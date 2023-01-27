Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
FWP reopens section of Yellowstone River near Livingston
MISSOULA, Mont. — An 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River near Livingston reopened after a damaged railway bridge was removed. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks closed an upper section of the river near Highway 89 after significant flooding damaged the railway bridge during July's flooding. The closure extended from...
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. voters to decide on Urban Transportation District
BOZEMAN, Mont — The Gallatin County Commissioners are now putting the creation of the Urban Transportation District in the hands of the voters. The commissioners heard from the public then unanimously put the resolution on the May 3rd special election ballot. Streamline transportation advocates say if it passes it...
NBCMontana
Fake IDs become more challenging to detect
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman has a wide variety of bars in the downtown area where people can go and cut loose. That includes young adults. Some who might not be of legal age to drink. We reached out to the Bozeman Police Department to see how often they handle...
NBCMontana
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue assist injured snowmobiler
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue units responded to a call to help an injured snowmobiler Saturday. The incident took place one mile west of West Yellowstone after the rider called for assistance after sustaining a reported fracture to their femur. Custer Gallatin National...
NBCMontana
4 vehicle crash near Big Timber delays traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — With slick and dangerous road conditions, law enforcement agencies in southwest Montana are urging everyone to stay home. The Park County Sheriff Office says the entire stretch of I-90 from Bozeman to Big Timber is a complete sheet of ice. A four vehicle crash on Tuesday...
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. officials to host public comment on urban transportation district
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County officials will give community members the chance to voice their thoughts and questions about creating an urban transportation district this Tuesday. Public comments will be taken during the commissioners’ meeting from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. According to Streamline and the HRDC website,...
NBCMontana
MDT: I-90 closed, detour through Livingston
MISSOULA, Mont. — MDT reports I-90 is closed from mile marker 331 to 338 due to a blow over warning. Traffic is being detoured through Livingston.
NBCMontana
Bozeman crews respond to rollover accident on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department is asking drivers to slow down for crews responding to a single vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 near mile marker 307. A westbound SUV rolled into the median and landed upright in the eastbound lane just east of Seventh Street.
NBCMontana
4.1-magnitude earthquake recorded near Livingston
MISSOULA, Mont. — The United States Geological Survey recorded a 4.1-magnitude earthquake outside Livingston at 12:28 p.m. on Monday. According to the city of Livingston, no injuries or damages were reported. Residents took to Facebook to share what they felt, and some said they felt their entire homes shaking.
NBCMontana
Local school nurse receives grant from DPHHS
MISSOULA, Mont. — A local school nurse received a $1,000 Department of Public Health and Human Services school health grant to contribute to staff CPR and first aid training in the Whitehall School District. Registered nurse Krista Glaus provides nursing services to the Whitehall School District and was among...
NBCMontana
Open house showcases future of public land protection in Gallatin Valley
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin Valley Sensitive Lands Protection Plan team hosted a Love Your Land Open House on Tuesday. It was an opportunity for locals to learn more about the planning stages and how the community can be involved throughout the year. The project teams are made up...
NBCMontana
Bozeman man selected for clinical trial in Seattle to treat rare condition
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Darrell Cherry of Bozeman is one of three people in the U.S. going to Seattle for treatment of a rare condition called stiff person syndrome. Stiff person syndrome is a progressive neurological disorder. It affects one in 1 million people. Celine Dion revealed she was diagnosed...
NBCMontana
MSU Rail Jam returns this February
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University will host its second annual Campus Rail Jam on Feb. 11. The freestyle ski and snowboard competition will feature men's and women's events with cash prizes for first place. The event will be held near the corner of Harrison Street and South Eighth...
NBCMontana
Bozeman community rallies together to help cover student meal debt
BOZEMAN, Mont — The community is rallying together in Bozeman to help cover student meal debt. The Bozeman School District is accepting a $14,000 donation. The donation comes from individuals, families, businesses and teachers. Together they erased student meal accounts that were in debt. This is the first time...
