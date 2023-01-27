Read full article on original website
Woonsocket woman charged with murder in dad’s death
Police have identified the man who was reportedly killed by his own daughter in Woonsocket Monday.
ABC6.com
Providence police arrest 2 in ‘sophisticated’ drug operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they arrested two people in a drug operation in a house on Bellevue Avenue. Police identified Eusebio Nunez and Albertina Pena as the two arrested in connection to the operation. A yearlong investigation concluded after police were notified about a package with...
Man killed in Woonsocket; daughters being questioned
Police are investigating after a 70-year-old man was killed in Woonsocket Monday.
Man claims self-defense in Providence landlord homicide
Jennie Jensen, a South Carolina resident who owns the property, was found lying in the hallway of a third-floor apartment.
ABC6.com
New Bedford man who viciously attacked girlfriend multiple times sentenced to 16 years in prison
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that a 67-year-old man who viciously attacked his girlfriend multiple times was sentenced to 16 years in state prison. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Peter Chongarlides was convicted Friday of several assault charges, including aggravated...
ABC6.com
2 North Providence police officers charged with stealing union funds
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Providence police detective and a retired lieutenant are both facing several charges related to stealing funds from the town’s police union. Retired Lt. Dennis Stone and Det. Christopher Petteruti have both been charged with multiple counts of embezzlement and fraudulent conversion...
Hampden County DA to release new evidence on slaying of Holly Piirainen of Grafton
Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni will release evidence to the public relating to the 1993 slaying of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen of Grafton in a press conference in Springfield on Wednesday. According to a notice from Gulluni's office, he will share recent developments concerning the investigation into Holly's death. ...
Police: Man stole saws from Warwick stores
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole large saws from two Warwick hardware stores earlier this month.
Back to Prison for New Bedford Criminal Convicted of Assault
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a long criminal record — including a 2002 conviction for manslaughter, heroin distribution, and illegally dumping a human body in Nantucket harbor — is going back to prison for a violent domestic assault. The Bristol County D.A.'s office said...
ABC6.com
East Providence mayor offers reward for information on dog’s death
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said Monday that the city will be raising money as a reward for information on a dog’s “suspicious” death. Last week, a Lakeside Avenue resident told police that his Husky, Niko, got loose. He was later...
ABC6.com
Man, 70, killed in apparent domestic dispute in Woonsocket, police say
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Woonsocket police said a 70-year-old man was killed in an apparent domestic dispute Monday. Police said the man was found just before 5 p.m. on Cato Street. The man’s name or cause of death was not immediately released. Chief Thomas Oates told ABC 6...
DA to release evidence in Brimfield’s Holly Piirainen homicide case
The Hampden District Attorney's Office will unveil evidence in the Holly Piirainen homicide case on Wednesday as it approaches the 30th anniversary of her death.
ABC6.com
New Bedford 16-year-old arrested for carrying loaded handgun
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they seized a loaded handgun from a 16-year-old boy on Monday. According to police, they noticed a large group of gang members while monitoring activity in the “Temple Landing” housing development. Officers reported one particular person who appeared...
Framingham Police Arrest 2 Individuals After 5 People Steal 4 Play Stations
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have arrested two individuals, after Walmart told Police that five males stole four Play Station consoles from the Framingham store. On Saturday, January 28 at 9:15 p.m. Police arrested Anthony C. Llenas, 20, of 251 Fuller Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny over...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man, woman arrested on drug charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Tuesday they arrested a man and woman on drug charges. Police said they stopped Peightyn Riley and Muhammad Mahmoud, both of New Bedford, Monday after seeing an alleged drug transaction take place between the both of them in the north-end area.
Police: Man arrested on cocaine charges allegedly responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford
Authorities say they arrested a man on Friday responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford and surrounding communities.
WCVB
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Brockton, sources tell WCVB
BROCKTON, Mass. — One man has died and another man was injured Tuesday in a shooting at a store in Brockton, NewsCenter 5 has learned. The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Dollar Tree at 999 North Montello St., police said. Police said a man walked in...
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
“Let me have 17,000 in large bills no dye pack,” Massachusetts bank robbery suspect charged
A suspect is being charged in connection with the September 2022 robbery of a bank in Brookline.
I-Team: 1 person dead, another injured in shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree store
BROCKTON – One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting inside a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, according to I-Team sources. Police say they were told on the phone the shooter was a disgruntled former employee. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on North Montello Street.Both men who were shot were rushed to the hospital. One did not survive, according to I-Team sources, the second is being treated for serious injuries. Police said there was no suspect at the scene when they arrived. No description of a suspect has been released. SkyEye captured a large police presence at the store, along with two ambulances. State Police detectives spent hours at the scene, collecting potential evidence like a green box cutter found on the sidewalk, and interviewing witnesses about whether or not the shooter could have formerly worked at the store.
