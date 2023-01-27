Read full article on original website
27 First News
John L. Congemi, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Congemi, 85, left us peacefully with his family by his side, on Saturday, January 28, 2023. John was born June, 10, 1937 to Joseph and Geraldine Congemi in Youngstown, the oldest of three children. He graduated from East High School in 1956 and...
27 First News
Timothy Mikes, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The incredibly compassionate and caring soul of Timothy Mikes, 31, unexpectedly passed into Heaven on Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, while working at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving and heartbroken family. Tim, or as some would endearingly call him...
27 First News
Eileen T. Matasy Leonard, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen T. Matasy Leonard, 75 was called to be with her Lord and Savior on January 23, 2023. Eileen was born on October, 21, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John W and Julia Timko Matasy. Eileen was a 1965 graduate of Woodrow...
27 First News
Joseph Chiarello, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Chiarello 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 30, 2023. Joe was born on October 20, 1933, in Youngstown to Vincenzo and Christina (Barale) Chiarello. He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from...
27 First News
Susan R. Marrie, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan R. Marrie, born May 19, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, passed away at home, surrounded by family on Friday, January 27, 2023, after courageously battling cancer for 12 years. Susan wed her husband, Arthur, of 59 years at Immanuel Lutheran Church on November 9, 1963.
27 First News
Francine Renee Clark, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Francine Renee Clark will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 11:0 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Francine Renee Clark, gained her wings on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the...
27 First News
Debora Jean Jenoff, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debora Jean Jenoff, 65, formerly of Austintown, peacefully entered eternal life Friday afternoon, January 27, 2023, surrounded by her family. Debora was born January 24, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Jean Galluppi Yash and lived in the area most of...
27 First News
Daniel J. Gandee, Mechanicstown, Ohio
MECHANICSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel J. Gandee, age 70, of Mechanicstown, passed away way too soon on January 28, 2023. He was born January 4, 1953, in Alliance, Ohio to the late Clarence and Goldie (Smith) Gandee. Daniel will always be remembered for his love of his family, especially...
27 First News
Joseph A. Reichert, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Reichert, 83, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Park Vista with his family at his side. Joseph was born June 17, 1939 in Youngstown, the son of Adam Reichert and Josephine Andres. He was a 1957 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School...
27 First News
Joseph A. Adams, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Adams, age 80 of Struthers, Ohio passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Hampton Woods in Poland. Joseph was born December 13, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Jack and Irene Henry Adams. He was a parts puller and laborer for...
27 First News
Sally Ann Seeds, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Ann Seeds, 89, formerly of Boardman, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at her home, surrounded by the love of her family and caregivers. Sally was born March 17, 1933 in Youngstown, the daughter of L. Donald Schuman and Inez (Richards) Schuman. She was...
27 First News
Corey Michael Breckner-Nail, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corey Michael Breckner-Nail, 30, passed away Saturday evening, January 28, 2023, doing what he loved. He was born June 25, 1992, in Youngstown, a son of Michael P. and Kelly Breckner Nail. Corey was a 2012 graduate of Boardman High School and was a professional...
27 First News
Eric John Rendes, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric John Rendes, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 2023. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 22, 1965. Eric grew up attending Campbell City Schools and graduated from Mineral Ridge High School where he played football. Eric was an avid sports...
27 First News
Patricia L. Machuga, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday, February 3 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Edward Church for Patricia L. Machuga, 74, who died Friday, January 27 at Hospice House. Patty was born August 6, 1948 in Youngstown and was a daughter of...
27 First News
Franklin Dean Walizer, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin Dean Walizer passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Franklin Dean Walizer, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Pauline L. Swisher, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline L. Swisher, 96, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home. She was born January 28, 1927, in Mecca, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence Elhannan Grant and the late Dollie Cozad. Pauline graduated from Johnston High School. She...
27 First News
Pearl Kaufman, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl Marlene Kaufman peacefully entered into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born December 24, 1943 in Dayton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Alvie and Lucetta (Brocious) Troup. She was a graduate of Dayton Joint High School, Allegheny...
27 First News
Shirley F. Reese, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley F. Reese, 87 of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this world for Heaven on Thursday, January 27 after a 7-week battle from post Covid complications. She was born December 15, 1935 in Wyatt, West Virginia., a daughter of the late William and Nadine (Ashcraft) Heldreth and...
27 First News
Barbara Ann Johnson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann “Barb” Johnson, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Hospice House. Barb was born March 11, 1946 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Robert and Mae (Moorhead) Johnson of Struthers. She was a 1964 graduate of...
27 First News
Edward J. Prusak, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Prusak, 89, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Community Skilled Nursing Home. He was born July 30, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late John Prusak and the late Adeli (Steiniger) Prusak. Edward served his country...
