Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Tension builds between parents, educators as classroom conflicts continue
WASHINGTON (TND) — Tensions are rising between parents and school systems over several issues including failing grades, awards withheld and concerns over certain classroom materials. Academics are slipping near crisis levels in places like Baltimore County, where nearly one-third of students received a "D" or lower for the first...
'I Was a Teacher, I Abandoned Being "Woke" For My Students' Sake'
Instead of teaching my students that the system is rigged against people of color, I told then they were architects of their own destiny.
Public education without students? New movement could transform America’s schools
What if they offered public education and no one came?
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Teaching activist Quintin Bostic admits selling critical race theory lessons to schools, despite ban
A Georgia teaching activist has been placed on administrative leave after bragging about really being an “evil salesman” profiting off illegally selling schools critical race theory lessons in disguise — despite a statewide ban. Former teacher Quintin Bostic was filmed by an undercover Project Veritas reporter admitting his illicit work for Teaching Lab, a nonprofit that says its “mission is to fundamentally shift the paradigm of teacher professional learning for educational equity.” “It’s like a scam lab,” Bostic stunningly admitted in one chat, cackling wildly as he insisted it was really “for profit.” “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also...
Trump thinks parents should be allowed to "elect" their children's school principals
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump has launched a new attack on education with his proposed plan of action to revise how...
US News and World Report
Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
US News and World Report
Afghan Female Students Not Allowed to Sit University Entrance Exam - Taliban Ministry
KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban-run Ministry of Higher Education ordered private universities in Afghanistan not to allow female students to sit university entrance exams next month, underscoring its policy to restrict women from tertiary education. A letter from the ministry was addressed to institutions in Afghanistan's northern provinces, including Kabul,...
US News and World Report
JPMorgan Reviews Oversight of Traders Amid Boom in Financial Markets - Sources
LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. is working with KPMG to improve how the U.S. bank supervises its traders, sources with knowledge of the review told Reuters, as Wall Street wrestles with how to spot potential wrongdoing during a securities trading boom. KPMG is reviewing JPMorgan’s oversight of traders...
Federal judge blocks California misinformation law
A federal judge has temporarily blocked a California law intended to prevent doctors from spreading COVID-19 misinformation or disinformation to patients, finding that it is “unconstitutionally vague.” A group of five doctors and two nonprofit advocacy groups sued in November after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed Assembly Bill 2098 into law the month before. …
Arizona continues to report nursing staff shortage
Nearly three years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical profession are still facing major work-related issues resulting in a decline in nurses in Arizona and the U.S..
US News and World Report
Russia Warns United States: the End of Nuclear Arms Control May Be Nigh
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine. Both Russia and the United States still have...
US News and World Report
Myanmar Invited to Regional Military Meeting Co-Chaired by United States
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Myanmar military, which has been accused of ethnic cleansing against the country's Muslim Rohingya minority, has been invited to take part in a regional military meeting co-chaired by the United States and Thailand, the U.S. military said on Monday. Myanmar's armed forces launched a military operation...
HuffPost
3 Charged Over Alleged Plot To Kill Exiled Iranian-American Author In New York
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men in an alleged plot that originated in Iran to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses there, officials said Friday. The men, Rafat Amirov, 43, of Iran, Polad Omarov, 38, of...
CoinDesk
The Best Tool for Designing Effective DeFi Policies Is Web3 Itself
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Most of the conversation about policy in Web3 has centered around what crypto pioneer Nick Szabo calls “wet code” – in this case, the laws that govern human institutions. The world of crypto offers an alternative – “dry code,” or computer code – to protect investors and users, which may be a more efficient approach by literally encoding rules in verifiable, permissionless and self-custodial protocols.
Quartz
Who is behind Hindenburg, the research firm targeting the Adani group?
Hindenburg Research’s bruising report accusing the Adani Group of pulling off “the largest con in corporate history” has rattled India’s stock markets. On Jan. 24, the New York-based forensic financial research firm disclosed its short positions on Adani companies, on the grounds of alleged accounting fraud and “brazen stock manipulation” over the course of decades. This has sent shares of the company spiraling down into a deep red zone in the past two days. So far, its seven listed entities have lost $39.4 billion of value.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Pro-Kremlin Activists in Germany Gave Money for Russian Army Gear
(Reuters) - A group of pro-Russian activists in Germany donated funds to a Russian army division fighting in Ukraine, and the money was used to purchase walkie-talkie radios, headphones and telephones, according to an officer in the division and messages from the group's organisers seen by Reuters. The couple at...
US News and World Report
New U.S. Ambassador to Russia Heckled by Pro-Kremlin Protesters
(Reuters) - The United States' new ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, was heckled by a crowd of people chanting anti-U.S. slogans on Monday as she entered the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow to present her diplomatic credentials. The group held hand-painted placards carrying messages criticising Washington, one of which read...
US News and World Report
U.S. Hits Volvo Group North America With $130 Million Penalty Over Delayed Recalls
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. auto safety agency said Monday it was imposing a $130 million civil penalty on AB Volvo unit Volvo Group North America, following an investigation that found the manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks and buses failed to recall vehicles in a timely fashion. The National Highway Traffic...
Elite universities aren’t hotbeds of ‘wokery’: our research shows they’re rife with racism and classism | Kalwant Bhopal and Martin Myers
In both the US and the UK, students described being told that they were beneficiaries of affirmative action, write authors Kalwant Bhopal and Martin Myers
Comments / 0