot of excitement and intrigue around the future of the DC Universe, especially now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced their plans for the franchise. One of the biggest questions has been exactly which actors from the existing big-screen canon will stay in their roles, especially as the saga is recasting some characters and sticking with others. Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince / Wonder Woman is among the portrayals whose future remains unclear, especially now that Patty Jenkins' iteration of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward. Gunn and Safran recently teased that the door is open for Gadot to continue appearing in the franchise — but if that's not the case, the newly-announced Paradise Lost series could be the perfect way to explain her recasting.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Gets Power Ready for Season 2
Chainsaw Man took over the world with the anime's debut season last Fall, and one awesome cosplay is serving as a good reminder of why by getting Power ready to work for Season 2! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was already a massive hit with fans when the first part of its run came to an end a couple of years ago, and its popularity only grew further in the years since. But thanks to the successful launch of its anime last year, it has outright become a full blockbuster franchise in the eyes of many fans around the world.
ComicBook
Annie Wersching, Star Trek: Picard's Borg Queen and The Last of Us' Tess, Dies at 45
Annie Wersching, who played the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard's second season, has died. She was 45 years old. Wersching's acting career began and ended in the Star Trek universe. Her first acting credit came from a guest role in the Star Trek: Enterprise episode "Oasis." Playing Picard's Borg Queen was her final performance. Outside of Star Trek, Wersching appeared as Renee Walker in 24 and had recurring roles on shows such as Bosch and Timeless. She also did some work in the video game industry, including performing the motion capture and voice for the character Tess in the Naughty Dog video game The Last of Us.
Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney reveals the results of her facial feminization surgery in a 'Swan Lake' and Old Hollywood-inspired video
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney became one of the most recognizable faces on the platform after her series documenting every day of "being a girl" went viral.
Pamela Anderson Channels Iconic 'Baywatch' Look in Slinky, Red Tank Gown at Her Documentary Premiere
The actress and model hit the red carpet premiere of Pamela, a love story in a red Naeem Khan gown that harkened back to her famous '90s TV character C.J. Parker Pamela Anderson revisited one of her most iconic on-screen looks. On Monday, the actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, wearing a red gown reminiscent of the famous one-piece swimsuit worn by her Baywatch character, lifeguard C.J. Parker. The 55-year-old star sparkled in a red beaded Naeem Khan gown with...
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Releases New Images
Lionsgate has released new images from John Wick: Chapter 4. The images come via Total Film as part of the magazine's cover story on the upcoming movie. The new images include shots of returning stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. There's also a new look at Donnie Yen, playing blind assassin Caine, one of Wick's old allies and a member of the High Table. That likely means that he'll be making trouble for Wick in the sequel after Wick went against the High Table in the previous films.
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
ComicBook
Brave and the Bold: Meet Batman's Son, Damian Wayne
Nearly 30 years after 1997's Batman & Robin, the dynamic duo is reuniting in live-action as The Brave and the Bold. On Tuesday, DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the first ten projects in their slate for an interconnected and unified DC Universe, bringing Batman and Robin back to the big screen — this time around as Batman and son. DC Studios' Brave and the Bold will introduce the DCU's Batman and Robin in what Gunn and Safran described as an "unusual father-son story" based on Grant Morrison's comic series.
Annie Wersching, actress on "24," dies at age 45
Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series "24" and providing the voice for Tess in the video game "The Last of Us," has died. She was 45.Wersching died Sunday morning in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, her publicist told The Associated Press. The type of cancer was not specified.Neil Druckmann, who created "The Last of Us," wrote on Twitter that "We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones."Actor Abigail Spencer, who appeared with Wersching on the sci-fi series "Timeless," tweeted,...
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Makes Waiting During the Hiatus Easier With Hisoka
Hunter x Hunter is currently in the midst of its latest hiatus, and one awesome cosplay is making waiting for its comeback all the easier with an awesome take on Hisoka! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series made major waves last year when the series made its big comeback from a nearly four year long hiatus with new chapters bringing fans the next major step through the Succession Contest arc. It was here that fans actually got to see Hisoka make his long anticipated return to the series as well, and now fans are waiting to see what the villain has planned next.
Goth Bride Megan Fox Just Debuted a Blonde Lob and Blunt Bangs
Megan Fox has abandoned the dark side. Relax, she hasn't stopped drinking Machine Gun Kelly's blood or anything so drastic. She just went blonde. On January 27, Fox shared a couple of new selfies featuring a new shoulder-length, cool-toned blonde chop and fresh blunt bangs. In one photo of the long bob, the actor wore a green tank top, a cozy black cardigan, and a full set of lashes, despite the otherwise casual vibe. Unlike Bella Hadid, who dyed her ultra-thin brows to compliment her new honey-blonde shade, Fox kept her nearly-black brows thick and dark. Take that, Y2K beauty-obsessed heathens!
ComicBook
Booster Gold: Could Blue Beetle Appear in the DCU's HBO Max Show?
The future of the DC Universe was unveiled on Tuesday, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran outlining their plans for new movies and HBO Max-exclusive television shows. One of the most surprising — and long-awaited — entries in that list is Booster Gold, a television series that will follow the titular hero from the future. The prospect of seeing Michael Carter / Booster Gold in his own solo project has enticed fans for quite a while now, and while we know next-to-nothing about the series, there are definitely some tropes from Booster Gold comics that could make their way onscreen. Chief among them might be: could we see one or more characters from DC's Blue Beetle mantle appear in the show?
ComicBook
One Piece Reveals Stussy's Succubus Powers
One Piece has officially moved the mysterious Stussy into action with the newest chapters of the series, and now that she's showing off her abilities, the newest chapter is revealing more of her succubus powers! The first arc of the final saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running series has started to reveal some of the huge mysteries that fans have been questioning for a long time. As Luffy and the Straw Hats make their way through Dr. Vegapunk's laboratory on Egghead island, they are getting some big clues filling in some pieces from the past. This includes the scientist's own role in it.
ComicBook
Harley Quinn Confirmed to Continue Under DC Studios
Tuesday was a huge day for DC fans with DC Studios announcing the first half of the DC Universe's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, but while there were several new film and television projects to get excited about, co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran also had some news about existing projects as well — including Harley Quinn. At the press event outlining the slate, Gunn and Safran were asked about the fate of the fan-favorite HBO Max animated series and Gunn made it clear that Harley's adventures will be continuing.
ComicBook
Rick And Morty: Characters That Will Be Recast Following Roiland Departure
Adult Swim cut ties with Rick And Morty's co-creator, Justin Roiland, earlier this month, with the Cartoon Network programming block confirming that the surreal animated series would move forward without the voice of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. While a replacement has yet to be cast in the wake of the co-creator's departure from the series, Roiland had voiced quite a few characters over the course of the series' six episodes, making it no small feat to find an actor, or actors, that could take on the roles.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Jack White Taking Over
Move aside, Eminem. Jack White is the superstar of this week's top 10 list (again)! Fret not. Eminem and Spidey are still holding strong. Meanwhile, the force is strong in the high republic, as the debut of new characters sends it flying to the top ten. The alien symbiote isn't far behind in a savage silhouette cover. Another planetary adventure lands on our list as the series waits for more news from Amazon. The debut of a new team of turtles is also seeing a tremendous amount of interest, along with a beautifully illustrated Power Girl cover by Warren Louw. The Marvel speculation market brings back some repeats in the form of Red Hulk, Adam Warlock, and the Phoenix. Read on below to find out why these books soared in sales this past week!
