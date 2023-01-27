Read full article on original website
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Gearing up for Massive 'Revenge Pump' Against Bitcoin (BTC), Top Trader Says
Bluntz, a popular cryptocurrency trader, has predicted a massive price surge for meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) against Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency. According to Bluntz, DOGE/BTC is "gearing up for a revenge pump of probably 100% or more." This bullish outlook on Dogecoin might come as a surprise to some...
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Completes “Extremely Rare” Chart Pattern, Peter Brandt Says
Peter Brandt, a veteran commodity trader, recently tweeted about his latest analysis of Bitcoin (BTC). He believes that the bottom in the price of BTC has formed a "double-walled fulcrum pattern," which he considers to be an extremely rare occurrence. He also stated that his 2X target for the cryptocurrency is mid-$25,000.
u.today
Liquid Staking Derivatives Flow as Ethereum Community Eyes Shanghai
The crypto market is on a roll right now, and for Ethereum users it’s proving a particularly enjoyable trip. Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSD) are seeing massive in-flows from users who can’t get enough of that sweet, sweet yield. With the Shanghai upgrade, which would make staked ETH unlockable, looming, everyone’s on LSD.
u.today
Cardano (ADA) More Resilient Than Bitcoin (BTC) From Technical Perspective, Here's Why
u.today
Stake Stablecoin USDT and TKX Token on Tokex Crypto Exchange, Up to 50% per Year
Tokex is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange that offers users the opportunity to earn high rewards through the staking of two popular tokens: the stablecoin USDT and the native token TKX. With annual returns of up to 50% for staked TKX and 24% for staked USDT, Tokex is an attractive platform for anyone looking to earn passive income through cryptocurrency.
u.today
Shiba Inu: Pro Ripple Lawyer Comments on How Long It Might Take to Burn Enormous SHIB Supply
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Suddenly Turns Green as Whale Transactions Jump 56%
u.today
Ripple Pro Lawyer John Deaton's Crypto Prediction Sparks Concern
u.today
Flux (FLUX) Halving 80% Activated, Here's How Price Might React
u.today
XRP Might Get Squeezed Between These Two Levels, Here's What It Means for Asset
u.today
Ripple Sold $226 Million Worth of XRP in Q4, Here Are Other Key Insights
Crypto company Ripple, which specializes in cross-border money transfers, has reported its fourth quarter 2022 results. Ripple's report included not only key metrics describing the company's direct operations, but also a performance review of XRPL, the decentralized blockchain ecosystem used by the company. Cross-border business. According to the report, Ripple's...
u.today
Polygon (MATIC) and Optimism (OP): Which Technology Is More Beneficial for Ethereum (ETH)?
u.today
Can Safemoon (SFM) Spike to $1 in Mid-Term?
With Safemoon being one of the most popular crypto projects in the crypto market, many people want to know the price prediction and the potential of the SFM Coin. Safemoon (SFM) is a BEP-20 token on the Binance blockchain. What makes Safemoon (SFM) unique is the structure of its tokenomics. With every safemoon transaction, there is a 10% fee, where 5% of it is distributed to the token holders and the other 5% is burned, to limit the supply of the token. The reason for such a large fee is because the idea of SafeMoon (SFM) is to serve as a store of value and resist volatility.
u.today
Swisscheese - World’s First-Ever Decentralized Stock Exchange
Looking back at history, it's evident that some companies have been known to deceive their investors, causing devastating financial losses. As investors, it's crucial to learn from the past and protect ourselves from falling victim to similar scams. These cases serve as cautionary tales and a reminder of the importance of thorough due diligence when making investment decisions.
u.today
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for January 31
u.today
'Solana Killer' Aptos (APT) Soars 390% and Becomes Most Profitable Crypto of Month, Here's How
u.today
$150,000 Inevitable for Bitcoin (BTC) If It Makes This Move: Investor Mike Alfred
u.today
Flare (FLR) Maintains 17% WTD, Here Are 3 Reasons Boosting Price
u.today
Cardano Millionaires Took Advantage of Latest ADA Price Rise, Here's How
u.today
Mina, MATIC Come Into Spotlight as ZK Tokens Start Gaining Momentum
