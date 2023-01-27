Read full article on original website
Massachusetts auto dealership settles pricing discrimination allegations
A Massachusetts auto dealership has agreed to pay $350,000 to resolve allegations that it charged Black and Hispanic customers more than white customers for certain add-on products.
Mass Attorney General Reaches Settlement With Hometown Auto Framingham Over Pricing Discrimination
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced that her office has reached a $350,000 settlement with Hometown Auto Framingham, Inc. to resolve allegations that the company engaged in the unfair, deceptive and discriminatory pricing of “add-on” products sold to Black and Hispanic consumers. The assurance...
Mass. car dealer to pay $350k over alleged discrimination against Black, Latino customers
A car dealership company with locations in Danvers and Wellesley will pay $350,000 to settle allegations it discriminated against Black and Latino customers, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. Hometown Auto Framingham Inc., which operates Wellesley Mazda on Worcester Street and North Shore Mazda on Newbury Street in Danvers,...
Massachusetts Inmates Might Swap an Organ for an Early Release
A pair of Massachusetts lawmakers are hoping to play Let's Make a Deal with inmates looking to shave some time off their prison sentences. Springfield State Rep. Carlos Gonzales has filed a bill to let some prisoners donate organs and bone marrow in exchange for time off their sentence. The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Judith A. Garcia of Chelsea and Everett.
Mass. man pleads guilty in $1 million online dating wire fraud scheme
A Canton man pleaded guilty to his role in an online dating wire fraud scheme in which he used fake dating profiles to deceive victims into sending him approximately $1 million in fraud proceeds. In Boston federal court Friday, Mark Arome Okuo, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy...
WCVB
'Severe, blatant misconduct': Massachusetts police officers condemn beating death of Tyre Nichols
NEWTON, Mass. — The video showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols is hard for many to watch, especially for those who work in law enforcement. "It was tough to watch. When you see these types of severe, blatant misconduct, that really has an impact on all police officers," said Chief John Carmichael of the Newton Police Department in Massachusetts.
Centre Daily
Inmates could donate organs to get out of prison early in proposed Massachusetts bill
Newly proposed legislation in Massachusetts would grant early release to prison inmates who donate organs or bone marrow. If enacted, the bill would shorten sentences by up to one year for qualified incarcerated individuals “on the condition that the incarcerated individual has donated bone marrow or organ(s),” the proposed legislation reads.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Could Boston face an ‘urban doom loop’?
AT FIRST, the emptying out of downtown Boston office buildings looked like a seismic, but temporary, reaction to a once-in-a-100-year pandemic. Once we got a handle on the mysterious new virus ravaging the globe, the initial thinking went, things would more or less return to normal. But we are now...
spectrumnews1.com
Bill introduced to regulate private water wells in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - More than half a million Massachusetts residents get their water from a private well, but some state lawmakers are concerned about what else might be flowing through their faucets. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) has introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to set...
“Let me have 17,000 in large bills no dye pack,” Massachusetts bank robbery suspect charged
A suspect is being charged in connection with the September 2022 robbery of a bank in Brookline.
Boston Globe
Worcester is booming amid Boston’s housing affordability crisis. Now its home prices are soaring, too.
Proposals before Worcester’s City Council would aim to require affordable housing and legalize accessory units. For decades, Worcester has craved new development. Now, thanks to Greater Boston’s exorbitant housing prices, the city is seeing its first real building boom in recent history. But the growth hasn’t come without pain.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
Mass. ranks 5th in the nation for education, 1st for student success
New England states nabbed four of the top five spots. Massachusetts has the fifth-best education system in the country for 2023, according to a report from Scholaroo. Four New England states made the top five list. Scholaroo is a scholarship-finding service that also releases data reports related to education. Its...
Massachusetts extra COVID SNAP benefits ends, view list of resources for help
Additional Federal funding for the state's food assistance programs will end Wednesday.
WCAX
Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont assistant judge faces charges of padding her time sheet to the tune of over $8,500. The Vermont State Police say they were notified last summer by the Windham County Treasurer’s Office and the Vermont Judiciary regarding Assistant Judge Patricia Wells Duff and the hours she reported working. They say it was determined that between January and June of 2022, Duff was paid $8,518.40 under false pretenses by claiming 352 hours worked when she was not working.
50+ Best Bars and Nightclubs That Have Closed in Massachusetts That We’ll Remember Forever
Remember that special bar or nightclub you snuck into with your sister and her fake ID?. No location holds more memories, blurry or not, than your favorite old bar. The bar that holds YEARS of memories from ages 18-29. You remember your first time drunk off 13 miller lights and...
Police: Man arrested on cocaine charges allegedly responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford
Authorities say they arrested a man on Friday responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford and surrounding communities.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced, 31 charged, after 11 firearms, over one kilo of fentanyl, pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in connection with his involvement in a gang that is accused of committing crimes across the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Man hospitalized after decorations crash through Market Basket ceiling
A man was taken to the hospital after decorations crashed through the ceiling of a Massachusetts Market Basket store on Tuesday morning.
Four Busted For Red Line Assault That Broke Rider's Nose During Robbery Attempt: DA
Police in Boston arrested two women and two men in connection with the attempted robbery and beating of a Red Line rider last week, authorities said. They broke his nose and cut his face during the assault. Ny-Jaya Monae Sampson, 19, of Boston, Seth Burns, 20, of Manchester, NH, and Sidney Ama…
