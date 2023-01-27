Read full article on original website
sports360az.com
Eats with Eliav: Valle Luna
‘Eats with Eliav’ is a segment where we highlight local restaurants near Spring Training stadiums across Arizona. In the clip above, we hit the cantina for drinks & enjoy authentic sonoran-style Mexican food. As you make your way to Spring Training, you can indulge in this experience at any...
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Feb 17
Article updated Jan 31 at 3pm for reflect that the grand opening was moved from Feb 3 to Feb 17. Just in time for “The Big Game” in Glendale, Mint Cannabis will open a new West Valley dispensary just minutes from State Farm Stadium. Near the I-10 and 75th Avenue intersection in west Phoenix, the new dispensary will be the Mint’s fifth in the state and will serve adults ages 21 and older.
citysuntimes.com
Celebrate 35 years of cheers at 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival Feb. 4-April 2
Here Ye, Here Ye ... Take a unique trip back in time to the 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival, where over 200 artisans will be featured in a unique open-air marketplace fair in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains in Pinal County. One of the largest events of its kind...
AZFamily
2 Powerball tickets worth $100K each sold at Phoenix-area stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Add in two more lucky Powerball players as the Arizona Lottery adds to the latest round of big wins. One ticket was sold at a Safeway off Cave Creek Road and Tatum in Cave Creek while the other was purchased at the Circle K near 48th Street (Black Mountain Blvd) and Cave Creek Road. Both locations are within the town of Cave Creek.
KTAR.com
Pair of lottery tickets sell in the Valley for $50K, $40K over the weekend
PHOENIX — Two lucky people in the Valley have winning numbers with the Arizona Lottery from over the weekend. In the East Valley, a Powerball player purchased a $50,000 ticket on Saturday. The ticket was purchased at a Quiktrip gas station in Mesa near Val Vista Drive and Southern...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KTAR.com
Meet the Arizona pooch taking part in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl
PHOENIX — It’s not difficult to pull for the furry, four-legged friends that compete in Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl, but there’s a clear rooting interest for Valley residents this go around. Phoenix, a Cairn Terrier mix who was rescued by the Arizona Humane Society last...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It) While Arizona is best known for its diverse cacti population and mountainous desert regions, there are still plenty of forests to explore. Whether you are planning a trip to Arizona or simply want to learn more about the different ecosystems found within this state, just how large is the largest forest in Arizona?
AZFamily
3 Arizona Lottery players win big before latest Powerball Jackpot draw
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three lucky Arizona Lottery players won big over the weekend before Monday night's Powerball Jackpot draw. If you have one of these tickets, be sure to cash in your winnings!. On Friday, an $87,000 winning ticket was sold for the Fantasy 5 Jackpot at Carioca...
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
AZFamily
More snow coming to northern Arizona, cooler temperatures ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a nice weekend, but we do have some changes on the way. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will shift eastward into the region early Monday morning, bringing a change in our weather pattern through Tuesday. Snow will begin early Monday in northern Arizona, and a better chance for eastern Arizona Tuesday. Throughout the next 48 hours, we are expecting three to five inches possible in areas like Flagstaff and Williams and around an inch near the White Mountains.
travelness.com
11 Old Western Towns in Arizona to Visit
Arizona used to be the ultimate example of the “Wild Wild West”, where lawlessness reigned and small boom towns seemed to appear overnight. Gold and other minerals were discovered in several areas throughout Arizona in the 1800s and early 1900s, and miners and those looking to strike it rich flocked to these areas creating settlements that were then abandoned decades later.
Three National Park Travel Destinations in Arizona
National parks are significant natural and cultural resources that offer a wide variety of experiences for visitors. They provide an opportunity to experience and appreciate the beauty of nature, including diverse landscapes, wildlife, and natural phenomena. National parks also often preserve and protect important cultural and historical sites, allowing visitors to learn about the history and culture of the area. Additionally, many national parks offer recreational activities such as hiking, camping, and wildlife viewing, as well as guided tours and ranger-led programs, which provide visitors with an in-depth understanding of the park's resources. Visiting national parks can be a great way to connect with nature, improve mental and physical well-being, and create lasting memories. Also, by visiting a national park, you are supporting the preservation and protection of these special places for future generations to enjoy.
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
iheart.com
This Is Arizona's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Do you prefer sweet or salty breakfast foods? For many breakfast enthusiasts, there's nothing better than typical morning foods, like eggs, bacon, biscuits, pancakes, and hash browns. Bonus points if it's breakfast for dinner!. So where's the best place in the state to get breakfast?. Stacker compiled a list of...
AZFamily
A slight warmup into the weekend with another storm on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s another chilly start to the day with Valley temperatures in the 30s this morning. Look for sunshine and lighter winds this afternoon, with a high of about 62 degrees in the Phoenix metro. We’ll be below average with our weekend temperatures, but slowly...
'This event depicts the worst in human behavior': Arizona officials, community leaders react to Tyre Nichols video
ARIZONA, USA — Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother. The video emerged one day after the officers, who are all...
FINAL FORECAST: Rain and Snow to Move into Arizona Later Monday into Tuesday; Models Finalized Inside
A storm system that will impact California later today and mostly Monday will affect Arizona later in the period, Monday, and go through Tuesday, bringing a round of rain and mountain snow. Although not as cold of a system as the last one, the winner this time in terms of the most rain will be the Yuma (Southwest Arizona) forecast areas, a rarity for this time of year so keep reading on for the AZWF rain and snow models.
