The formative ideas of additive and subtractive are developed from the processes of adding, or aggregating, and subtracting built form to create architecture. Both require the perceptual understanding of the building. Additive, when used to generate built form, ..renders the parts of the building as dominant. The perception of a person engaging an additive design is that the building is an aggregation of identifiable units or parts. Subtractive, when utilized in designing, results in a building in which the whole is dominant. A person viewing a subtractive scheme understands the building as a recognizable whole from which pieces have been subtracted. Generally, additive and subtractive are formal considerations which can have spatial consequences.

