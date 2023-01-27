Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Biden’s Message to McCarthy: Raising the Debt Ceiling Is Not a Negotiation
President Joe Biden has a message for new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy the day before a meeting between the two to discuss how to avoid a catastrophic default on the U.S. debt. [. READ:. Biden’s Shadow Campaign ]. There really is no negotiating on raising the debt ceiling. Also,...
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
US News and World Report
Russia Warns United States: the End of Nuclear Arms Control May Be Nigh
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine. Both Russia and the United States still have...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says It Repels Attack Around Blahodatne, Wagner Claims Control
(Reuters) - Ukraine's military said on Sunday its forces repelled an attack in the area of Blahodatne in the eastern part of the Donetsk region, while Russia's Wagner private military group said it took control of the village. "Units of Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in...
US News and World Report
Biden's Documents, Tyre Nichols and the Super Bowl: The Week in Cartoons Jan. 30 - Feb. 3
Stay informed daily on the latest news and advice on COVID-19 from the editors at U.S. News & World Report. Sign up to receive the latest updates from U.S News & World Report and our trusted partners and sponsors. By clicking submit, you are agreeing to our Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.
US News and World Report
Biden Says No F-16s for Ukraine as Russia Claims Gains
KYIV, Ukraine/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will not provide the F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine has sought in its fight against Russia, President Joe Biden said on Monday, as Russian forces claimed a series of incremental gains in the country's east. Ukraine planned to push for Western fourth-generation fighter jets...
US News and World Report
White House Blasts Exxon Over Historical $56 Billion Annual Profit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday expressed outrage on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's record net profit in 2022 of $56 billion, a historical high not just for the company but for the entire Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records due to...
US News and World Report
U.S. Rep. Santos to Recuse Himself From Committee Assignments
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative George Santos, who has admitted to fabricating much of his resume, told fellow Republican lawmakers on Tuesday he would not serve on committees for now, lawmakers said. House of Representatives' Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the freshman lawmaker asked if he could recuse himself from his...
US News and World Report
New York Attorney General Calls for New Sanctions Against Donald Trump
NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York's attorney general on Tuesday asked a judge to sanction former U.S. President Donald Trump, his adult children, the Trump Organization and their lawyers over their responses to her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against them. The lawsuit by Attorney General Letitia James last September accused...
US News and World Report
Blinken Reaffirms Need for Two-State Solution After Talks With Netanyahu
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israelis and Palestinians to ease tensions on Monday during a visit to Jerusalem, reaffirming a long-stalled peace vision of two states side by side as the only path forward. Arriving amid the bloodiest violence in years, Blinken focused censure on a...
US News and World Report
Russia Presses Ahead With Donetsk Campaign; Ukraine Wants Fighter Jets
KYIV (Reuters) - Russian forces are making incremental gains in their push to take territory in Ukraine's eastern province of Donetsk, focusing on the town of Bakhmut north of the regional capital. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government is lobbying hard for some of its neighbours and Western allies to...
US News and World Report
Memorial Held for Former US Navy Seal Killed in Ukraine
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Former U.S. Navy SEAL Daniel Swift, who was killed fighting for Ukraine, was commemorated in a memorial service in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Tuesday. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, who attended the service, said on Facebook that Swift had fought for Ukraine's International Legion,...
US News and World Report
Russia Claims Village on Outskirts of Bakhmut in Big Push in East
KYIV (Reuters) -Russia claimed on Tuesday to have captured a village just to the north of Bakhmut, a city it is trying to surround in a major push for what would be its biggest battlefield prize in Ukraine since last summer. A Belarusian volunteer fighting for Ukraine told Reuters from...
Comments / 0