Crashes reported as snow, road conditions worsen

A blustery cold front has swept into the Chicago area Friday with more snow on the way Saturday.

Falling snow has caused slick roadways and low visibility throughout the area.

Multiple crashes and closures have been reported on expressways and streets. Whiteout conditions are reported toward the Wisconsin state line.

A multi-vehicle pileup just across the Illinois state line in Wisconsin.

Emergency crew are still on the scene along 94 and northbound 41 for the accident that was reported around 1 p.m.

A traffic backup remains from Illinois into Wisconsin.

At around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory, which will go into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday, for the following counties; Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Lake (IL), McHenry and Boone.

NWS said accumulating snow from three to six inches is expected through the advisory.

How much snow will we get this weekend in Chicago?

Occasional snow showers will continue Friday afternoon.

Skies will clear for late Friday night but another snow maker arrives Saturday.

Accumulations will be light in areas south of I-80. One to 2 inches are expected there. Areas closer to the Illinois/Wisconsin state line could see nearly five inches.

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.

The snow should leave the area on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly for next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.