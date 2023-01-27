ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC 33/40 News

Tension builds between parents, educators as classroom conflicts continue

WASHINGTON (TND) — Tensions are rising between parents and school systems over several issues including failing grades, awards withheld and concerns over certain classroom materials. Academics are slipping near crisis levels in places like Baltimore County, where nearly one-third of students received a "D" or lower for the first...
MICHIGAN STATE
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
New York Post

Teaching activist Quintin Bostic admits selling critical race theory lessons to schools, despite ban

A Georgia teaching activist has been placed on administrative leave after bragging about really being an “evil salesman” profiting off illegally selling schools critical race theory lessons in disguise — despite a statewide ban. Former teacher Quintin Bostic was filmed by an undercover Project Veritas reporter admitting his illicit work for Teaching Lab, a nonprofit that says its “mission is to fundamentally shift the paradigm of teacher professional learning for educational equity.” “It’s like a scam lab,” Bostic stunningly admitted in one chat, cackling wildly as he insisted it was really “for profit.” “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
US News and World Report

Afghan Female Students Not Allowed to Sit University Entrance Exam - Taliban Ministry

KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban-run Ministry of Higher Education ordered private universities in Afghanistan not to allow female students to sit university entrance exams next month, underscoring its policy to restrict women from tertiary education. A letter from the ministry was addressed to institutions in Afghanistan's northern provinces, including Kabul,...
US News and World Report

JPMorgan Reviews Oversight of Traders Amid Boom in Financial Markets - Sources

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. is working with KPMG to improve how the U.S. bank supervises its traders, sources with knowledge of the review told Reuters, as Wall Street wrestles with how to spot potential wrongdoing during a securities trading boom. KPMG is reviewing JPMorgan’s oversight of traders...
The Hill

Federal judge blocks California misinformation law

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a California law intended to prevent doctors from spreading COVID-19 misinformation or disinformation to patients, finding that it is “unconstitutionally vague.”  A group of five doctors and two nonprofit advocacy groups sued in November after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed Assembly Bill 2098 into law the month before. …
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: the End of Nuclear Arms Control May Be Nigh

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine. Both Russia and the United States still have...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Myanmar Invited to Regional Military Meeting Co-Chaired by United States

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Myanmar military, which has been accused of ethnic cleansing against the country's Muslim Rohingya minority, has been invited to take part in a regional military meeting co-chaired by the United States and Thailand, the U.S. military said on Monday. Myanmar's armed forces launched a military operation...
WASHINGTON STATE
CoinDesk

The Best Tool for Designing Effective DeFi Policies Is Web3 Itself

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Most of the conversation about policy in Web3 has centered around what crypto pioneer Nick Szabo calls “wet code” – in this case, the laws that govern human institutions. The world of crypto offers an alternative – “dry code,” or computer code – to protect investors and users, which may be a more efficient approach by literally encoding rules in verifiable, permissionless and self-custodial protocols.
TEXAS STATE
Quartz

Who is behind Hindenburg, the research firm targeting the Adani group?

Hindenburg Research’s bruising report accusing the Adani Group of pulling off “the largest con in corporate history” has rattled India’s stock markets. On Jan. 24, the New York-based forensic financial research firm disclosed its short positions on Adani companies, on the grounds of alleged accounting fraud and “brazen stock manipulation” over the course of decades. This has sent shares of the company spiraling down into a deep red zone in the past two days. So far, its seven listed entities have lost $39.4 billion of value.
CONNECTICUT STATE
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Pro-Kremlin Activists in Germany Gave Money for Russian Army Gear

(Reuters) - A group of pro-Russian activists in Germany donated funds to a Russian army division fighting in Ukraine, and the money was used to purchase walkie-talkie radios, headphones and telephones, according to an officer in the division and messages from the group's organisers seen by Reuters. The couple at...
US News and World Report

New U.S. Ambassador to Russia Heckled by Pro-Kremlin Protesters

(Reuters) - The United States' new ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, was heckled by a crowd of people chanting anti-U.S. slogans on Monday as she entered the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow to present her diplomatic credentials. The group held hand-painted placards carrying messages criticising Washington, one of which read...
WASHINGTON STATE

