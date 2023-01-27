Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Post Register
Shortage of dogs at Idaho Humane Society
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A shortage of available dogs at the Idaho Humane Society, resulted in several dogs being flown to Idaho. High demand is limiting the amount of dogs at the Idaho Humane Society, requiring them to look out of state. Laurien Mavey, a worker at Idaho Humane Society, said the shortage is due Treasure Valley's strong willingness to adopt.
Post Register
Kansas family reunited with missing dog found in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — KAKE out of WICHITA, Kansas reports that a Wichita family has been reunited with their long lost beagle after a long journey home from Idaho. The dog, Roscoe, was found in Caldwell, some 1,400 miles from Wichita on January 11. The person who found him had him scanned for a microchip, then called the number listed. The owners were in shock to discover that their beagle, who has been missing since 2013 when he was one year old. Roscoe escaped the backyard, and hasn't been seen since. The family searched for Roscoe for months, calling shelters and pounds, and placed fliers and internet posts for their missing pet to no avail.
Nampa Police Seek Plumber Taking Advantage of Senior Citizens
The Treasure Valley is growing--that's no secret. With growth comes all sorts of new elements to any community--crime is often one of them. While we still live in a relatively safe place, crimes like the ones we're sharing with you today are totally unacceptable and the Nampa Police Department hopes that you can point them in the right direction to bring this to an end.
KTVB
Idaho welcomes 130 shelter dogs and cats
BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 130 adoptable dogs and cats arrived in Boise Monday, a pit stop to their eventual forever homes. Over one hundred at-risk pets from the New Orleans area flew into Boise Airport (BOI) Monday morning, where they were then delivered to shelters in Idaho and Washington.
Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach
Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
Boise firefighters say goodbye to old Station 5
BOISE, Idaho — After more than 70 years at 16th and Front streets, the brick building that has housed Boise Fire Station 5 will soon come down to make way for a replacement in the same spot. Firefighters ran their final call from the station Monday morning. The new...
Popular Home Goods Retailer Begins 2023 By Closing Two Idaho Locations
When the retailer announced their initial round of closures, it looked like both Treasure Valley locations were safe. Since that list of 62 stores was posted earlier this month, things have gotten worse for the company. The home goods company in question? Bed, Bath and Beyond. According to CBS Money...
Post Register
Good Times Bagels brings hand rolled, wood fired bagels to Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Good Times Bagels brings hand rolled wood fired bagels to Boise. Owners Ashlee and Kale Irwin first discovered the Montreal-style of making Bagels in Oakland, California. The process differs from the traditional "New York style" of making bagels which is what we on the West Coast are most familiar with. Each bagel is hand rolled from a scratch using flour sourced from farms outside Ketchum, Idaho. Those bagels are then cold fermented over night before being boiled in honey water, seasoned, and cooked off in the massive custom built wood fired oven in the heart of the restaurant. Kale says that he prefers to call it "Montreal inspired," taking his ques from the process made popular in Montreal, while making it a style all their own, "Boise style."
Cool Idaho Town is One of the Best in America (2 Years in a Row)
I mean, pretty much ALL of Idaho is cool, and some common favorites include Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, Boise, Stanley etc. But, if you had to pick just one place in Idaho and give it the name, "coolest town in Idaho," what would you pick?. We found a list from...
tourcounsel.com
Boise Factory Outlets | Shopping mall in Idaho
One of the best places to shop in our region, Boise Factory Outlets combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. Boise Factory Outlets is located on 6806 South Eisenman Rd, Boise, ID 83716, Idaho. Boise Factory Outlets has 16 outlet stores from the top designers and name brands.
kmvt
Idaho Fish and Game forced to euthanize moose on I-84, preventing a potential disaster on the Interstate
DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday evening, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a bull moose, near I-84 in southern Idaho. An officer found the moose after receiving a report that it was very close to the highway, near the Declo exit. The officer got the moose to move away...
Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic
Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
boisestatepublicradio.org
The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise
This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
Why Rich People Should Think Twice Before Moving to Idaho
If the cold weather doesn’t dissuade them, then maybe a prolonged freeze will make them reconsider. I came across a great link from a website called Mansion Global. It offers advice for the wealthy who have dreams of mountain living. Yes, it looks pretty, but…. I remember a Christmas...
Is the Idaho housing market finally cooling down?
Around this time last year, the housing market in Eastern Idaho was hot in a seller's market, but that has since changed a little bit.
A Study Reveals Idaho Is One Of The Best States For Cheaters
We don't want to admit it but it's true - people love to cheat in their relationships. There are many theories as to why people cheat and we'll likely never figure out a concrete reason why they do. Unfortunately, it's just basic and random human behavior - behavior that isn't just plaguing the states around us, but Idaho as well.
Idaho wolf population is decreasing
IDAHO, USA — According to Idaho Fish and Game, survey's show that within one year, from 2021-2022, the wolf population in Idaho has declined by 206. "Wolf population reduction has been a priority of the Fish and Game Commission," Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever said. "There's been a concerted effort by Fish and Game staff, hunters, trappers and other partners and agencies to reduce wolf conflicts with livestock and bring the wolf population in balance with prey species, particularly elk."
Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday
It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting
Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
Man killed after being hit by car in downtown Boise identified
BOISE, Idaho — The person who was struck and killed by a car in downtown Boise has now been identified by the Ada County Coroner's Office. On Jan. 23, Henry G. Reents, 79, of Boise was walking northbound in the crosswalk on 11th Street toward State Street, when he was hit by a pickup truck turning left from 11th onto State St.
