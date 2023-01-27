ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Scarlet Nation

2023 LB Dylan Brown-Turner commits to FSU

As expected, class of 2023 linebacker prospect Dylan Brown-Turner from Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff High committed to Florida State on Monday afternoon. Brown-Turner, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, was committed to North Texas until Monday morning. His decommitted from UNT and commitment to FSU come on the heels of his official visit to FSU this past weekend.
Scarlet Nation

Florida State Garnet and Gold Spring Game set for April 15

Florida State has officially announced the date for its 2023 spring game, which it is calling the Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase. The Seminoles will conclude spring practice with the exhibition inside Doak Campbell Stadium on April 15 at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra, per an ESPN release. Ticket information has not yet been provided, with FSU saying that more information about the weekend will be announced soon.
Scarlet Nation

Column: FSU celebrates, roasts and honors Sue Semrau

Sue Semrau gave everything to Florida State for 25 years. On Sunday, her FSU family thanked her back. Semrau had returned to the FSU campus for games but this was her first basketball game back in the Donald L. Tucker Center since her retirement in March 2022. A standing-room only crowd packed into a banquet hall under the arena for a pregame ceremony that was a reunion, roast and brought tears to the eyes of many with fond memories.
Scarlet Nation

Seminole Sidelines: Instant reaction to FSU's 2023 schedule

Some early thoughts from Osceola publisher Jerry Kutz, senior writer Curt Weiler and editor Bob Ferrante as the Florida State 2023 football schedule was set Monday night. - We go month by month with big picture thoughts on how the schedule shapes up for FSU. - We discuss why FSU-Clemson...
