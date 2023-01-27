ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Weekend Collision on Hwy 41 Injures 10 People in Fresno CA

A Fresno weekend collision left five cars damaged and sent six victims to the hospital. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene along State Route 41 in southern Fresno on Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. reported on the accident in the southbound lanes at the intersection of American Avenue...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: K9 sniffs out 50lbs of fentanyl in Fresno traffic stop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for several alleged drug-related charges after officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Fresno said they seized more than 200,000 pills of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Officials say on Friday, Jan. 27 around 12:17 p.m. a Central Division K9 officer and his canine partner […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Who Will Replace Bredefeld? Two Declare City Council Runs

In just over 13 months, voters in three Fresno City Council districts will select their representatives. Of the three districts up for elections, only one race will be without an incumbent. Garry Bredefeld is termed out in 2024, paving the way for a new councilmember in District 6 covering northeast Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Renzi Art to Be Moved After Fire Destroys Fagbule Glass House on Shields Avenue

A fire destroyed an abandoned and dilapidated building in central Fresno early Monday morning, but its treasured artwork remained undisturbed. Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz revealed the city plans to move the 42-year old Clement Renzi work “A Day in the Park” — 288 clay tiles on the side of the building — to a new location.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

JOBS: Madera Unified to host a hiring event this week

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Unified School District (MUSD) is starting the month of February by hosting a hiring event, officials announced Monday. The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Madera Workforce Assitance Center located at 2037 W. Cleveland Avenue. Some current job openings […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Abandoned Fresno church destroyed by fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned church in Fresno was destroyed by flames on Friday, officials with the Fresno Fire Department announced. Officials say, on Friday at 12:49 a.m. Fresno firefighters arrived at a small, boarded-up church located at 274 N Orchard Street that was already heavily involved in flames. Fresno Fire officials say crews […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Only 1 Fresno restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 of 2023

(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and review restaurants and businesses, said that its list was […]
FRESNO, CA

