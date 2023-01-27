With Safemoon being one of the most popular crypto projects in the crypto market, many people want to know the price prediction and the potential of the SFM Coin. Safemoon (SFM) is a BEP-20 token on the Binance blockchain. What makes Safemoon (SFM) unique is the structure of its tokenomics. With every safemoon transaction, there is a 10% fee, where 5% of it is distributed to the token holders and the other 5% is burned, to limit the supply of the token. The reason for such a large fee is because the idea of SafeMoon (SFM) is to serve as a store of value and resist volatility.

1 DAY AGO