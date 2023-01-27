Read full article on original website
Related
KMJ
Taunting Driver Leads 9 Officers, CHP Helicopter On Chase Through Fresno, Tulare County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in custody following a lengthy chase involving nine officers and a helicopter through both Fresno and Tulare County. According to the California Highway Patrol, an over tried to pull over a driver Monday afternoon for speeding in an SUV near Easton.
legalexaminer.com
Weekend Collision on Hwy 41 Injures 10 People in Fresno CA
A Fresno weekend collision left five cars damaged and sent six victims to the hospital. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene along State Route 41 in southern Fresno on Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. reported on the accident in the southbound lanes at the intersection of American Avenue...
sjvsun.com
Duarte seeks targeted Federal relief for bankrupt Madera Community Hospital
The closure of Madera Community Hospital leaves the residents of Madera County severely underserved as they now have to travel to Fresno or Merced to receive similar medical care. In an upcoming Sunrise FM interview, Rep. John Duarte (R–Modesto) discussed the dire situation surrounding the hospital. The full interview will...
Vacant central Fresno event venue destroyed by fire, cause under investigation
The fire broke out just before midnight at the Fagbule Glass House on Shields between Blackstone and Highway 41.
CHP: K9 sniffs out 50lbs of fentanyl in Fresno traffic stop
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for several alleged drug-related charges after officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Fresno said they seized more than 200,000 pills of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Officials say on Friday, Jan. 27 around 12:17 p.m. a Central Division K9 officer and his canine partner […]
GV Wire
Who Will Replace Bredefeld? Two Declare City Council Runs
In just over 13 months, voters in three Fresno City Council districts will select their representatives. Of the three districts up for elections, only one race will be without an incumbent. Garry Bredefeld is termed out in 2024, paving the way for a new councilmember in District 6 covering northeast Fresno.
GV Wire
Renzi Art to Be Moved After Fire Destroys Fagbule Glass House on Shields Avenue
A fire destroyed an abandoned and dilapidated building in central Fresno early Monday morning, but its treasured artwork remained undisturbed. Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz revealed the city plans to move the 42-year old Clement Renzi work “A Day in the Park” — 288 clay tiles on the side of the building — to a new location.
KMPH.com
Selma police officer wounded in shooting, Eric White Elementary no longer on lock down
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Update: The Selma Police Department has confirmed the officer involved in Tuesday's shooting has died from his injuries after being taken to Community Regional Medical Center. ------------------ Eric White Elementary School was locked down Tuesday morning following an officer-involved shooting. Shots were fired on Pine...
JOBS: Madera Unified to host a hiring event this week
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Unified School District (MUSD) is starting the month of February by hosting a hiring event, officials announced Monday. The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Madera Workforce Assitance Center located at 2037 W. Cleveland Avenue. Some current job openings […]
FEMA assisting people in Merced County
FEMA has been stationed in the north valley to help those who were impacted by flooding. This is how the agency is bringing relief to the hard-hit area.
4 families displaced after fire at west central Fresno apartment complex
Four families are having to find a temporary place to stay after a fire at a west central Fresno apartment complex.
Man jumps out of window to escape house fire in southwest Fresno
Crews say both men were able to get out safely, although one of the men had to jump out of his bedroom window to escape the flames.
CHP officer injured in crash near Yosemite's south entrance
A California Highway Patrol officer is home and recovering after getting pinned between two vehicles.
Abandon house catches fire in Merced
The Merced Fire Department is investigating an abandoned house fire on San Jose Avenue.
Resources still available for Merced County flood victims
People in Merced County are still clearing out the mess left behind by flooding that happened a few weeks ago. Several organizations are still there offering resources to those who need them.
Multiple Merced businesses impacted by fire
Damages are being assessed after a late-night fire burned several Merced businesses.
Car crashes into Merced home just feet away from family members
A Merced family is feeling fortunate they were not hurt after a car came crashing into their home.
WATCH: Abandoned Fresno church destroyed by fire
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned church in Fresno was destroyed by flames on Friday, officials with the Fresno Fire Department announced. Officials say, on Friday at 12:49 a.m. Fresno firefighters arrived at a small, boarded-up church located at 274 N Orchard Street that was already heavily involved in flames. Fresno Fire officials say crews […]
Only 1 Fresno restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and review restaurants and businesses, said that its list was […]
Crash knocks power out for residents in Fresno's Tower District
A single car crash into a power pole is to blame for a power outage affecting some Tower District residents.
Comments / 0