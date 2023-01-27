Read full article on original website
Arabesque AI appoints Carolina Minio Paluello as CEO
“Arabesque AI is uniquely positioned to service the asset management industry’s need to meet the growing market demand for hyper customised portfolios.”. Arabesque AI has appointed Carolina Minio Paluello as Chief Executive Officer, to lead the roll-out of the company’s AI-powered portfolio management service. The AI-powered portfolio management...
Ripple announces Monica Long as President
“I’m incredibly honored to take on the role of President at Ripple as we expand deeper into crypto-enabled services like liquidity, settlement and custody.”. Ripple Labs has promoted SVP and General Manager Monica Long to the role of President after the firm’s strongest year yet, despite multiple crypto winters and headwinds in the industry.
With the recent changes to St Vincent licensing, what will the future trends be for licensing in 2023?
New St. Vincent and the Grenadines regulations came as somewhat of a shock for those brokerages that are only regulated in SVG. Guest Editorial for Finance Feeds by Chris Rowe, Director of Financial technology Consultancy Services Ltd. So, it came as somewhat of a shock for those brokerages regulated in...
Broadridge report finds 27% of firms’ overall IT budget goes to digital transformation
“A new chapter in digital transformation is emerging. In our work with clients across the financial services industry we see leading firms are already reaping the benefits from digitalization and the use of technologies such as AI and blockchain/DLT, as they adapt to economic headwinds and new competitive dynamics”. A...
cTrader Web 4.5 Presents Guest Mode, Multiple Charting and Copy Improvements
Spotware has announced the release of its cTrader Web version 4.5, which comes with a whole range of features and improvements for all cTrader users. The new Guest Mode feature gives users the chance to experience the cTrader Web environment in the most complete way possible before choosing to become part of the platform.
Worldline launches digital payments suite in India
“Our low-cost innovative offering SoftPOS will empower SMBs in a big way to accept digital payments affordably.”. Worldline has launched the Buland Bharat digital payments suite, in line with the Digital India initiative by the government of India. The Buland Bharat digital payments suite is designed specially keeping in mind...
