Brockton, MA

Massachusetts Inmates Might Swap an Organ for an Early Release

A pair of Massachusetts lawmakers are hoping to play Let's Make a Deal with inmates looking to shave some time off their prison sentences. Springfield State Rep. Carlos Gonzales has filed a bill to let some prisoners donate organs and bone marrow in exchange for time off their sentence. The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Judith A. Garcia of Chelsea and Everett.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
'Severe, blatant misconduct': Massachusetts police officers condemn beating death of Tyre Nichols

NEWTON, Mass. — The video showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols is hard for many to watch, especially for those who work in law enforcement. "It was tough to watch. When you see these types of severe, blatant misconduct, that really has an impact on all police officers," said Chief John Carmichael of the Newton Police Department in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Could Boston face an ‘urban doom loop’?

AT FIRST, the emptying out of downtown Boston office buildings looked like a seismic, but temporary, reaction to a once-in-a-100-year pandemic. Once we got a handle on the mysterious new virus ravaging the globe, the initial thinking went, things would more or less return to normal. But we are now...
BOSTON, MA
Bill introduced to regulate private water wells in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - More than half a million Massachusetts residents get their water from a private well, but some state lawmakers are concerned about what else might be flowing through their faucets. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) has introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to set...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI
Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont assistant judge faces charges of padding her time sheet to the tune of over $8,500. The Vermont State Police say they were notified last summer by the Windham County Treasurer’s Office and the Vermont Judiciary regarding Assistant Judge Patricia Wells Duff and the hours she reported working. They say it was determined that between January and June of 2022, Duff was paid $8,518.40 under false pretenses by claiming 352 hours worked when she was not working.
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
Massachusetts man sentenced, 31 charged, after 11 firearms, over one kilo of fentanyl, pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 seized

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in connection with his involvement in a gang that is accused of committing crimes across the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
BOSTON, MA
Fairhaven, MA
