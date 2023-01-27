ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crashes reported as snow, road conditions worsen

By Jewell Hillery, Anna Roberts, Shannon Halligan, Demetrius Ivory
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

A blustery cold front has swept into the Chicago area Friday with more snow on the way Saturday.

Falling snow has caused slick roadways and low visibility throughout the area.

Interactive Radar: Track showers and storm here

Multiple crashes and closures have been reported on expressways and streets. Whiteout conditions are reported toward the Wisconsin state line.

A multi-vehicle pileup just across the Illinois state line in Wisconsin.

Emergency crew are still on the scene along 94 and northbound 41 for the accident that was reported around 1 p.m.

A traffic backup remains from Illinois into Wisconsin.

At around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory, which will go into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday, for the following counties; Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Lake (IL), McHenry and Boone.

NWS said accumulating snow from three to six inches is expected through the advisory.

Check latest traffic and travel times here

How much snow will we get this weekend in Chicago?

Occasional snow showers will continue Friday afternoon.

Skies will clear for late Friday night but another snow maker arrives Saturday.

Accumulations will be light in areas south of I-80. One to 2 inches are expected there.  Areas closer to the Illinois/Wisconsin state line could see nearly five inches.

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.

The snow should leave the area on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly for next week.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

WGN News

After mild cloudy January here, ice storm hits southern U.S.

TUESDAY MORNING — COLDEST IN 5 WEEKS Tuesday morning temperatures dropped below zero over a large portion of the Chicago area – generally west and north of the city with single-digit readings elsewhere. After the mild start to the year that saw the average daily temps above normal for the first 25 days of January, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Sun allows temps to rebound a bit Wednesday

With mostly clear skies, light winds and a solid snow cover, temps will still be pretty cold to start the day Wednesday – single-digit above and below zero with sub-zero wind chills. However the second straight day with abundant sunshine will help readings moderate a bit into the middle 20s by afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Slick travel with mostly to completely snow-covered roads Sunday morning

Yesterday was the fourth day in a row with measurable snow falling across the Stateline. For the most part, the area is sitting under 3-6″ of snow cover. A few areas up near the border is sitting under 6-8″. Snowfall reports through midnight include 8.0″ in South Beloit, 7.8″ in Janesville, 5.0″ in Freeport, 6.4″ at the station, and 4.9″ at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

Cold snap lasts through Friday — then weekend warm-up begins

WARMING TREND TO ARRIVE AS POLAR AIR SHIFTS EAST Forecast low-level temps and sea level pressure (mb) valid Friday night The center of a large, sprawling area of polar-source high pressure is forecast to be positioned over the Great Lakes Friday night. Barometric pressure readings in Chicago are likely to hover near 30.8” if forecasts […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Early-week cold snap follows weekend snowstorm

Residents in the north portions of the Chicago area spent much of their Sunday digging out after a major snowfall. Total accumulations ranged from as much as 6 to 10 inches across the far northern areas straddling the Wisconsin state line to as little as an inch or less in far southern sections of the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WGN News

Cold, dry week ahead but warming trend to follow

Clear skies Monday night, along with diminishing winds will set up what will likely be the coldest morning of the winter across parts of the metro area. Temps around sunrise Tuesday are expected to hover near -10 over the deeper, fresh snow covering Chicago’s north and northwest suburbs. Readings in the city and south suburbs […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

More than 200 trucks deployed in Chicago to deal with snow, ice

CHICAGO — Chicago has deployed more than 200 snow plows Saturday morning to deal with snow and ice as more snow is expected. The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said the trucks will focus on the city’s arterial routes and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The department’s staff is still monitoring weather and ground conditions […]
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Sunday: Freezing rain and snow

LANSING, Ill. (January 28, 2023) – The National Weather Service released a Winter Weather Advisory extending from 6 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. Mixed precipitation will include freezing rain and up to two inches of snow. The latest road conditions can be viewed at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Current conditions, the...
LANSING, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How old is too old to shovel snow?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Each winter in Illinois brings heavy snowfall, but doctors warn that shoveling snow over a certain age could lead to a heart attack. According to USA Today, a study estimated that nearly 200,000 people were sent to the emergency room for snow-shoveling-related health incidents over a 17-year period, or roughly 11,500 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

Snow storms continue, winter warning in effect

It’s a cloudy Saturday with accumulating light snow throughout the day. Light mixed precipitation more south later to come with northwest wind gusts up to 10-15 mph. A SEVERE Winter Storm Warning is in effect for McHenry and Lake counties until 3:00 a.m. Sunday. Gust winds could cause blowing...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WSAW

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes

(WSAW) - It’s been a deadly stretch of days on Wisconsin’s snowmobile trails. Four fatal crashes occurred between Thursday and Sunday. The first crash was reported on Thursday. A 59-year-old died when she rear-ended the lead snowmobile in a group. The crash happened near Phelps in Vilas County.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WGN News

Snow, ice to blame in multi-vehicle crash near Kenosha

A blustery cold front swept into Wisconsin and Illinois, including the Chicago area Friday. Falling snow caused slick roadways and low visibility throughout the area. Multiple crashes and closures were reported on expressways and streets as the Friday evening rush hour began. Whiteout conditions were reported toward the Wisconsin state line. Wisconsin State Patrol said […]
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
NBC Chicago

With More Snow in the Forecast, Here's How Many Inches Chicago Could See and When

January in Chicago is finally living up to its hype, with a cold and snowy weekend on the way, beginning with a period of "wind whipped snow" late Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, a "period of wind whipped snow" is expected to develop later Friday morning, with a "burst" of heavy snow possible between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the NBC 5 Storm Team adds.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

FULL LIST: Warming centers in Chicago and Cook County

CHICAGO — Brutally cold conditions have entered the Chicago area, with morning wind chills Tuesday between -15 to 0 degrees. The city of Chicago has six designated warming centers for those in need to seek shelter. The shelters are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during work weekdays when temperatures dip below 32 degrees. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

