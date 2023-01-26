As of January, medical students at the Burnett School of Medicine at TCU can now pursue a second degree: a Master of Public Health. The dual option is the product of a new partnership between the medical school and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, a private Christian university between Waco and Austin. The offering reflects a growing trend in medical education: A nationwide rise in dual MD-MPH degrees that began years before the pandemic.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO