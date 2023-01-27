Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
Transition Releases Relay Lightweight eMTB
We are very excited to finally drop the curtain on the Relay! Living in uncharted territory, the Relay is a lightweight, long travel, modular mountain bike. Available in the second half of March, 2023. We have always wanted a bike that could provide both an electric and non-electric experience in...
Pinkbike.com
Reeb Cycles Announces Limited Release “Halo Build” SST
Reeb Cycles is stoked to announce availability of a full-custom limited edition variant of their SST trail bike. Adorned with the finest components from industry partners across the North American continent, a total of four Deep Purple SSTs (S,M,L,XL) are ready to rock right now in the Reeb webstore. Each...
Pinkbike.com
HQ Tour: BrakeAce - The World's First Brake Power Sensor & App Combo
The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts. Alex from TEBP constantly updates his feed with everything from interesting curios from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing to analyses of the environmental impact of our sport. He's currently travelling in New Zealand, where he started The Oceanian Bike Project.
Pinkbike.com
First Look: The 2023 Bold Unplugged Mixes Aggression With Integration
Bold are a Swiss company who are very happy to do things very differently, as the name would suggest. Their design is moving away from the well-trodden path and - good news internet - it definitely doesn't look like a Session! Bold seem keen to establish itself as more than a mere novelty, and after Scott acquired a majority share in the Swiss brand, make no mistake Bold mean business. So this certainly isn't Bold's first bike, or even its first Unplugged. Rather, this is a new take on their enduro platform. Since Scott's acquisition, they've been busy. In 2021 they released the new Linkin trail bike.
