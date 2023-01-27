ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Yellowstone, MT

NBCMontana

FWP reopens section of Yellowstone River near Livingston

MISSOULA, Mont. — An 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River near Livingston reopened after a damaged railway bridge was removed. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks closed an upper section of the river near Highway 89 after significant flooding damaged the railway bridge during July's flooding. The closure extended from...
LIVINGSTON, MT
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. voters to decide on Urban Transportation District

BOZEMAN, Mont — The Gallatin County Commissioners are now putting the creation of the Urban Transportation District in the hands of the voters. The commissioners heard from the public then unanimously put the resolution on the May 3rd special election ballot. Streamline transportation advocates say if it passes it...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Fake IDs become more challenging to detect

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman has a wide variety of bars in the downtown area where people can go and cut loose. That includes young adults. Some who might not be of legal age to drink. We reached out to the Bozeman Police Department to see how often they handle...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

4 vehicle crash near Big Timber delays traffic

MISSOULA, Mont. — With slick and dangerous road conditions, law enforcement agencies in southwest Montana are urging everyone to stay home. The Park County Sheriff Office says the entire stretch of I-90 from Bozeman to Big Timber is a complete sheet of ice. A four vehicle crash on Tuesday...
BIG TIMBER, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman crews respond to rollover accident on I-90

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department is asking drivers to slow down for crews responding to a single vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 near mile marker 307. A westbound SUV rolled into the median and landed upright in the eastbound lane just east of Seventh Street.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

4.1-magnitude earthquake recorded near Livingston

MISSOULA, Mont. — The United States Geological Survey recorded a 4.1-magnitude earthquake outside Livingston at 12:28 p.m. on Monday. According to the city of Livingston, no injuries or damages were reported. Residents took to Facebook to share what they felt, and some said they felt their entire homes shaking.
LIVINGSTON, MT
NBCMontana

Local school nurse receives grant from DPHHS

MISSOULA, Mont. — A local school nurse received a $1,000 Department of Public Health and Human Services school health grant to contribute to staff CPR and first aid training in the Whitehall School District. Registered nurse Krista Glaus provides nursing services to the Whitehall School District and was among...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

MSU Rail Jam returns this February

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University will host its second annual Campus Rail Jam on Feb. 11. The freestyle ski and snowboard competition will feature men's and women's events with cash prizes for first place. The event will be held near the corner of Harrison Street and South Eighth...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman community rallies together to help cover student meal debt

BOZEMAN, Mont — The community is rallying together in Bozeman to help cover student meal debt. The Bozeman School District is accepting a $14,000 donation. The donation comes from individuals, families, businesses and teachers. Together they erased student meal accounts that were in debt. This is the first time...
BOZEMAN, MT

