KCCI.com
Motion to suppress evidence denied in Wapello County murder case
WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — Attorneys for a Wapello County man accused of killing his wife will not be able to throw out evidence police say they found in his car. Last week, a judge denied Gregory Showalter's claim that deputies illegally searched his vehicle after the disappearance of his wife, Helen Showalter.
KCRG.com
Mother of Xavior Harrelson to plead guilty in drug case
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to charges in an unrelated drug case. Court records show Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March. She plans to plead guilty to selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer in Des Moines last year.
khqa.com
Mt. Pleasant man facing gun-related charges
MT. PLEASANT, IOWA (KHQA) — A Mt. Pleasant man is facing gun-related charges following an incident in which police had to use gas canisters to force the suspect from his apartment, according to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Mt. Pleasant officers were dispatched to...
Radio Iowa
New CEO at Ottumwa hospital where police are investigating patient assaults
There’s a new CEO at a southeast Iowa hospital where authorities are investigating assaults committed by an employee found dead in a hospital room last fall. William Keifer was announced as the new chief executive officer of Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Keifer was tabbed the interim CEO in November after previous CEO Dennis Hunger was relieved of his duties.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police remove squatters from vacant home
Iowa City Police have evicted a pair of squatters they say had been living at a vacant residence. Officers were called to an address on Taylor Drive just after 5:30 Saturday night for two subjects breaking into a duplex. Investigators found 60-year-old Michael Johnson…who lists his address as Shelter House on Southgate Avenue…and 43-year-old Devon Perkins of Davis Street inside.
KCJJ
Out of state couple facing charges after being found with stolen mail
An out-of-state couple faces multiple charges after a search warrant executed at their hotel room found stolen mail. According to police, 34-year-old Don Basney of Clinton Township Michigan and 36-year-old Joann Soderberg of West Hollywood California were staying at the Radisson on 1st Avenue in Coralville on Saturday morning when they executed the warrant. The two were allegedly found with ingoing and outgoing mail from over 20 different Iowa City addresses. There were reportedly three outgoing checks for utility payments that were never delivered. A further search of Basney’s vehicle found additional pieces of stolen mail.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 30th, 2023
Deadline nears for Marengo company to release list of chemicals in facility that exploded. Monday is the deadline for a Marengo company to give Iowa's Department of Natural Resources the list of chemicals located inside their facility. Man convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder after Iowa City...
KCJJ
Iowa City man found with thousands of dollars in stolen goods
An Iowa City man with a history of thefts was reportedly found with thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise at a storage unit. 27-year-old Jerome Brooks of the Quarters apartment complex on Highway 6 East was in possession of a storage unit at Black and Gold Storage on Waterfront Drive when police executed a search warrant on the morning of November 11th. Investigators reportedly located property tying Brooks to at least seven burglaries and thefts. The property, which was returned to their rightful owners, was valued at over $11,000. However, police say the property that wasn’t recovered ups the total substantially.
ottumwaradio.com
Fairfield Man Arrested After Drug Bust
A Fairfield man faces a numerous felonies after authorities discovered various drugs at his home Friday morning. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding says the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of 39-year-old Timothy Carey Jr. on the 300 block of East Kirkwood Avenue at 10:00 AM in Fairfield. Law enforcement recovered a large quantity of marijuana as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms.
KCJJ
IC man arrested after allegedly asking convenience store clerk if they sell meth pipes
An Iowa City man has been arrested after allegedly asking a convenience store clerk if they sold meth pipes. Iowa City Police say 34-year-old Christopher Cummings of South Dodge Street entered Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Stevens Drive at 6:30pm on December 22nd and asked the clerk, “Where are the pipes?” Cummings then purchased a different item, but a baggie of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his pocket when he pulled out his wallet.
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of stealing cans meant for charity fundraiser
A Coralville man faces charges that he stole cans that were being collected for charity. The suspect, 58-year-old David Latham of the Western Hill Estates manufactured housing community, was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 1:15 Saturday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on two different occasions last August, Latham stole cans meant for a youth wrestling club fundraiser from a collection area on North Croell Avenue in Tiffin. The wrestling club set up cameras at the site after the 2022 fundraising totals were almost $900 lower than the previous year’s total due to believed theft. Arrest records indicate Latham and his car were captured by the cameras stealing cans on multiple occasions.
KCRG.com
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:00 am, the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Kirkwood Avenue. Inside officers seized a reported large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms. Police subsequently arrested 39-year-old Timothy Michael Carey Jr. Carey...
KIMT
Authorities identify four killed in Iowa crash
WELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Patrol released the names on Saturday of the four people killed when the driver of a 15-passenger van lost control and slid on the slick roads on Highway 20 Friday morning. Three victims are children under the age of 5, and one is...
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KWQC
Burlington man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa. According to court documents, 37-year-old Shawn Henry Lewis possessed over 380 grams of cocaine and 2,200 grams of marijuana...
cbs2iowa.com
IT crews investigating disruption of UIHC websites Tuesday
IT crews are investigating why University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics websites were knocked down Tuesday afternoon. Websites for UIHC, UI Stead Family Children's Hospital, and Carver College of Medicine were all down around 2:45 Tuesday. In an update at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, a UIHC spokesperson tells Iowa's News Now...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
KCRG.com
O’Hara Hardware to close after 83 years in Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - O’Hara True Value Hardware will close after 83 years as the owners plan to retire. The owners of the store, located at 500 West Main Street, in Ottumwa, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, thanking the community for support over the years.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cbs2iowa.com
Seventh Annual Beat the Bitter kicks off in North Liberty
North Liberty — Sunday evening, the City of North Liberty kicked off their Seventh Annual Beat the Bitter, a series of free and public events, with Beat the Bitter's Fire & Ice in Penn Meadows Park:. Fire performances. Ice sculptures. Carriage rides. Free giveaways. Games. Fireworks. This year's first...
