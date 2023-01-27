Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
Woman charged for allegedly hiding a fugitive
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO., (WOLF) — A Lackawanna County woman is facing charges for allegedly helping hide a fugitive wanted on five arrest warrants. State Police say that on January 26th around 12 PM, troopers initiated a fugitive apprehension investigation at a home in Dunmore to locate Joseph Francis Dixon.
WOLF
PSP vehicle involved in Ashland crash
ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — One person is being cited following a crash involving a PSP vehicle on Monday night. According to State Police, the crash happened at the intersection of 18th Street and Centre Streets in Ashland around 7:15 PM. Officials say a trooper was driving on Centre...
Woman accused of hiding a fugitive wanted on 5 arrest warrants
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman has been charged for helping to hide a man who was wanted on five different arrest warrants. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 26 around noon, troopers conducted a fugitive apprehension investigation for Joseph Francis Dixon. During the investigation, police said they found a […]
WOLF
Wanted man flees from police in Schuylkill County
FOSTER TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are searching for a wanted man from Shamokin after he allegedly fled from troopers earlier this month. State Police say that on January 18th around 6:30 PM, 39-year-old Dale Hart fled from a traffic stop in Foster Township and now has an additional warrant out for his arrest for fleeing and eluding police.
County coroner identifies victim of fatal Wilkes-Barre shooting
WILKES-BARRE — An investigation is underway after a man died from an apparent shooting late Monday night. The Luzerne County
Luzerne County man facing drug charges
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers arrested a man after they say he was found with drugs during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 2:00 a.m., troopers pulled over a car in the area of Commerce Drive and Barletta Road in Hazle Township. Police say they […]
Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
WOLF
Police: Arrested Lake Ariel man spits and kicks at PA State Troopers while in custody
LACKAWAXEN, PIKE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Police say a belligerent man spit and kicked two Pennsylvania State Troopers while in custody over the weekend in Pike County. Pennsylvania State Police were called to 6 West Bar and Grill around 11:30 PM Saturday night. According to police, 32-year-old Christopher Garavaglia...
skooknews.com
Pottsville Man Facing Charges After Leading Police on Peach Mountain Pursuit
A Pottsville man is facing charges after he led State Police on a pursuit on Peach Mountain last week. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, around 11:20pm, Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on St. Clair Avenue in Norwegian Township.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania man wanted for exposing himself to women, juveniles inside Hobby Lobby, police say
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Police in a Pennsylvania county have released the photo of a man they say exposed himself to several victims earlier this month. Surveillance shows the suspect entering the Hobby Lobby on Easton-Nazareth Highway in Northampton County on January 20. Once inside, he exposed himself to numerous...
Wilkes-Barre man arrested for alleged possession of suspected cocaine, money
NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man has been arrested after police say a search turned up 175 grams of suspected cocaine. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident took place Saturday afternoon when they pulled over 22-year-old Carlos Morales-Vargas for a traffic stop. During the stop, police say “indicators of criminal […]
Victims ID'd In Fatal Upper Macungie Crash: Coroner
Officials have identified the two men killed in an accident on a rural Lehigh County road Sunday evening. Christoper C. Schaffer, 25, and Patrick A. Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, were passengers in a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on Jan. 29, said county Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a release.
Police: Man attacks mother, spat on officer
PLYMOUTH — A Plymouth man with a criminal history of spitting on police officers did so once again when he was arrested on allegations he assaulted his mother Friday. Frank William Shoppel, 43, of Willow Street, spat numerous times striking an officer in the face and shoulder, according to court records.
WOLF
Accident involving a school bus shuts down I-180 in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WOLF) — Interstate I-180 eastbound was closed at mile marker 26/Faxon Exit in Loyalsock Township due to a multi-vehicle crash that involved a school bus. It happened around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Multiple fire, EMS, and police were called to the scene. The accident involved a bus...
WOLF
Vigil in Stroudsburg in honor of Tyre Nichols' death
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — A vigil took place Monday night, put on by the Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP in memory of Tyre Nichols-- who was brutally beaten by Memphis police officers-- and whose death sparked nationwide protests Friday night after a bodycam video of the beating was released.
Man allegedly assaults mother, officers during arrest
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man they say strangled his mother and spat on multiple responding officers while he was being arrested. According to the Plymouth Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on Willow Street in Plymouth, Friday around 6:00 p.m., for an ongoing assault. Police say Frank Shoppel, 43, of […]
Woman thrown down flight of steps
Williamsport, Pa. — Police said a man threw a woman down a flight of steps, causing scrapes on her body. Jaleen Antonio Walker, 30, of Williamsport was charged with simple assault and harassment following the Jan. 20 incident in the 1000 block of High Street just before midnight, police said. The accuser provided video of the attack, according to the affidavit. Walker is being held on $25,000 bail at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a Feb. 2 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle. Docket sheet
WOLF
Troopers' here in Northeastern PA going above and beyond in communities
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — FOX56 continues to highlight the men and women who go above and beyond within our communities with our monthly series "Salute to First Responders." You won't only see our state police out on the road protecting and serving or sometimes uncovering clues at a crime scene. They're also out serving the community every day.
WJAC TV
Fire destroys private workshop in Union County, officials say
Union County, PA — Authorities in Union County say an afternoon fire destroyed a private workshop in Glen Iron Tuesday. According to officials at the scene, crews from Union and Centre counties were dispatched to the blaze, located along Ulrick Lane, around 2 p.m. Firefighters say the blaze destroyed...
WOLF
Lackawanna County woman wanted on warrants, drug charges
Archbold (Lackawanna County) - Members of the Pennsylvania State Police's Troop R Vice Unit, along with the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office say they found suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia after serving a search warrant inside of a Krajewski Road home on Tuesday. Police say the suspect, identified...
Comments / 0