Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?
© Reuters. Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the...
Bitcoin Premium Hits 60% Due to Nigerian ATM Withdrawal Limits
© Reuters. Bitcoin Premium Hits 60% Due to Nigerian ATM Withdrawal Limits. Nigerian Central Bank pushes its citizens to digitalized cash. ATM withdrawals had daily limits of 20,000 NGN ($43.50) to 100,000 NGN ($217). This led to Bitcoin Premium hitting 60%, approximately $38,989. Nigeria’s central bank continues to encourage...
How to Store Your Crypto – 6 Alternatives to Cryptocurrency Exchanges
How to Store Your Crypto – 6 Alternatives to Cryptocurrency Exchanges. Users are leaving centralized exchanges as increased scrutiny highlights issues with reserves. Secure ways of storing crypto include self-custodial wallets and regulated crypto custodians. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, and different users will have different needs in custody.
BTC’s Price Spiked to Major Resistance Level in Last 24 Hours
© Reuters. BTC’s Price Spiked to Major Resistance Level in Last 24 Hours. BTC is currently worth about $23,687.99 after a 2.03% increase in price. The market leader’s price is currently trading at the $23,900 resistance level. Technical indicators on BTC’s daily chart suggest that BTC’s price...
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days. APT is currently trading at $16.74 after a 9.50% drop in price. Aptos has been testing the resistance level at $20.5116. The next target for APT’s price will likely be the support level at $14.74. One of the cryptocurrencies...
888 shares slump as CEO departs and VIP accounts in Middle East suspended
Investing.com -- Shares in 888 Holdings (LON:888) sank to their biggest intraday loss since 2010 after the gambling company closed down VIP accounts in the Middle East over compliance breaches and announced that its chief executive officer was stepping down. In a statement on Monday, the group said that best...
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone. According to Gary Cordone, New York organizations are coming for crypto. These companies are allegedly devoting large amounts of resources to their operations. Cordone emphasizes the importance of collaboration and networking. Gary Cordone, the CEO of the Florida Blockchain Business Association...
Norway wealth fund posts record $164 billion loss
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, posted a record loss of 1.64 trillion crowns ($164.4 billion) for 2022, bringing to an end a three-year run of soaring profits as stocks and bonds were hit by the Ukraine war and inflation. The previous largest loss...
Bitcoin Soars Past $38k in Nigeria as BTC Premiums Exceed 60%
© Reuters. Bitcoin Soars Past $38k in Nigeria as BTC Premiums Exceed 60%. Bitcoin prices in Nigeria are 61% higher than on exchanges like Binance at press time. Nigeria’s Central Bank announced the replacement of its 1,000, 500, and 200 naira notes last October. The apex bank restricted...
Factbox-Bumper profits fuel surge in dividends, buybacks at oil firms
(Reuters) - Energy firms are using a chunk of their bumper quarterly profits from surging natural gas and fuel prices to reward shareholders with higher dividends and share buybacks. The top 25 North American oil and gas companies by market capital posted a combined profit of $70.04 billion for the...
Celsius to Allow Eligible Users to Withdraw 94% of Custody Asset
Celsius to Allow Eligible Users to Withdraw 94% of Custody Asset. Celsius will enable eligible users to cash out certain custody assets soon. Celsius users will receive an email before February 15 about their eligibility. An independent examiner described Celsius’ business operation as a Ponzi scheme. The bankrupt crypto...
Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.07%
Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Marine Transport, Chemical and Machinery sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.07%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd....
ExxonMobil gains following record profit, 'solid execution'
After starting the day lower following its fourth-quarter earnings, ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) shares gained momentum as trading continued after posting one of corporate America's biggest-ever annual profits. Shares last traded up 1.7%. The oil and gas group said it made $12.8 billion in the final quarter of the year, bringing total...
Montenegro to Join Hands with Ripple to Develop CBDC
© Reuters. Montenegro to Join Hands with Ripple to Develop CBDC. Montenegro Prime minister announced CBDC pilot project in collaboration with Ripple. The CEO of Ripple and Vice President James Wallis met with the nation’s Prime minister at WEF, Davos. Ripple will collaborate with the nation’s central bank...
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend. After establishing support at $1.08, bullish dominance prevails in the ADA market. A recent study indicates that the DOGE market is gloomy. Indicators suggest that the ADA price rise is coming to an end. Over the last 24...
India factory growth slowed to 3-month low in Jan, hiring near pause
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's manufacturing industry started the year on a weaker note, expanding at the slowest pace in three months in January as output and sales growth slackened, a private survey showed on Wednesday. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), fell to 55.4 last month...
South Korea factory activity contracts in January at slightly milder pace - PMI
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's factory activity contracted for a seventh straight month in January, a business survey showed on Wednesday, amid weak global demand and soaring COVID-19 infections in China. Still, the pace of contraction was a bit milder than in the previous month, while manufacturers were also seen...
Alameda Research Sues Voyager Digital, Seeks to Recover $446 Million in Crypto Paid to the Lender
Alameda Research, the sister company of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has filed a lawsuit against bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital to reclaim $446 million in loan repayments. Alameda Research Sues Voyager for $446 Million. In a court filing dated January 30th, Alameda Research is looking to retrieve up to...
Crypto Analysts Challenge Each Other On Market Predictions
Crypto Analysts Challenge Each Other On Market Predictions. Ben Armstrong, crypto author, disagrees with Jason Yanowitz, Blockworks founder. According to Yano, everything built during bear markets will pay off in bull markets. Armstrong tweets, “I don’t think we will see the doldrums of interest like we have in the past.”...
Bug in Flare Network Leaves Unclaimed User Rewards Unclaimable
Bug in Flare Network Leaves Unclaimed User Rewards Unclaimable. A bug identified on Flare Network’s FTSO Reward Manager left many users with unclaimed rewards. The FTSO is a decentralized smart contract that estimates and gathers data from users who are later rewarded. Data providers go through a commit-and-reveal process...
