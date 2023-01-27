Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
KSAT 12
Get a lifetime of necessary MS Office apps for your Mac for one low payment of $50
Are you tired of having to renew your Microsoft Office license every year but you can’t do without those essential apps for your Mac? Then you will be thrilled to hear that you can currently get the six most popular MS Office programs for an incredibly low one-time payment, because a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 is available right now for just $49.99.
Comments / 0