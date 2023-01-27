ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolbaugh Township, PA

Newswatch 16

Voters decide vacancy in the state senate's 27th district

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Republican John Gordner retired in November to take another position in senate. Two candidates looked to fill the remainder of the term. The Republican is Lynda Schlegel Culver from Northumberland County. She currently represents the 108th district in the state house. Her opponent is Democrat Patricia Lawton from Columbia County.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Special election in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Political signs are posted throughout parts of central Pennsylvania, urging people to vote in this week's special election. Two candidates are on the ballot. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver and Democrat Patricia Lawton are hoping to be elected state senator of the 27th District, which includes five counties in our area.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
wpsu.org

Some Pa. courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law

This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. At least three Pennsylvania counties are not checking new probation officers against a statewide police misconduct database or uploading current misconduct records,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

PPL apologizing to customers amid billing glitch

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — "We can't afford their glitch." Like many PPL customers, Ben Chandler of Paupack Township, near Hawley, had to do a double take after opening his latest electric bill from PPL Electric Utilities. "Shock, complete and utter shock, it was quadruple what it was the month before,"...
PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PPL addresses issue with estimated bills, says problem has been fixed

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL says its customers deserve better. In a letter to all customers Tuesday, the company addressed a "technical issue" that caused many to get estimated electric bills, and has led to long call wait times. "If you received an estimated bill or have had difficulty reaching our...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Emergency room at Moses Taylor Hospital to close

SCRANTON, Pa. — More changes are coming to hospitals in Scranton. Last year, Commonwealth Health announced it would integrate departments and staff from Moses Taylor and Regional Hospital of Scranton, moving some departments from one to the other. In two months, the emergency room at Moses Taylor will cease...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Paradise Twp. holds hearing for proposed major resort in the Poconos

CRESCO, Pa. – The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors is currently reviewing plans for a new resort in the Pocono Mountain region, in Monroe County. On Monday night, supervisors held the first of several public hearings to consider the conditional-use application of JSPA Realty LLC, which has presented a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Voters head to the polls for special election in the 27th District

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — January 31 is not typically when we head to the polls, but people in parts of central Pennsylvania and lower Luzerne County are doing just that. "This is unusual this time of year, and I didn't realize that it was because there was just one person that was going to be, one position that was going to be filled. But that's OK. If you have to do it, you have to do it," Joan Janusz said.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
BUnow

January 31st Special Election

A special election was called after State Senator John Gordner, from the 27th district, resigned from his position on November 30th. Democrat Patricia Lawton faces Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver to replace Senator Gordner. Patricia Lawton is a Bloomsburg University Alumni. Graduating with a degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders, before...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Inclusive job fair held in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Coffee Inclusive is a part of the nonprofit NEPA Inclusive. The place in downtown Pittston opens March 1 and will employ people with intellectual disabilities and autism to work side by side with experienced baristas and servers. "I think it's also another staple in downtown Pittston...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

January '23: Mild and snowless

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — For northeastern and central Pennsylvania, 2023 is now ranked in the top five for warmest Januarys on record, coming in at number two for Williamsport and number four for Scranton. Almost every day this month was what's considered to be above average, except for three days...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Residents and lawmakers react to Tyre Nichols’ videos

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Footage of the fatal injuries Tyre Nichols sustained at the hands of police officers, has been released and many people are reacting. According to officials, Tyre Nichols was a 29-year-old man from Memphis, Tennesee who died three days after he was allegedly beaten by police during a traffic stop, Saturday, January […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

PA live! 1.31.2023 Theresa Caputo Interview

Lackawanna County NAACP hopes to expand in celebration …. Lackawanna County NAACP hopes to expand in celebration of first anniversary. Painter revives art and faith in Saint Clair church. Painter revives art and faith in Saint Clair church. Plains and Jenkins Townships Construction. Plains and Jenkins Townships Construction. Coney Island...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating a deadly shooting in Luzerne County. It happened after 11:45 p.m. Monday in the area of North Meade and Coal Streets in Wilkes-Barre. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

