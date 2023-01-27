ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, PA

WOLF

Woman charged for allegedly hiding a fugitive

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO., (WOLF) — A Lackawanna County woman is facing charges for allegedly helping hide a fugitive wanted on five arrest warrants. State Police say that on January 26th around 12 PM, troopers initiated a fugitive apprehension investigation at a home in Dunmore to locate Joseph Francis Dixon.
DUNMORE, PA
WOLF

PSP vehicle involved in Ashland crash

ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — One person is being cited following a crash involving a PSP vehicle on Monday night. According to State Police, the crash happened at the intersection of 18th Street and Centre Streets in Ashland around 7:15 PM. Officials say a trooper was driving on Centre...
ASHLAND, PA
WBRE

WOLF

Wanted man flees from police in Schuylkill County

FOSTER TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are searching for a wanted man from Shamokin after he allegedly fled from troopers earlier this month. State Police say that on January 18th around 6:30 PM, 39-year-old Dale Hart fled from a traffic stop in Foster Township and now has an additional warrant out for his arrest for fleeing and eluding police.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man facing drug charges

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers arrested a man after they say he was found with drugs during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 2:00 a.m., troopers pulled over a car in the area of Commerce Drive and Barletta Road in Hazle Township. Police say they […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man arrested for alleged possession of suspected cocaine, money

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man has been arrested after police say a search turned up 175 grams of suspected cocaine. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident took place Saturday afternoon when they pulled over 22-year-old Carlos Morales-Vargas for a traffic stop. During the stop, police say “indicators of criminal […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Police: Man attacks mother, spat on officer

PLYMOUTH — A Plymouth man with a criminal history of spitting on police officers did so once again when he was arrested on allegations he assaulted his mother Friday. Frank William Shoppel, 43, of Willow Street, spat numerous times striking an officer in the face and shoulder, according to court records.
PLYMOUTH, PA
WOLF

Vigil in Stroudsburg in honor of Tyre Nichols' death

STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — A vigil took place Monday night, put on by the Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP in memory of Tyre Nichols-- who was brutally beaten by Memphis police officers-- and whose death sparked nationwide protests Friday night after a bodycam video of the beating was released.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

NorthcentralPA.com

Woman thrown down flight of steps

Williamsport, Pa. — Police said a man threw a woman down a flight of steps, causing scrapes on her body. Jaleen Antonio Walker, 30, of Williamsport was charged with simple assault and harassment following the Jan. 20 incident in the 1000 block of High Street just before midnight, police said. The accuser provided video of the attack, according to the affidavit. Walker is being held on $25,000 bail at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a Feb. 2 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

Troopers' here in Northeastern PA going above and beyond in communities

LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — FOX56 continues to highlight the men and women who go above and beyond within our communities with our monthly series "Salute to First Responders." You won't only see our state police out on the road protecting and serving or sometimes uncovering clues at a crime scene. They're also out serving the community every day.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Fire destroys private workshop in Union County, officials say

Union County, PA — Authorities in Union County say an afternoon fire destroyed a private workshop in Glen Iron Tuesday. According to officials at the scene, crews from Union and Centre counties were dispatched to the blaze, located along Ulrick Lane, around 2 p.m. Firefighters say the blaze destroyed...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Lackawanna County woman wanted on warrants, drug charges

Archbold (Lackawanna County) - Members of the Pennsylvania State Police's Troop R Vice Unit, along with the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office say they found suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia after serving a search warrant inside of a Krajewski Road home on Tuesday. Police say the suspect, identified...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

