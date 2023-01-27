Markets started out this morning ahead of the opening bell sluggish. There did not seem much, if any, appetite to drive the rally that’s sent up major indices in four or five of the past seven sessions (depending on the index), and we see these indices closing at session lows today. The Dow dropped -260 points, -0.77%, and it was the outperformer. The S&P 500 was -1.30% on the day, while the Nasdaq sank -227 points, -1.96%. The Russell 2000 was -1.30%.

1 DAY AGO