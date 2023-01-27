VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows truck crash into GJPD lobby

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Surveillance footage has been released showing a full-size pickup truck plowing through the front doors of the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD).

At around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, GJPD Officers and detectives responded to their very own lobby in search of injured citizens or employees. Officers approached the driver at gunpoint, who surrendered immediately.

Raw interior video footage of the crash

Raw exterior video footage of the crash

The driver has been identified as Nathan Chacon. No injuries were reported in this incident.

