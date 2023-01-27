ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

sports360az.com

Eats with Eliav: Valle Luna

‘Eats with Eliav’ is a segment where we highlight local restaurants near Spring Training stadiums across Arizona. In the clip above, we hit the cantina for drinks & enjoy authentic sonoran-style Mexican food. As you make your way to Spring Training, you can indulge in this experience at any...
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Feb 17

Article updated Jan 31 at 3pm for reflect that the grand opening was moved from Feb 3 to Feb 17. Just in time for “The Big Game” in Glendale, Mint Cannabis will open a new West Valley dispensary just minutes from State Farm Stadium. Near the I-10 and 75th Avenue intersection in west Phoenix, the new dispensary will be the Mint’s fifth in the state and will serve adults ages 21 and older.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

2 Powerball tickets worth $100K each sold at Phoenix-area stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Add in two more lucky Powerball players as the Arizona Lottery adds to the latest round of big wins. One ticket was sold at a Safeway off Cave Creek Road and Tatum in Cave Creek while the other was purchased at the Circle K near 48th Street (Black Mountain Blvd) and Cave Creek Road. Both locations are within the town of Cave Creek.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It) While Arizona is best known for its diverse cacti population and mountainous desert regions, there are still plenty of forests to explore. Whether you are planning a trip to Arizona or simply want to learn more about the different ecosystems found within this state, just how large is the largest forest in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley

PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

More snow coming to northern Arizona, cooler temperatures ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a nice weekend, but we do have some changes on the way. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will shift eastward into the region early Monday morning, bringing a change in our weather pattern through Tuesday. Snow will begin early Monday in northern Arizona, and a better chance for eastern Arizona Tuesday. Throughout the next 48 hours, we are expecting three to five inches possible in areas like Flagstaff and Williams and around an inch near the White Mountains.
PHOENIX, AZ
travelness.com

11 Old Western Towns in Arizona to Visit

Arizona used to be the ultimate example of the “Wild Wild West”, where lawlessness reigned and small boom towns seemed to appear overnight. Gold and other minerals were discovered in several areas throughout Arizona in the 1800s and early 1900s, and miners and those looking to strike it rich flocked to these areas creating settlements that were then abandoned decades later.
ARIZONA STATE
Melanie R Travel

Three National Park Travel Destinations in Arizona

National parks are significant natural and cultural resources that offer a wide variety of experiences for visitors. They provide an opportunity to experience and appreciate the beauty of nature, including diverse landscapes, wildlife, and natural phenomena. National parks also often preserve and protect important cultural and historical sites, allowing visitors to learn about the history and culture of the area. Additionally, many national parks offer recreational activities such as hiking, camping, and wildlife viewing, as well as guided tours and ranger-led programs, which provide visitors with an in-depth understanding of the park's resources. Visiting national parks can be a great way to connect with nature, improve mental and physical well-being, and create lasting memories. Also, by visiting a national park, you are supporting the preservation and protection of these special places for future generations to enjoy.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Do you prefer sweet or salty breakfast foods? For many breakfast enthusiasts, there's nothing better than typical morning foods, like eggs, bacon, biscuits, pancakes, and hash browns. Bonus points if it's breakfast for dinner!. So where's the best place in the state to get breakfast?. Stacker compiled a list of...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Weather Force

FINAL FORECAST: Rain and Snow to Move into Arizona Later Monday into Tuesday; Models Finalized Inside

A storm system that will impact California later today and mostly Monday will affect Arizona later in the period, Monday, and go through Tuesday, bringing a round of rain and mountain snow. Although not as cold of a system as the last one, the winner this time in terms of the most rain will be the Yuma (Southwest Arizona) forecast areas, a rarity for this time of year so keep reading on for the AZWF rain and snow models.
ARIZONA STATE

