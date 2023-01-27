Read full article on original website
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Russia Warns United States: the End of Nuclear Arms Control May Be Nigh
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine. Both Russia and the United States still have...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Wealthy Russian Undertook $90 Million Hack-And-Trade Scheme, U.S. Says at Trial
BOSTON (Reuters) -A wealthy Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin made tens of millions of dollars trading on secret financial information obtained by hackers about multiple companies before it was public, a U.S. prosecutor said Monday at the start of his trial. Vladislav Klyushin, 42, and his associates made...
New York Attorney General Calls for New Sanctions Against Donald Trump
NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York's attorney general on Tuesday asked a judge to sanction former U.S. President Donald Trump, his adult children, the Trump Organization and their lawyers over their responses to her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against them. The lawsuit by Attorney General Letitia James last September accused...
Lebanon to Devalue Currency by 90% on Feb. 1, Central Bank Chief Says
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon will adopt a new official exchange rate of 15,000 pounds per U.S. dollar on Feb. 1, central bank governor Riad Salameh said, marking a 90% devaluation from its current official rate that has remained unchanged for 25 years. The shift from the old rate of 1,507 to...
Cash-Strapped Pakistan Talks to IMF in Bid to Unlock $7 Billion Bailout
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Cash-strapped Pakistan on Tuesday held a first round of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a bid to unlock stalled funds from a $7 billion bailout to ward off economic meltdown. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met IMF Pakistan Mission Chief Nathan Porter, the finance ministry said,...
Russia Presses Ahead With Donetsk Campaign; Ukraine Wants Fighter Jets
KYIV (Reuters) - Russian forces are making incremental gains in their push to take territory in Ukraine's eastern province of Donetsk, focusing on the town of Bakhmut north of the regional capital. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government is lobbying hard for some of its neighbours and Western allies to...
Factbox-Islamist Militants Present Fresh Challenge to Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Monday's mosque bombing in northwestern Pakistan has underscored a resurgence in militant attacks in recent months in the South Asian nation. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, in which more than 90 people were killed, but officials believe it was launched by Islamist militants. Here...
Memorial Held for Former US Navy Seal Killed in Ukraine
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Former U.S. Navy SEAL Daniel Swift, who was killed fighting for Ukraine, was commemorated in a memorial service in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Tuesday. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, who attended the service, said on Facebook that Swift had fought for Ukraine's International Legion,...
Biden Says No F-16s for Ukraine as Russia Claims Gains
KYIV, Ukraine/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will not provide the F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine has sought in its fight against Russia, President Joe Biden said on Monday, as Russian forces claimed a series of incremental gains in the country's east. Ukraine planned to push for Western fourth-generation fighter jets...
Seven EU States Warn Commission Against Subsidy Race With U.S
BERLIN/PRAGUE (Reuters) - Seven European Union member states from the north and east of the bloc have written to Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, to warn against a subsidy race with the United States, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry confirmed an earlier report...
Russia Says European Powers Should Counterbalance 'Aggressive' Poland, Baltics
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday that calls by the president of Lithuania to supply Ukraine with fighter planes highlighted the "extremely aggressive position" of the Baltic states and Poland, and that "major European countries" should counterbalance their stance. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Monday that NATO should...
British Tanks to Arrive on Ukraine's Front Lines 'This Side of Summer' - Defence Minister
LONDON (Reuters) - Tanks donated by Britain to Ukraine will be on the front line before summer, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday, without giving an exact timetable. Asked in parliament when the 14 Challenger tanks it has agreed to supply would be deployed onto the battlefield, Wallace said: "It'll be this side of the summer, or May - it'll be probably towards Easter time."
Missile Hits Dwelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv: 1 Dead, 3 Injured
(Reuters) -A missile hit an apartment building on Sunday in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, killing one person, injuring at least three and causing widespread damage, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said. A Reuters picture from the scene showed fire engulfing part of a residential building in the country's second most-populous...
