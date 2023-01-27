Read full article on original website
WNYT
Granville family escapes fire without injury
A family of five is safe after a fire in their Washington County home. The fire broke out at 1 South Street in Granville Monday evening, NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star reported. The mother and a child were rescued by ladder. The family dog made it out...
NECN
Man Killed After Running Into Traffic in Bennington, Vt.
A man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car and a tractor trailer in Bennington, Vermont, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. Police in Bennington got a report around 10 p.m. Friday that a man was running into traffic on Route 7, according to WPTZ. When officers responded, they found the truck parked in the southbound lane, and the driver said he hit the man after he jumped in front of the big rig, the news outlet said.
Vermont pair accused of stealing from Halfmoon Walmart
State police arrested Damon T. Garrison, 28 of Shelburne, Vermont and Melissa J. Slingerland, 35 of Essex Junction, Vermont on January 28. The pair allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Halfmoon.
Police: Kingston woman wanted on several charges
Police say the suspect is wanted on several charges including assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
WCAX
Police investigate fatal Rutland stabbing
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City Police are investigating a fatal stabbing Saturday morning. Chief Brian Kilcullen says police were called to Water Street in Rutland. He says there are no suspects at this time. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in West Fairlee
WEST FAIRLEE — A 41-year-old man was arrested in West Fairlee yesterday. Police say they observed Jesse Pease, of West Fairlee, at a residence he had conditions to not be at. Troopers placed Pease under arrest for the violation of conditions and also learned that he had a warrant...
WNYT
Suspect identified in Hoosick Falls illegal check cashing investigation
A suspect wanted for allegedly cashing a check that didn’t belong to him has been identified. Hoosick Falls Police put out a photo over the weekend of a man they said cashed a check at the Trustco Bank on Main Street, for almost $4,000. The check belonged to the...
WCAX
Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont assistant judge faces charges of padding her time sheet to the tune of over $8,500. The Vermont State Police say they were notified last summer by the Windham County Treasurer’s Office and the Vermont Judiciary regarding Assistant Judge Patricia Wells Duff and the hours she reported working. They say it was determined that between January and June of 2022, Duff was paid $8,518.40 under false pretenses by claiming 352 hours worked when she was not working.
WRGB
20-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on Sacandaga Lake
TOWN OF EDINBURG, NY (WRGB) — A 20-year-old Florida, NY man has died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred in the area of Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lane in the Town of Edinburg on the evening of January 28th.
newportdispatch.com
Group goes through cars stealing items in Williston
WILLISTON — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Williston on Friday. Several vehicles had items stolen from inside during the early morning hours. A nearby camera captured a group in the area going through vehicles. Police say they are seeking help identifying any of the individuals in...
WCAX
Suspect in fatal Rutland stabbing faces judge
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a local man Saturday. According to court documents, the alleged murder was over $100 worth of cocaine. “The two individuals did know each other. They had agreed to meet to exchange money for drugs,” said Rutland Police Chief Brian Kilcullen.
newportdispatch.com
2 charged with stealing purse from elderly woman in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Two people were cited for a theft that took place in Waterbury. On January 25, authorities say they were notified that Nancy Potter, 83, of Waterbury, had her purse stolen from a shopping cart immediately following her loading groceries into her vehicle at around 9:00 a.m. Surveillance...
3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
Burlington Police Chief in Spotlight After Revelation of Private Patrols
Burlington city councilors of all political leanings are questioning the leadership of acting Police Chief Jon Murad after he allowed off-duty officers to moonlight as private security at the River Watch condo complex amid a department staffing crisis. Murad didn’t sign the contract — a lieutenant did — but Mayor...
WCAX
newportdispatch.com
Killington man accused of pointing gun at truck driver
KILLINGTON — A 33-year-old man from Killington is charged with pointing a gun at another driver in New Hampshire on January 25. Authorities say they got a 911 call from a truck driver stating that someone pointed a gun at him on the road. Police located the vehicle and...
WCAX
Good reads for cold winter days
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the temperatures dipping into the minus 20s this week, it’s a good time to snuggle up inside with a good book. Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Mary Danko, a librarian at Burlington’s Fletcher Free Library, for some good winter reading recommendations. Check out all...
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested in Barre City drug raid
BARRE — Two people were arrested following an incident in Barre on Saturday. Police say they executed a search warrant on a home along the unit block of Short Street at around 7:00 p.m. Among the items seized were approximately 63 grams of crack cocaine, 12 bags of fentanyl,...
WNYT
Man arrested for illegal ATM withdrawls
A Saratoga County man is accused of stealing from someone’s bank account. State police say 56-year-old Edward Dano of Greenfield used the victim’s card without permission to withdraw more than $1,000 from different ATMs. Dano is charged with Grand Larceny. He was arrested by State Police after an...
