Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another major retail store closes in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
California Meal Delivery Service Moves to Northeastern PennsylvaniaBethany LathamMoosic, PA
Popular food chain opening new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersMoosic, PA
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Related
Voters decide vacancy in the state senate's 27th district
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Republican John Gordner retired in November to take another position in senate. Two candidates looked to fill the remainder of the term. The Republican is Lynda Schlegel Culver from Northumberland County. She currently represents the 108th district in the state house. Her opponent is Democrat Patricia Lawton from Columbia County.
Schuylkill County donates scholarship money to help combat nursing shortage
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — This is just a glimpse of what nursing students at Penn State Schuylkill do every day, practicing patient care on mannequins and prepare for a full-time nursing job. These students want to be a part of the nursing shortage solution. According to the Hospital Health...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Scranton native serves community by filling cavities – and gaps in dental workforce
To become a dentist, Dr. Caitlin McCarthy reluctantly left her family and native Northeast Pennsylvania community, devoting four years to a dental school in Philadelphia and one year to residency training in the Lehigh Valley. Her heart, however, remained in Scranton. Today the West Scranton High School alumna – who...
Special election in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Political signs are posted throughout parts of central Pennsylvania, urging people to vote in this week's special election. Two candidates are on the ballot. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver and Democrat Patricia Lawton are hoping to be elected state senator of the 27th District, which includes five counties in our area.
wpsu.org
Some Pa. courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law
This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. At least three Pennsylvania counties are not checking new probation officers against a statewide police misconduct database or uploading current misconduct records,...
PPL apologizing to customers amid billing glitch
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — "We can't afford their glitch." Like many PPL customers, Ben Chandler of Paupack Township, near Hawley, had to do a double take after opening his latest electric bill from PPL Electric Utilities. "Shock, complete and utter shock, it was quadruple what it was the month before,"...
WFMZ-TV Online
PPL addresses issue with estimated bills, says problem has been fixed
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL says its customers deserve better. In a letter to all customers Tuesday, the company addressed a "technical issue" that caused many to get estimated electric bills, and has led to long call wait times. "If you received an estimated bill or have had difficulty reaching our...
Emergency room at Moses Taylor Hospital to close
SCRANTON, Pa. — More changes are coming to hospitals in Scranton. Last year, Commonwealth Health announced it would integrate departments and staff from Moses Taylor and Regional Hospital of Scranton, moving some departments from one to the other. In two months, the emergency room at Moses Taylor will cease...
WFMZ-TV Online
Paradise Twp. holds hearing for proposed major resort in the Poconos
CRESCO, Pa. – The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors is currently reviewing plans for a new resort in the Pocono Mountain region, in Monroe County. On Monday night, supervisors held the first of several public hearings to consider the conditional-use application of JSPA Realty LLC, which has presented a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
Voters head to the polls for special election in the 27th District
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — January 31 is not typically when we head to the polls, but people in parts of central Pennsylvania and lower Luzerne County are doing just that. "This is unusual this time of year, and I didn't realize that it was because there was just one person that was going to be, one position that was going to be filled. But that's OK. If you have to do it, you have to do it," Joan Janusz said.
Sixteen Luzerne County municipalities increasing taxes
Sixteen of Luzerne County’s 76 municipalities are increasing local real estate taxes this year, according to new report prepared by the
BUnow
January 31st Special Election
A special election was called after State Senator John Gordner, from the 27th district, resigned from his position on November 30th. Democrat Patricia Lawton faces Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver to replace Senator Gordner. Patricia Lawton is a Bloomsburg University Alumni. Graduating with a degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders, before...
Inclusive job fair held in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Coffee Inclusive is a part of the nonprofit NEPA Inclusive. The place in downtown Pittston opens March 1 and will employ people with intellectual disabilities and autism to work side by side with experienced baristas and servers. "I think it's also another staple in downtown Pittston...
January '23: Mild and snowless
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — For northeastern and central Pennsylvania, 2023 is now ranked in the top five for warmest Januarys on record, coming in at number two for Williamsport and number four for Scranton. Almost every day this month was what's considered to be above average, except for three days...
Alleged sewage overflow leads to charges in Luzerne County's Back Mountain
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general alleges that the Dallas Area Municipal Authority (DAMA) on Route 309 in Kingston Township dumped untreated sewage into TOBY creek, which runs right along their facility. Toby Creek flows quickly as it leaves the Back Mountain and makes its way into...
Residents and lawmakers react to Tyre Nichols’ videos
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Footage of the fatal injuries Tyre Nichols sustained at the hands of police officers, has been released and many people are reacting. According to officials, Tyre Nichols was a 29-year-old man from Memphis, Tennesee who died three days after he was allegedly beaten by police during a traffic stop, Saturday, January […]
Business owners band together to get people shopping small
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When Mary Beck opened Central Station Marketplace antique shop in Scranton with her husband five years ago, she had two big goals: Connect with other small business owners in the area, and survive the three-year lease on the building she bought. She's accomplished both, in large...
pahomepage.com
PA live! 1.31.2023 Theresa Caputo Interview
Lackawanna County NAACP hopes to expand in celebration …. Lackawanna County NAACP hopes to expand in celebration of first anniversary. Painter revives art and faith in Saint Clair church. Painter revives art and faith in Saint Clair church. Plains and Jenkins Townships Construction. Plains and Jenkins Townships Construction. Coney Island...
Pa. man caught with gun at Newark airport security checkpoint, officials say
A Pennsylvania man was arrested Sunday after being found with a handgun at a Newark Liberty International Airport security checkpoint, authorities said. The 37-year-old Bethlehem resident had an unloaded .357-caliber handgun in Terminal C, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday,
Deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating a deadly shooting in Luzerne County. It happened after 11:45 p.m. Monday in the area of North Meade and Coal Streets in Wilkes-Barre. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital,...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0