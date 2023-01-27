ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Related
ABC6.com

Providence police arrest 2 in ‘sophisticated’ drug operation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they arrested two people in a drug operation in a house on Bellevue Avenue. Police identified Eusebio Nunez and Albertina Pena as the two arrested in connection to the operation. A yearlong investigation concluded after police were notified about a package with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

2 North Providence police officers charged with stealing union funds

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Providence police detective and a retired lieutenant are both facing several charges related to stealing funds from the town’s police union. Retired Lt. Dennis Stone and Det. Christopher Petteruti have both been charged with multiple counts of embezzlement and fraudulent conversion...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

New Bedford 16-year-old arrested for carrying loaded handgun

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they seized a loaded handgun from a 16-year-old boy on Monday. According to police, they noticed a large group of gang members while monitoring activity in the “Temple Landing” housing development. Officers reported one particular person who appeared...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford man, woman arrested on drug charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Tuesday they arrested a man and woman on drug charges. Police said they stopped Peightyn Riley and Muhammad Mahmoud, both of New Bedford, Monday after seeing an alleged drug transaction take place between the both of them in the north-end area.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: 1 person dead, another injured in shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree store

BROCKTON – One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting inside a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, according to I-Team sources. Police say they were told on the phone the shooter was a disgruntled former employee. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on North Montello Street.Both men who were shot were rushed to the hospital. One did not survive, according to I-Team sources, the second is being treated for serious injuries. Police said there was no suspect at the scene when they arrived. No description of a suspect has been released. SkyEye captured a large police presence at the store, along with two ambulances. State Police detectives spent hours at the scene, collecting potential evidence like a green box cutter found on the sidewalk, and interviewing witnesses about whether or not the shooter could have formerly worked at the store. 
BROCKTON, MA

