How is my water bill going to change? Third-party manager reveals plan to shore up Jackson’s water finances

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing lives
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying low
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in Tennessee
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Jackson
WLBT
‘Plantation politics’: Mayor critical of bill taking over Jackson water, sewer systems
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba invoked visions of the Old South when he called out the state for its attempted takeover of Jackson’s water system. At a press conference on Monday, Lumumba was critical of S.B. 2889, a bill that would wrest control of the...
WLBT
Jackson to hire private firm to seek out next public works director
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A private recruitment firm will be enlisted to help find Jackson’s next public works director, according to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Lumumba addressed the lack of a public works director at his Monday media briefing. The mayor says the next director will have a much...
Merit Health Central CEO, like many of its services, exits for the suburbs
Merit Health Central’s chief executive officer David Henry is leaving the south Jackson hospital to take the helm at Merit Health Madison following the reduction and relocation of many of the hospital’s services to the company’s suburban facilities like Merit Health River Oaks. He began in the new role Monday. When reached by phone last […]
Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
WLBT
Jackson residents grow frustrated with city’s lack of response to water leaks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents across the capital city say when they call 3-1-1 for help regarding a water or sewage leak, they are sent straight to voice mail. and they are growing tired of the lack of response. “If things aren’t addressed, there’s nothing good that can happen,” Northeast...
vicksburgnews.com
Mayor Flaggs issues Proclamation of a Local Emergency for Vicksburg
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has issued a proclamation of a local emergency after Monday night’s shooting which left one juvenile dead and others injured. Vicksburg, MS — As a crime preventative measure, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. will issue a Proclamation of Local Emergency beginning today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.
WLBT
Jackson mayor compares Capitol Complex expansion bill to apartheid, cites lack of accountability for residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s mayor said state lawmakers are trying to control a large portion of Mississippi’s largest city without any accountability from those who live here by creating a court system with judges who are appointed — not elected — and giving Capitol Police the power to patrol there.
Plan to repair Mississippi water system released
The interim manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice to reform the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city released a new financial plan Friday to change the way Jackson bills for water and spend hundreds of millions of federal relief funds paying down the system’s debt.
960 The Ref
State capital mayor: Plan for courts is like apartheid
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Legislation that would create a separate court system run by unelected judges in part of Mississippi’s capital city is racially motivated, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Monday. At a Monday news conference, Lumumba excoriated several bills moving through the state legislature...
First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
WLBT
Vacant Fondren houses demolished to make way for new development
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vacant house can impact a neighborhood, but several can cause alarm and attract unwanted elements. That was the concern of residents of one Fondren street. Five abandoned houses on Oxford Avenue caused problems for residents for months, but to their delight, they have recently been...
WLBT
Mayor to litterbugs: Trash Jackson, get embarrassed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders are launching a new campaign to curb litter, one that will include stepped-up enforcement and the possible closure of streets that have become dump sites. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced the new program, dubbed “Stop Trashing Jackson,” which will begin with a cleanup...
Star Mississippi chef warns Jackson restaurants may not survive water crisis: 'Something has to be done'
CEO of Nick Wallace Culinary Nick Wallace joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the ongoing water crisis is hurting local restaurants and the community.
newsfromthestates.com
‘This is a complete attack:’ At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi
South view of the State Capitol in Jackson. The first Legislative session of the new year convenes today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today. Lawmakers have introduced 31 bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ+ Mississippians in education and health care as the first deadline to pass bills out of committee approaches.
fox5ny.com
Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues
JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
WAPT
Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city
JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
Over $1M home for sale catches fire in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating a house fire that happened at a home listed for sale in Rankin County. The fire happened on Monday, January 30. Firefighters responded to Fannin Landing Circle early Monday morning. Reservoir fire crews worked for nearly three hours to put the fire out. No one was injured. […]
Commercial Dispatch
Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi
Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
pelahatchienews.com
UMMC, BCBSMS reach agreement
The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi (Blue Cross) have reached an agreement. Effective Dec. 15, 2022, all UMMC facilities, physicians and other individual Professional Providers are fully participating Network Providers for all Blue Cross commercial health plans, including the Federal Employee Plan and Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans from other states.
Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time. “I’m always […]
