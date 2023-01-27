ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows truck crash into GJPD lobby

By Nick Koziara
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b277O_0kTkrbHm00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Surveillance footage has been released showing a full-size pickup truck plowing through the front doors of the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD).

At around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, GJPD Officers and detectives responded to their very own lobby in search of injured citizens or employees. Officers approached the driver at gunpoint, who surrendered immediately.

Raw interior video footage of the crash

Raw exterior video footage of the crash

The driver has been identified as Nathan Chacon. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREX

Arrest made following Jan. 24 officer-involved shooting; deputy identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) Grand Junction Police released new information surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Grand Junction, on January 24. GJPD identified the suspect in the case as 24-year-old Emilio Cordova. He was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy who discharged his […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

GJPD Officers not charged for Dec. 6 shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s office has released a letter from the 21st Judicial District Attorney, Dan Rubinstein, with his review of an investigation of an officer-involved shooting, near the Red Roof Inn back in early December of 2022. The DA decided not to file charges against Officer Jose “Joey” Gonzalez […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Cohee Trial: Day 9

Crosby Avenue under the Grand Avenue bridge next to a concrete pillar is where 69-year-old Warren Barnes was brutally murdered, and where Jordan Huslig with the Grand Junction Police Department started his investigation.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

3 Vehicle crash on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It was just 10 days ago when 3 semi-trucks collided on I-70, causing the highway to be closed most of the day. Today, snowy weather in Glenwood Canyon caused another 3-vehicle collision in Glenwood Canyon today. If you’re heading in that direction or have friends or family traveling this way […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Westbound crash on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Both directions of I-70 have been closed most of the day in the Glenwood Canyon area. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials are reporting another crash on I-70 in Rifle. CDOT officials have closed I-70 between exit 97: Slit and Exit 94: Garfield County Regional Airport. Motorists are to expect […]
RIFLE, CO
KREX

Vehicle crashes through GJPD front door

GRAND JUNCTION, (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department lobby was a bit crowded this afternoon. According to a tweet from the GJPD, a vehicle crashed into the department’s lobby at around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon. No injuries are known at this time but the GJPD says it’s lobby will be closed for the foreseeable […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - New information on the ongoing Sherwood Drive homicide investigation in Montrose paints a clearer picture of what happened the night of January 23 that left 59-year-old David Lofley dead, and 26-year-old Elijah Johnson jailed and charged with murder. Arrest documents characterize Lofley and his girlfriend as...
MONTROSE, CO
KREX

CIRT investigating officer-involved shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Critical Incident Response Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Grand Junction on January 24. Mesa County Sheriff Deputies were trying to apprehend a man with a felony arrest warrant around 7:50 p.m. near a Carl’s Jr. at 2842 North Avenue when the shooting happened. The suspect was hit […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94kix.com

Two Grand Junction Colorado Restaurants Closing Temporarily

Two Grand Junction, Colorado restaurants will be closing their doors temporarily in late January and early February. Don't worry, these are just short-term closures. One is undergoing a remodel, and the other is taking a short vacation. Both will be up and running again before you know it. Two Grand...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

GJPD and FBI investigating Grand Junction bank robbery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department and FBI responded to a reported robbery on Monday, January 23, 2023. The report came around 5:00 p.m. from the Bank of The San Juans located at 685 Horizon Drive. According to the report, the suspect handed the bank teller a note insisting on money. […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

GJPD makes arrest after Ouray Ave shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department have made an arrest following the shooting in the 1400 block of Ouray Ave this weekend. Officers booked 32-year-old Neil Veitch into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges: On Saturday around 7:45 p.m., GJPD officers responded to the 1400 block […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

The girl behind the girl scout badge

The Girl Scouts of America have been around since 1912, making a difference in their community. What started as an act of heroism feeding soldiers during the war, turned into the organization we know today.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
basinnow.com

6 People Arrested In Rifle After Search Uncovers Stolen Vehicles And Illegal Drugs

Six people were arrested in Rifle, Colorado on Thursday, January 19th, after the Rifle Police Department obtained a search warrant for a property where it was suspected a stolen vehicle was located. Garfield County’s Special Problem Enforcement and Response (SPEAR) team issued a press release about what transpired. The stolen vehicle was located on the property but that was just the tip of the iceberg. Investigators observed items related to the use of controlled substances and a second search warrant was obtained for an expanded search. Investigators recovered 3 stolen vehicles, 3 stolen motorcycles and seized 4 firearms, over a pound of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of marijuana. The six people arrested on scene were Devon Johnson, Travis Smith, Molly Mencimer, Amulfo Arzola, James Echeverria, and Troy Echeverria. They were arrested on charges ranging from outstanding arrest warrants to possession with intent to distribute and assault on a peace officer. Additional arrest warrants were pending at the time of the press release. SPEAR was assisted by Rifle PD, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado River Fire and Rescue, and the Garfield County Emergency Communication Authority.
RIFLE, CO
KREX

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office looking for victim advocate volunteers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for compassionate volunteers to provide comfort to victims of crime and traumatic incidents. These volunteers are trained by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and respond to emergency scenes as needed to offer support and solace immediately following a crime or other traumatic event. […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Red Rock Auto Group under State and local investigation

"Red Rock Auto Group" has been driving in the fast lane for the last few years, buying up 5 major local dealerships since 2016, But a new state investigation could slow things down, after multiple customers, and some former employees, raised serious questions about their business practices. There are dozens of complaints online and with the better business bureau on this issue, some so serious they've triggered a local and state investigation.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Clifton Christian Church Food Bank receives much-needed donation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The federal government temporarily increased SNAP benefits in early 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a recent Congressional action will put an end to the increase in Emergency Allotments. Thousands of families in Mesa County rely on SNAP benefits to put food on their table, but those benefits […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Canyon View Park LED installation complete

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo (KREX) — The city of Grand Junction announced it’s completed a new LED light installation on the 12 existing tennis courts at Canyon View Park Starting this Saturday, January 21, the courts will open to the public from morning until 9 p.m., allowing tennis enthusiasts some extra night-time hours to play throughout […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy