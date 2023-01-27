Read full article on original website
UC Daily Campus
Women’s Basketball: No. 5 Huskies sleepwalk through win over No. 21 Villanova
Just under one year ago, the Villanova Wildcats walked into the XL Center for a game that nobody expected them to win–let alone come close. They emerged victorious, breaking a bevy of UConn’s winning streaks. Sunday, the No. 21 Wildcats returned to Hartford looking to repeat history, with the No. 5 Huskies hoping to stay perfect in conference. After a gritty and hard-fought game that was difficult to watch, Connecticut prevailed, 63-58.
wiltonbulletin.com
Connecticut boys hockey top performers / games to watch (Jan. 31)
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A look at some of the top performances from high school boys hockey for Week 7:. Connor Crowley, Notre Dame-West Haven: Made 26 saves, 10 in the third period to thwart a Darien comeback try, in a 3-2 road win.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Student dies on UConn's Storrs campus
The community is offering a reward for an info that leads to an arrest. The Sun Wine & Food Fest at Mohegan Sun is the place to be for CT foodies. Foodies and chefs from across America come to Eastern Connecticut just for this festival. Memphis ex-officer went to Bloomfield...
wiltonbulletin.com
Play Dungeons & Dragons at these game stores around Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Gathering up a band of fearless adventurers to journey into deadly dungeons filled with fire-breathing dragons is becoming a popular hobby around Connecticut. Game stores around the state are organizing Dungeons & Dragons campaigns that let players lay out...
iheart.com
Governor Lamont Announces CT Teacher of the Year Carolyn Kielma
Last week Thursday, Governor Lamont announced Connecticut's National Teacher of the Year finalist. The following press conference was released!. Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Honor. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today...
Conn.’s first school for LGBTQ+ students coming to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s first school created specifically for LGBTQ+ students is opening in New Haven. It’s called the PROUD Academy, founded by former teacher and principal Patricia Nicolari. She wanted to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students and allies to learn without being bullied for how they identify. There’s only a handful like […]
Hardest college to get into Connecticut, other states
(STACKER) – It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you’re likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be […]
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Two educators with ties to CT are finalists for National Teacher of the Year
(WTNH) – Now to our positive vibes from Nutmeg Nation. Two educators with ties to Connecticut are among the top five finalists for National Teacher of the Year!. The first is Carolyn Kielman, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School. She’s taught in Connecticut since 2002 and was recently chosen as our state’s own Teacher of the Year for 2023.
If You See Purple in the Woods in New York Turn Around and Walk Away
With the weather turning warmer and more and more people getting outside, hiking, and exploring all the natural beauty that Upstate New York offers you might see trees painted with purple paint. Do you know what that means? I didn't when I saw some trees painted purple in the woods near my house. Well, here's the explanation.
wiltonbulletin.com
Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday.
NBC Connecticut
Three $50,000 Powerball Winners in CT Saturday
Three Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Saturday night. The winning numbers were 2-18-23-27-47 and Powerball was 15. The three winning tickets matched four numbers and Powerball. It was not immediately clear where the tickets were sold. The next highest Powerball prize in the state was $400. The Powerball...
NBC Connecticut
List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
Connecticut lawmaker reintroduces proposal to create bear hunt
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An uptick in bear sightings has one state lawmaker urging the legislature to revisit the potential of creating a bear hunt. Rep. Karen Reddington-Hughes (R-District 66) introduced a lottery bill this session. The black bear population has gotten large and brazen. In October, a 10-year-old boy playing in a Morris backyard […]
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
Connecticut to receive millions in federal funding for SNAP, child nutrition programs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Food insecurity is on the rise across the country and one nonprofit estimates there are nearly 400,000 people experiencing hunger in Connecticut. Now, federal funding is on the way to help eligible families and children to receive meals at school. “We simply can’t meet the need without government support,” said Jason […]
How to find out if you have unclaimed money in Connecticut
Feb. 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day, and state officials are reminding you to see if Connecticut has any money that belongs to you so you can start the process to claim it.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Commissioner of Revenue Services discusses tax season
(WTNH) – It is the end of January and that means it’s tax season. The income tax in Connecticut ranges from 3% to just under 7% depending on how much you earn and your filing status. The Commissioner of Revenue Services, Mark Boughton, is in charge of collecting...
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Brand Murphy and Monico Irish Cream Launches
Murphy Distributors added Monico Irish Cream, now available to accounts across Connecticut. A family recipe passed down over five generations is hitting the shelves. For the last eight holiday seasons, brand Co-founders Matthew Murphy, President, Murphy Distributors, and John Monico worked to perfect the Irish cream recipe, mixing and bottling it by hand for friends and family. “We are thrilled to bring our delicious Irish cream to Connecticut,” said Murphy. “We believe that our high-quality ingredients and smooth, creamy taste set us apart from other Irish creams on the market.” Murphy and Monico Irish Cream was perfected over years of fulfilling requests from friends and family, with a blend of Irish whiskey and cream, notes of vanilla, chocolate and a hint of toffee. It’s perfect for enjoying on its own or mixing into cocktails such as Irish coffees and mudslides. “We invite Connecticut residents to give our Irish cream a try,” Monico said. “We believe that it will quickly become a go-to for anyone looking for a premium, delicious Irish cream.”
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
